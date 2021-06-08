If you fancy the idea of sleeping outdoors (warm breezes! stars!) but not the reality (bugs, backaches), then Off Map, which opens June 28, is the campground for you. At this glamping site in South Haven, Michigan, a two-hour drive from Chicago, you’ll find real beds, crisp linens, and cute wood-burning stoves — basically Robey and Gwen vibes, but surrounded by 30 acres of viridescent woodlands. The 12-tent campsite, run by Chicagoans Mike Doyle and Sam Shanley, has a campfire pit and yard games, too, but the real draw is the barn-turned-bathroom. It’s subdivided into individual lavatories that each contain a sink, commode, and shower to give you privacy, no squatting in the woods required. From $200 a night. stayoffmap.com