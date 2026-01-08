While there are several moving parts to Art Wnorowski’s potato and cheese pierogi, a cherished family recipe turned menu signature at Pierogi Kitchen, the chef counsels that two key steps — making mild, creamy farmer cheese and kneading together a supple and forgiving dough — can be tackled in advance. Do so, and when mealtime rolls around, gather some helpers for a pierogi party. Working in assembly-line fashion, you’ll have the dumplings shaped, boiled, and fried in short order — and perhaps initiate a new tradition along the way.

Pierogi Kitchen’s Potato and Cheese Pierogi

Makes: About 24 pierogi

Active time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 25 minutes

8 cups whole milk (notultrapasteurized) ¼ cup heavy cream ¼ cup white vinegar 3¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided ¼ cup oil 4 cups flour, plus more for dusting 1 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes (about 3 medium), peeled and roughly cubed 2 Tbsp. butter, plus more for frying 1 small onion, diced 1 tsp. black pepper Toppings like sour cream, sautéed onions, and crumbled bacon

1. Make the farmer cheese: Gently warm milk and heavy cream over low heat, stirring occasionally. When mixture reaches 185 degrees, about 30 minutes, stir in vinegar and remove from heat. Let mixture rest until curds form, 5 to 15 minutes. Set a colander lined with a kitchen towel over a large bowl. Pour curds into the colander, then gather the corners of the towel up around the cheese, squeezing to remove excess whey. Transfer cheese to a small bowl, stir in ¼ teaspoon salt, and set aside (or cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days).

2. Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine 1 cup water, oil, flour, and 1 teaspoon salt. Mix on low, then raise speed to 2 and mix until a supple dough forms, about 3 minutes. (Alternatively, stir ingredients together in a large bowl, turn out onto the counter, and knead until cohesive.) Wrap tightly and set aside (or refrigerate for up to 1 day).

3. Make the filling: Boil potatoes until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and place in a medium bowl. Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add onion, 2 teaspoons salt, and pepper and cook until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add onion and ¾ cup farmer cheese to potatoes. Mash and stir mixture with a wooden spoon until smooth. Set aside to cool.

4. Shape the pierogi: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Line a baking tray with parchment. Divide dough in half; roll out half thinly (about 1/16 inch), dusting the counter with flour to prevent sticking. Use a 4-inch round cookie cutter to make 12 rounds. (Scraps can be kneaded together and rerolled.) Top each round with a spoonful of the filling, then fold the dough up and over to form a half-moon-shaped pocket. Pinch the edges to seal. Place pierogi on the tray and repeat with remaining dough.

5. Cook the pierogi: Add eight pierogi to the pot of boiling water and boil until they float to the top, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a baking tray with a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining pierogi. Meanwhile, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the first batch of pierogi and fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining pierogi, adding butter as needed. Serve immediately with preferred toppings.