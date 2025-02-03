Few Chicago sports bars boast the NFL cred of the South Loop’s Signature, co-owned by former Bear Israel Idonije (with S.K.Y.’s Stephen Gillanders). Since hanging up his jersey in 2014, Idonije centers his football Sundays on a different kind of team. “Sharing moments with my family and friends is the best part of gathering on game day,” he says. His pro hosting move? Offering dishes that “check the finger-food box” and can be prepped ahead of time to feed a crowd, like these tender meatballs in a rich, smoky tomato sauce, perfect for your Super Bowl party. Serve them solo or with pitas for DIY sandwiches.

Signature’s Lamb Meatballs With Moroccan Sugo

Makes:16 meatballs

Active time:1 hour

Total time:1 hour 15 minutes

4 cups crushed tomatoes 1 Tbsp. dried oregano 1 Tbsp. garlic powder 1 Tbsp. onion powder ⅛ tsp. crushed red pepper 1¼ tsp. ground cumin 1 Tbsp. hot smoked paprika ¾ tsp. ground coriander ½ tsp. ground turmeric 1 Tbsp. fresh thyme 1 tsp. red wine vinegar 1 Tbsp. + ⅛ tsp. Diamond Crystal kosher salt, divided 1¼ tsp. black pepper, divided 1 cup olive oil, plus more for searing ½ cup diced sourdough bread, crust removed ⅔ cup milk 1 tsp. minced garlic 1 tsp. minced parsley ¼ cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving 1 egg, beaten 7 oz. ground pork, very cold 7 oz. ground lamb, very cold Fresh basil, for serving Pita bread, for serving

1. Make the sugo: In a medium pot, combine tomatoes with the next 10 ingredients, along with 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, and 1 cup olive oil. Heat over medium-high until bubbling, then reduce heat to a low simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by a quarter, 20 to 30 minutes. Can be made up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated until needed.

2. Make the meatballs: Combine bread and milk in a small bowl and set aside until soft, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together garlic, parsley, Parmesan, egg, and remaining salt and pepper. Place pork and lamb in a large bowl and gently combine by hand. Stir egg mixture into soaked bread, then add to meat and continue mixing by hand until uniformly combined. Gently shape meat into golf-ball-size rounds and set aside on a plate.

3. Cook the meatballs: Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Oil a large ovensafe skillet and heat over medium-high. Sear meatballs until a golden brown crust develops, about 2 minutes. Flip and repeat on the reverse side. Place the skillet in the oven until meatballs are cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes.

4. Serve: Add meatballs to sugo with a slotted spoon and simmer gently for 5 minutes to marry the flavors. Transfer meatballs and sauce to a rimmed platter, garnish with Parmesan and basil, and serve immediately, with pita for sandwiches if desired.