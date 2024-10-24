For the holiday host with a million to-dos on their list, here’s a back-pocket recipe from sister restaurants Le Bouchon and Obélix: a quiche that’s grand enough to make out-of-town houseguests feel special, thanks to a velvety custard enriched with Délice de Bourgogne cheese, but demands very little from the baker except a bit of foresight. Make it, chill it, and over the next day or two warm up individual slices as needed, whether for an on-the-fly brunch or a late-night snack to cap off festivities that last into the wee hours.

Obélix and Le Bouchon’s Délice de Bourgogne Quiche

Makes:1 quiche

Active time:10 minutes

Total time:13 hours

1½ cups Heavy cream ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. whole milk Whole milk 4 Large eggs 1½ tsp. Kosher salt ½ tsp. White pepper ½ cup Délice de Bourgogne cheese 1 Frozen deep-dish pie crust (like Pillsbury brand)

1. Prep the custard: In a blender, combine cream, milk, eggs, salt, pepper, and cheese. Blend until well incorporated and smooth, about 1 minute. Pour custard through a fine-mesh strainer into a lidded container and refrigerate overnight.

2. Prebake the crust: To prevent a soggy bottom, prebake the crust. Heat the oven to 400 degrees while letting the crust thaw for 10 to 20 minutes. Prick its bottom and sides all over with a fork. Bake until the crust begins to take on color, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside until cool.

3. Make the quiche: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Place pie crust on a baking sheet and pour in the custard. Bake until the top of the filling is golden brown, the edges are set, and the center retains a slight wobble when the pan is gently shaken, about 1 hour. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate.

4. Serve: Thirty minutes before eating, heat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut the desired number of quiche slices and transfer them to a lined baking sheet. Place in the oven until the slices are warmed through, about 10 minutes. Plate and serve.