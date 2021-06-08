For a Mexican backyard party

El Cid

Tucked in the back of this unassuming restaurant is a patio where it feels like you’ve wandered into a festive gathering of friends and family south of the border — in fact, to get there, you’ll walk past a hand-painted sign reading, “You Are Leaving the USA, Welcome to Mexico.” Order the fajitas and, on Wednesdays, $20 sangria pitchers. 2645 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square

Blue Door Kitchen & Garden Photography courtesy of Blue Door Kitchen & Garden

For Southern hospitality

Blue Door Kitchen & Garden

You’d never know this lush gem is right off the boisterous Rush Street strip. Shade-giving trees, plant-loaded fire escapes, striped umbrellas, chandeliers — it’s all a perfect backdrop for a glam brunch over Art Smith’s fried chicken and waffles. 52 W. Elm St., Near North Side

La Crêperie Photograph courtesy of Le Crêperie

For Paris vibes

La Crêperie

The patio is decorated with an abundance of lights and the kind of knickknacks you’d find at a vintage Parisian café, like the fountain that serves as a focal point. You’ll find a mix of European expats and locals relaxing over bottles of French wine and crêpes stuffed with boeuf bourguignon. 2845 N. Clark St., Lake View East

For a chill rooftop scene

The Woodlawn

Sheltered from the bustle of 79th Street, the light-strung rooftop at this gathering space and business incubator might be a destination for a yoga class one day and a food pop-up the next. You can always grab a relaxed dinner and share heaping orders of jerk nachos and turkey tips. It’s BYOB. 1200 E. 79th St., Grand Crossing

A Tavola Photograph courtesy of A Tavola

For an Italian date night

A Tavola

Good luck as a walk-in snagging a table in the back of chef Dan Bocik’s tiny, elegant eatery, which is why you should make a res. The cozy patio has a bar slinging Italian vino and Negronis, which sets a romantic tone and whets the appetite for dishes like saffron risotto. 2148 W. Chicago Ave., Ukrainian Village