Jeff Marini

Our 2020 grilling guide includes a recipe for Cajun Rib Eye, a list of Mexican side dishes that can be made on the grill, unexpected foods to toss over the flames, tips to upgrade your s’mores game, suggested wines to pair with your picnics, and where to buy your meat.

Lucy Hewett

Galit’s Zachary Engel guides us through three potato salad recipes: classic, schmaltzy, and tangy.

Lucy Hewett

Not trying to stand over a hot grill but still want to dine outdoors? Head to these patios at El Cid, Blue Door Kitchen & Garden, La Crêperie, The Woodlawn, or A Tavola.

John Kenzie

Our dining editor explains the importance of menu planning, picnic beautification, and going big.

Lucy Hewett

Craving something cooler? Use our handy graphic to determine what treat to snag — whether you’re hankering for something boozy, classic, or kid-friendly.

Jeff Marini

These sauces from Mott St., Trini Zaddy, Thommy’s Toddy Shop, and Macha by Chef Rishi will do a lot of the heavy lifting if you’re hosting a cookout this summer.