Wine Gang

Ideal for Drinkers seeking to get (gently) schooled by pros

Last summer, somms Danielle Norris, Kyla Peal, and Marie Cheslik debuted Slik Wines, which offers virtual wine education. Their club, Wine Gang, includes two bottles each month selected by one of the founders. For March ($59), Norris celebrates Pisces season with wines she calls “evocative oceanside delights.” You’ll get a link to a video of the somm waxing on about the choices. Norris says: “We want it to feel like your homie sent you a Tik Tok that’s just for you.” Pick up at Lost Lake (3154 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square), where you’ll also get a 10-percent discount, or have it delivered for $15. slikwines.com

Easy Does It

Ideal for Oenophiles who want personalized service

You can’t kick back on Easy Does It’s Logan Square patio at the moment, but you can sign up for a club that matches the aptly named bar’s vibe. Choose two minimal-intervention bottles for $45 or $75 a month (the pricier option features more limited bottlings), or get four for $115. From there, it’s all about you. Partner Zack Eastman says you can let them know your preferences each month, and they’ll tailor their selection for you. You also get 5 percent off store purchases and first dibs on hard-to-find wines. Pick up at Easy Does It (2345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square). easydoes.it

Bummer Wines

Ideal for Natural wine lovers (or those who aspire to be)

This Pilsen-based club, run by David Rodriguez and Victor Sanchez, provides a crash course in natural wine, with two bottles a month for $60. The pair, who work in marketing and advertising, started the club to direct friends to wines from family- or minority-owned producers, particularly those in Latin America. “Wineries like Bichi in Baja California are making wines that rival those from France and Italy,” Sanchez says. Pick up at All Together Now (2119 W. Chicago Ave., West Town); free delivery in Pilsen. bummer-wines.com

Bottles Up

Ideal for Trying rare bottles

Melissa Zeman’s Lake View East shop offers the most affordable club: $30 for two bottles centered on a theme or region (like holidays or Sicilian varietals). “We rule out anything that’s been in the shop before,” Zeman says. “The point is to have clubbers be the first to try them and determine what makes the shelf. A couple times, we’ve featured wines you can’t get anywhere else in the state.” Big spenders can choose $60 or $90 subscription levels that feature rarer wines. Pick up at the shop (3164 N. Broadway). bottlesupchicago.com