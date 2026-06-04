Clock the bold red hue of grill-kissed anticuchos de pollo, an iconic Peruvian street food, and you might expect a punishing burn. But the skewers owe their color to mild, fruity ají panca peppers, so the flavor leans pleasantly smoky, not Hot Ones ready. In fact, Tanta’s Jesus Delgado calls them a kind of gateway dish for Peruvian children. “It’s often the first step before moving on to the traditional beef heart anticucho,” he says. While the chef serves the skewers with housemade herb sauce at his River North restaurant, he notes that herby uchucuta sauce makes a good substitute. You can find it, along with ají panca paste, at stores such as El Condor in Logan Square.

Tanta’s Anticuchos de Pollo

Makes: 4 servings

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 6 hours 35 minutes

Special equipment: Stainless or wooden grill skewers, heat-resistant basting brush

½ cup ají panca paste 6 garlic cloves, minced ¼ cup red wine vinegar 3 Tbsp. soy sauce 1 tsp. ground cumin 1 tsp. smoked paprika 1 tsp. black pepper 1 tsp. dried oregano Salt, to taste 10 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 2 lb.), cut into bite-size pieces 4 Tbsp. vegetable oil Uchucuta sauce or spicy mayonnaise, for serving Boiled potatoes and cooked, buttered corn, for serving (optional)

1. Make the marinade: Combine the first eight ingredients in a large sealable bowl. Taste the mixture, seasoning with salt if desired. Transfer ¼ cup of the marinade to a small container. Add chicken pieces to the large bowl and turn to coat completely. Cover both containers and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or up to overnight.

2. Prep the skewers: If using wooden skewers, soak them in warm water for 20 to 30 minutes. Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high. While the grill heats, thread chicken onto the skewers, setting the completed skewers on a tray and discarding the leftover marinade. Add vegetable oil to the small bowl of reserved marinade, stirring to combine.

3. Cook the skewers: Grill chicken until cooked through, about 12 minutes, brushing with the marinade oil and turning every 3 to 4 minutes. Place the finished skewers on a clean tray and serve with your sauce of choice, potatoes, and corn.