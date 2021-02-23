1. Gin & Juice

Three Dots and a Dash beverage director Kevin Beary is all about classic cocktails at this new River North carryout and delivery bar. Individual kits for drinks like dirty martinis include a mini bottle of booze plus housemade mixers and garnishes for $10, while larger kits that serve a group start at $40. If your home bar setup is lacking, add on tools like shakers and glassware. drinkginandjuice.com

Must try The Paloma kit ($60 for eight servings), with tequila, grapefruit soda, cordial, and a lime garnish

We visited Gin & Juice in our ongoing Gourmet To-Go series. Watch the episode here.

2. Blue Blazer

If you’re longing for the cocktails at your favorite bars, Blue Blazer has you covered. The company works with spots like Lula Cafe and Queen Mary (nine bars so far) to bottle their signature beverages. That means you can get Billy Sunday’s old-fashioned, made with bourbon and Zucca (rhubarb amaro), at markets like Foxtrot or order it online for delivery. drinkblueblazer.com

Must try The Estereo mezcal cocktail ($25 for two servings), a hibiscus and lime sparkler

3. Juanita’s Bebidas

Roshelley Mayen, a former Proxi bartender, makes Latin-tinged vegan punches with nut milks and fancy ingredients like roasted cucumber syrup. You can pick up her cocktails — like the Met Gala, with bourbon, apple, horchata-chai syrup, and oat and almond milks — in Logan Square or West Town or have them shipped to your door for $5. instagram.com/juanitasbebidas

Must try The Peluca Rosa ($20 for three servings), a pineapple-rum punch with a burst of grapefruit and cinnamon

4. Present Tense

When Blackbird closed, beverage director Derek Mercer launched this instant party starter for you and your pod. He delivers cocktails like the Blackbird favorite CR-7 Manhattan, a sherry-based twist on the classic, plus snacks like onion dip with Ruffles and pimiento cheese sandwiches. You can up your game by adding on perfectly clear ice cubes ($8). presenttensebar.com

Must try The rummy Boom Boom Punch ($60 for six servings), a killer pairing with the ranch-flavored Snacker Crackers ($5)

5. Hello, Cocktails

Bad Hunter, which shut down permanently last summer, had one of the city’s most inventive cocktail programs. Now its bar manager, Vinny Starble, and bartenders Kalman Huettl and Richard Beltzer have teamed up to bring you carbonated libations like the Bright & Inviting, with vodka, cucumber, and elderflower, and nonalcoholic options like the Calm & Cheerful, with chamomile and ginger. hello-cocktails.com

Must try The Buckwild & Refreshing ($10), a fizzy bourbon and sherry number with ginger and raspberry