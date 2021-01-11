1. Warm up with a five-minute jog and 50 air squats.

2. Start circuit 1 with heavy shoveling. “Focus on getting the most snow in each shovelful,” Hudson says. “Bend your knees. Use your legs to get underneath the snow.” Shovel for 40 seconds, then rest 15 seconds.

3. Perform walking lunges for 40 seconds, then rest 15 seconds.

4. Do pushups for 40 seconds, then rest 15 seconds.

5. Repeat steps 2 to 4 three times, alternating arms for shoveling on each round.

6. Rest 60 to 90 seconds.

7. Start circuit 2 by performing a weighted carry: Walk slowly up and down the sidewalk while carrying a 40-to-50-pound object (say, a five-gallon water cooler jug). Continue for 40 seconds, then rest 15 seconds.

8. Resume shoveling, but with smaller shovelfuls and at a faster pace. “This time, fling the snow as high as you can by shooting your arms overhead and extending your body so that you end on your toes.” Shovel for 40 seconds, then rest 15 seconds.

9. Perform V-ups: Lie on your back with your arms over your head and reaching for your toes. Do them for 40 seconds, then rest 15 seconds.

10. Repeat steps 7 to 9 three times, alternating arms for shoveling on each round.

11. Cool down with another five-minute jog and 50 more air squats.