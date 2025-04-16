Consider the roti quesadilla, a griddled flatbread stuffed with cheesy mushrooms and topped with lush Chettinad masala, an edible charter statement for Mirra, the restaurant where Top Chef season 22 competitor Zubair Mohajir and Rishi Manoj Kumar cook at the intersection of Indian and Mexican culinary traditions. A mainstay since Mirra launched, it pays homage to a signature dish at Rasul’s El Ranchero, a now-closed Northern California restaurant that broke new ground by bringing together the foodways of the area’s Punjabi and Mexican immigrant communities. While Mohajir and Kumar make each of the dish’s components in-house, our home-cook-friendly riff subs in store-bought rotis and masala mix.

Mirra’s Roti Quesadilla

Makes:4 quesadillas

Active time:1 hour 30 minutes

½ cup canola oil 2 medium Spanish onions, quartered 2 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. minced garlic, divided 2 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. minced ginger, divided ¼ cup seeded and minced serrano chiles 4 tomatoes, cored and crushed ½ cup Chettinad masala seasoning (like India’s BBQ brand, available on Amazon) ½ cup coconut milk 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cubed and divided 2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 1½ cups torn mushrooms, like oyster or maitake 4 frozen rotis (like Kawan brand paratha, available at Metro Spice Mart) 5 Amul cheese slices, torn (available at Metro Spice Mart) 1 cup Oaxaca cheese, torn ¼ cup crispy fried shallots 1 small bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

1. Make the masala: Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium. Add onions, 2 tablespoons garlic, 2 tablespoons ginger, and serranos and cook, stirring often, until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Add tomatoes, seasoning, and 2 cups water and continue cooking and stirring until most of the liquid has evaporated and the mixture is thick, about 15 minutes. Stir in coconut milk, 4 tablespoons butter, and 2 teaspoons salt and then transfer to a blender, pulsing to emulsify the mixture. Set aside.

2. Sauté the mushrooms: While the masala cooks, heat a large skillet over medium. Add mushrooms and remaining butter, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown, about 10 minutes. Season with salt to taste and set aside.

3. Make the quesadillas: Wipe out the skillet. Heat rotis according to package instructions and set aside. Return one roti to the skillet and top with one-quarter of each of the cheeses and reserved mushrooms. Fold in half and cook, turning halfway, until cheese melts. Repeat with remaining rotis. To serve, set quesadillas on plates and top with masala, fried shallots, and cilantro.