Big Star Margarita

Taco mecca Big Star’s margarita is easily one of the best in the city, and last summer, the team behind it started making a canned version. Sip it straight from the can or pour over ice and garnish with lime and a salt rim, but just note: Each 12-ounce can contains two servings, so pace yourself. $20 for a four-pack. bigstarmarg.com for locations

 

Wayup Tropical Vision and Citrus Dream

A new line from Hopewell Brewing Co., Wayup focuses on nonbeer beverages. First up: two hard seltzers in trippy ’90s-inspired cans. They’re super fruity, with yuzu and tangerine in the Citrus Dream and pineapple, mango, and Key lime in the Tropical Vision. Wayup is planning to offer a Cabernet Sauvignon piquette next. $10 for a six-pack. Hopewell Brewing Co., 2760 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square

 

Jeppson’s Malört Spritz

People love to hate Jeppson’s Malört, but the bitter liqueur is loaded with grapefruit notes, making it a natural fit for a spritz with grapefruit soda, hibiscus, and lime. A collaboration between CH Distillery and Maria’s Packaged Goods & Community Bar, the seriously delicious cocktail has a burst of fruit with just a hint of bitterness at the end. Start stocking up for summer now. From $22 for a four-pack. CH Distillery, 564 W. Randolph St., West Loop; Maria’s Packaged Goods & Community Bar, 960 W. 31st St., Bridgeport