Ryan Brosseau’s Charred Broccoli With Pickled Radishes and Lemon
Makes:4 to 6 servings
Active time:30 minutes
Total time:1 hour 30 minutes
|2 cups
|Water
|1 cup
|Champagne vinegar
|½ cup
|Sugar
|¼ cup plus ¼ tsp.
|Kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
|1 bunch
|Radishes, thinly sliced
|Peel of 1 lemon
|1 tsp.
|Coriander seeds
|½ tsp.
|Chile flakes (like gochugaru), divided
|2 sprigs
|Fresh thyme
|1
|Bay leaf
|2 heads
|Broccoli, cut into large spears and stems peeled
|2 Tbsp.
|Olive oil
|¼ cup
|Lemon vinaigrette (like Briannas Lively Lemon Tarragon, available at Jewel)
|Pine nuts and torn mint and parsley
Combine water, vinegar, sugar, and ¼ cup salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Meanwhile, place radishes, lemon peel, coriander seeds, ¼ teaspoon chile flakes, thyme, and bay leaf in a 16-ounce canning jar.
Pour hot brine over radish mixture and let cool to room temperature.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet or griddle over high. Toss broccoli with olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt.
Sauté broccoli, turning frequently, until tender-crisp and charred in spots, 6 to 8 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss broccoli and a 1/4 cup of the radishes with vinaigrette and remaining chile flakes. Taste and add more salt, if desired.
Transfer to a serving platter and generously garnish with pine nuts, mint, and parsley.