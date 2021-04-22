Ryan Brosseau’s Charred Broccoli With Pickled Radishes and Lemon

Makes:4 to 6 servings
Active time:30 minutes
Total time:1 hour 30 minutes

2 cups Water
1 cup Champagne vinegar
½ cup Sugar
¼ cup plus ¼ tsp. Kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
1 bunch Radishes, thinly sliced
Peel of 1 lemon
1 tsp. Coriander seeds
½ tsp. Chile flakes (like gochugaru), divided
2 sprigs Fresh thyme
1 Bay leaf
2 heads Broccoli, cut into large spears and stems peeled
2 Tbsp. Olive oil
¼ cup Lemon vinaigrette (like Briannas Lively Lemon Tarragon, available at Jewel)
Pine nuts and torn mint and parsley

 

Brining the radishes

Combine water, vinegar, sugar, and ¼ cup salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Meanwhile, place radishes, lemon peel, coriander seeds, ¼ teaspoon chile flakes, thyme, and bay leaf in a 16-ounce canning jar.

Pour hot brine over radish mixture and let cool to room temperature.

 

Tossing broccoli in a skillet

Heat a large cast-iron skillet or griddle over high. Toss broccoli with olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt.

Sauté broccoli, turning frequently, until tender-crisp and charred in spots, 6 to 8 minutes.

 

Tossing broccoli and radishes with the mixture

In a large bowl, toss broccoli and a 1/4 cup of the radishes with vinaigrette and remaining chile flakes. Taste and add more salt, if desired.

Transfer to a serving platter and generously garnish with pine nuts, mint, and parsley.