Leigh Omilinsky’s recipe for crumble-topped buckle, an old-fashioned cake filled with fruit, is less a formula than an invitation to get creative with your late-summer farmers’ market haul. Peaches feature here, but the Daisies pastry chef and partner asserts that anything goes. “I love mixing it up in the summertime, when there are so many fruits that you just can’t decide, so you throw everything together,” she says. “This cake can be made with any fruit.” To fully channel the season, don’t skip Omilinsky’s basil-infused whipped cream topping: “People don’t always expect it, but it tastes like summer to me.”

Peach Buckle With Basil Whipped Cream

Makes:10 to 12 servings

Active time:30 minutes

Total time:2 hours

2½ cups Flour, divided 1½ tsp. Baking powder ¼ tsp. Ground cardamom 1 tsp. Salt, divided 8 Tbsp. Unsalted butter, divided, half at room temperature, half chilled ¾ cup Granulated sugar 1 Egg, room temperature 1 tsp. Vanilla extract ½ cup Milk, room temperature 2 cups Diced peaches (about 2 large peaches) ¼ cup Brown sugar 1 tsp. Cinnamon 1 cup Heavy whipping cream ½ cup Basil leaves, torn 2 Tbsp. Powdered sugar

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8- or 9-inch cake pan and line the bottom with parchment. Whisk together 2 cups flour, baking powder, cardamom, and ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

2. Make the batter: In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, mix room temperature butter and granulated sugar on medium speed until light in color, about 2 minutes. Add egg and vanilla and mix on medium until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape the bowl’s bottom and sides. Add half the flour mixture and mix on low to combine, about 1 minute. Pour in half the milk and mix on low until combined. Repeat to incorporate remaining flour mixture and milk, stopping to scrape the bowl as needed.

3. Add the fruit: Spread half the batter in the pan. Add peaches to remaining batter and stir by hand to combine. Scrape mixture into the pan and spread in an even layer.

4. Make the crumble: Wipe the mixer bowl and paddle clean. Combine chilled butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and remaining flour and salt in the bowl and mix on medium until crumbly, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle the crumble evenly over the batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

5. Make the basil whipped cream: While the buckle bakes, combine cream and basil in a small bowl. Cover and place in the refrigerator to infuse, 30 minutes to 1 hour. When the buckle is cool enough to handle, strain cream into a clean stand mixer bowl and add powdered sugar. Whip with whisk attachment until medium peaks form, about 3 minutes. Serve buckle slices with a dollop of whipped cream.