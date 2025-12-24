Events Newsletters Podcast Subscribe
An employee wiping down the kitchen at Moneygun. | Photograph by Nolis Anderson | “2 a.m.
Our Favorite Photos From 2025

Here are some select images from our pages this past year that tell Chicago’s story.

By Jaclyn Rivas
December 24, 2025, 6:00 am

When we look back on Chicago‘s photos from the last year, we immediately noticed how they showcase the city’s magnetism. The photos capture 2025’s spirit, while also highlighting the talented image makers we have in Chicago — folks capable of showcasing not just the essence of the subject in front of their lens, but in ways that the images become a reflection of the city itself.

These photos show the ups and downs of 2025, from Carlos Javier Ortiz’s images of the immigration raids that brought chaos and anxiety to the streets, to moments of city pride captured by Evan Jenkins (how can’t you feel the joy of chef Sarah Grueneberg tossing giardiniera in the air?), to everyday moments like Clarissa Bonet’s train station snapshot. We see moments of quiet brilliance in the photos by Lyndon French of our so-called monument man to Kevin Serna’s portrait of Klaus Mäkelä.

These are a collection of our favorite photos of 2025, ones we think encapsulate everything we love, manage, and overcome as a city.






Chef Sarah Grueneberg tosses ingredients for homemade giardiniera. | Photograph by Evan Jenkins | “All Hail Giardiniera!

Portraits of Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä, music director designate for the
Chicago Symphony Orchestra. | Photographs by Kevin Serna | “The Age of Klaus Mäkelä

Corn and huitlacoche ravioli at Cariño, our No. 4 Best New Restaurant for 2025. |
Photograph by Jeff Marini | “The Best New Restaurants

The photographer’s family in their kitchen, sharing barbacoa and carnitas on a Sunday in 2018. |
Photograph by Jennifer Teresa Villanueva | “Mi Familia





Chicago Bears cornerback and NFL style icon Jaylon Johnson showing off Spring’s top looks. | Photograph by Drake Sweeney | Styling by Patric Chauvez | “Not Your Average Bear

Monument conservator Andrzej Dajnowski, shown in his Forest Park studio, in front of Bull and Indian Maiden. | Photograph by Lyndon French | “Monument Man

Federal agents in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood during a tense standoff with residents. |
Carlos Javier Ortiz | “Scenes From the Occupation

Up-and-coming stars Tatum Sinclair, a pastry chef, and Kyle Fletcher, an All Elite Wrestling bad guy. | Photographs by (Sinclair) Evan Jenkins and (Fletcher) Lyndon French | “The Next Big Things





The matcha-strawberry swirl cone from Sugoi Sweets. | Photograph by Jeff Marini | “Four Best: Ice Cream Dreams

Writer Barry Pearce, who we dubbed our modern-day Nelson Algren this fall. |
Photograph by Jeff Marini | “The Best of Fall

Jazz virtuoso Isaiah Collier, a multi-instrumentalist and composer. |
Photograph by Elizabeth De La Piedra | “Through the Flames









Chicago-raised comedian Matt Friend |
Photograph by Evan Jenkins | “The Celebrity Channeler

Passengers waiting for the L at the Roosevelt stop at dusk. | Photograph by Clarissa Bonet |
Doors Closing