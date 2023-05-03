Looking for a Mother’s Day brunch dish as special as the moms in your life? Bostock’s your move. Like a hybrid of French toast and an almond croissant, these baked slices of frangipane-topped brioche are essentially the Ina Garten of breakfast pastries — at once laid-back and classy. Best put your siblings on notice: According to Greg Wade, head baker at Publican Quality Bread, this berry-scattered, syrupy, and “crazy good” version is “favorite-child fuel for sure.”

Greg Wade’s Bostock

Makes:8 slices

Active time:25 minutes

Total time:50 minutes

2 cups Sugar, divided 1 cup plus 1 Tbsp. Unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 Eggs, at room temperature 1 tsp. Dark rum 2¼ cups Almond flour ⅔ cup Bread flour ½ tsp. Kosher salt 8 Thick slices of brioche 2 cups Sliced almonds 1 cup Fresh berries, for serving Powdered sugar, for serving

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine ¾ cup sugar with ¾ cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Set syrup aside.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer, paddle butter and remaining sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Reduce the speed to low and add eggs one at a time, followed by rum, mixing well between additions. Stop as needed to scrape down the sides of the bowl.

4. Arrange brioche slices 1 inch apart on a parchment-lined baking tray. Use a pastry brush to generously soak bread with syrup. Evenly spread each slice with ½ cup of almond cream. Sprinkle sliced almonds on top.

5. Bake until cream is golden brown and almonds are lightly toasted, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and top slices with berries and a dusting of powdered sugar. Serve warm.