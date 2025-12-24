Our Favorite Photos From 2025

When we look back on Chicago‘s photos from the last year, we immediately noticed how they showcase the city’s magnetism. The photos capture 2025’s spirit, while also highlighting the talented image makers we have in Chicago — folks capable of showcasing not just the essence of the subject in front of their lens, but in ways that the images become a reflection of the city itself.

These photos show the ups and downs of 2025, from Carlos Javier Ortiz’s images of the immigration raids that brought chaos and anxiety to the streets, to moments of city pride captured by Evan Jenkins (how can’t you feel the joy of chef Sarah Grueneberg tossing giardiniera in the air?), to everyday moments like Clarissa Bonet’s train station snapshot. We see moments of quiet brilliance in the photos by Lyndon French of our so-called monument man to Kevin Serna’s portrait of Klaus Mäkelä.

These are a collection of our favorite photos of 2025, ones we think encapsulate everything we love, manage, and overcome as a city.





















Chef Sarah Grueneberg tosses ingredients for homemade giardiniera. | Photograph by Evan Jenkins | “All Hail Giardiniera!”

Portraits of Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä, music director designate for the

Chicago Symphony Orchestra. | Photographs by Kevin Serna | “The Age of Klaus Mäkelä”

Corn and huitlacoche ravioli at Cariño, our No. 4 Best New Restaurant for 2025. |

Photograph by Jeff Marini | “The Best New Restaurants”

The photographer’s family in their kitchen, sharing barbacoa and carnitas on a Sunday in 2018. |

Photograph by Jennifer Teresa Villanueva | “Mi Familia”

















Chicago Bears cornerback and NFL style icon Jaylon Johnson showing off Spring’s top looks. | Photograph by Drake Sweeney | Styling by Patric Chauvez | “Not Your Average Bear”

Monument conservator Andrzej Dajnowski, shown in his Forest Park studio, in front of Bull and Indian Maiden. | Photograph by Lyndon French | “Monument Man”