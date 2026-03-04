If you think sugar cookies are one-note, chances are you haven’t sampled the sophisticated rendition from Hewn, a bakery with three suburban locations. “We love this cookie because the bright, tart raspberry jam streaks through the buttery dough, creating an incredible flavor,” says co-owner Julie Matthei. Riff on the fruit variety if you please, but to maintain distinct jammy pockets, scoop the dough rather than rolling it, and for optimal cookie thickness, rest the shaped dough in the freezer overnight. Says Matthei: “This baker’s trick locks in the butter and prevents spread, guaranteeing a perfect cookie every time.”

Hewn’s Jam Sugar Cookies

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes, plus overnight freeze

Makes: About 15 cookies

16 Tbsp. (230 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1⅔ cups (325 g) sugar 1 large egg 1 tsp. (4 g) vanilla extract 1 Tbsp. (10 g) lemon zest 3⅓ cups (440 g) all-purpose flour 1 tsp. (6 g) baking soda 1 tsp. (3 g) baking powder ¾ tsp. (4 g) salt 6 Tbsp. (120 g) raspberry jam

1. Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar on medium-low until the mixture sticks to the sides of the bowl. Scrape the bowl well, then add egg, vanilla, and lemon zest. Continue mixing until well combined, about 1 minute. Scrape the bowl again. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add to the butter mixture and mix just until combined.

2. Freeze the dough: Line two baking trays with parchment paper. Press a third of the dough in a flat layer on one of the trays, followed by a third of the jam. Repeat the process two more times, finishing with a layer of jam. (Don’t worry if the layers aren’t perfectly even.) Use a large cookie scoop to portion the dough into evenly sized balls and set them on the second tray. Wrap the tray and freeze until the dough is fully frozen, preferably overnight.

3. Bake the cookies: Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the desired number of dough balls on a parchment-lined baking tray. Bake, rotating the tray midway through, until the cookies are lightly browned at the edges, 20 to 22 minutes. Let cookies cool completely on the tray before removing. Serve immediately.