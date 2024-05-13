On the grilling-complexity spectrum, making the juicy Balkan sausages called cevapi isn’t much more taxing than patting together a few burgers. But the payoff is huge. “I love cevapi for the distinctive flavor of lamb mixed with beef plus some paprikas,” says Joe Flamm, whose version is a fan favorite at Rose Mary. “Grilling them over charcoal just brings out the best of all of those flavors.” Traditionally, fluffy lepinja bread and lashings of creamy kajmak and the tangy red pepper sauce ajvar round out the dish; for a one-stop source, Flamm recommends the market adjoining Irving Park’s Beograd Café & Restaurant.

Joe Flamm’s Cevapi

Makes:12 sausages

Active time:20 minutes

Total time:2 hours 20 minutes

1 lb. Ground beef 1 lb. Ground lamb 1 Tbsp. Kosher salt 1½ tsp. Hot smoked paprika 1½ tsp. Sweet smoked paprika ½ tsp. Black pepper 1 tsp. Baking soda ½ Small onion, minced 4 Garlic cloves, minced Lepinja, ajvar, kajmak, and diced onion, for serving

1. Mix the sausage: Combine the meats, salt, spices, baking soda, onions, and garlic in the bowl of a stand mixer. Massage by hand to combine. Fit mixer with paddle attachment and process meat mixture on medium-high until it breaks down into a homogeneous paste, 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Shape the sausage: Turn the meat out onto a cutting board and divide into 12 equal balls. Roll each ball into a cylinder about ¾ inch thick. (If needed, lightly wet hands to discourage sticking.) Rest the sausages, covered, in the refrigerator at least 2 hours or overnight.

3. Grill the sausage: Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium (350 to 400 degrees). Cook sausages, turning occasionally, until they feel firm and springy when pressed and register 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, 4 to 6 minutes. Serve with lepinja, ajvar, kajmak, and diced onion.