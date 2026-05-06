Level up your summer picnic spread with a sandwich that marries the best bits of a classic Japanese tamago sando (the creamiest egg salad, the squishiest bread) with a little heat, courtesy of a simple Sriracha-infused sauce. It’s a combination Yokocho’s former chef Zac Gierke developed as a riff on the popular deviled eggs at sister restaurant Sushi Dokku. For the tastiest results, he advises seeking out shokupan (milk bread) and Kewpie brand Japanese mayonnaise. You’ll find everything you need at local Asian grocery stores like H Mart and Mitsuwa Marketplace.

Yokocho’s Spicy Deviled Egg Sando

Makes: 1 sandwich

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

2 eggs 2 tsp. chopped pickled cucumber 2 tsp. mayonnaise, divided 1½ tsp. yellow mustard ¾ tsp. Sriracha 2 slices shokupan Small handful of baby arugula

1. Boil the eggs: Fill two small bowls with ice water. Place eggs in a saucepan and add water to cover. Bring to a boil, then put a lid on the pan and turn off the heat. After 8 minutes, use a slotted spoon to transfer an egg to one of the ice water baths. Replace the lid, rest the remaining egg an additional 4 minutes, then transfer to the second ice bath. When eggs are cool, peel and set aside.

2. Make the egg salad: Chop the 12-minute egg. In a small bowl, whisk together the chopped egg, pickled cucumber, 1¼ teaspoon mayonnaise, and mustard. Set aside.

3. Make the spicy mayo: In a small bowl, stir together Sriracha and the remaining mayonnaise.

4. Assemble: Spread one slice of shokupan with the spicy mayo. Spoon the egg salad evenly over the other slice. Cut the remaining egg in half lengthwise and nestle the halves side by side in the egg salad, yolk facing up. Add arugula and top with the reserved slice, mayo side down. Use a sharp knife to trim the crusts, then cut the sandwich in half through the egg halves and serve.