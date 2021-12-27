Soondooboo — a warming, spicy stew loaded with creamy soon tofu — may be a year-round Korean staple, but Cathy Park, who owns Pilsen’s Bobijoa with her husband, Yong, says it’s a dish made for January, when the nights are long, the cold is biting, and energy levels hover right above hibernation mode. “It brings great comfort in cooler weather,” she says. The version here swaps traditional housemade anchovy broth for store-bought stock, so you’ll be at the table (or under a blanket on the couch) digging into a soul-soothing bowl in just over 30 minutes. All ingredients are available at H Mart.

Cathy and Yong Park’s Soondooboo

Makes:4 servings

Active time:15 minutes

Total time:35 hour

1 Tbsp. Sesame oil, divided 1 Tbsp. Canola oil, divided 2 Tbsp. Finely chopped scallions, plus ½ cup sliced scallions, divided 2 Tbsp. Finely chopped onion 1½ tsp. Crushed garlic 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. Coarse Korean red pepper flakes 1½ tsp. Soy sauce ¾ tsp. Kosher salt ¾ tsp. Sugar 2 quarts Prepared anchovy stock (like CJ Dasida brand) or stock of your preference 2 lb. Soon tofu (like Pulmuone brand), cut into 2-inch chunks 8 Shiitake mushrooms, sliced 1 Large Korean squash or zucchini, sliced 4 Eggs Warm rice for serving

1. Prepare the red pepper paste: Gently warm 1½ teaspoons sesame oil and 1½ teaspoons canola oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Take care not to overheat the oil or the aromatics will burn.

2. Add chopped scallions and sauté for 1 minute. Stir in onions and sauté an additional 2 minutes, then add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

3. Turn the heat down to low. Add remaining oil along with red pepper flakes, soy sauce, salt, and sugar. Cook until paste begins to ooze red oil, 3 to 5 minutes. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

4. Make the stew: Combine stock and red pepper paste in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add tofu, mushrooms, and squash. Boil for 3 minutes.

5. Carefully crack eggs into the stew and sprinkle with sliced scallions. Boil for 2 minutes. Serve immediately with rice on the side.