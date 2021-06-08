Jeffrey Gibson’s historical mash-up.

The multimedia artist overlays his psychedelic wallpaper with 19th-century portraits of Indigenous leaders. Through September 18. Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s 70-foot banners.

You might recognize the Nigerian-born artist’s distinctive portraits, in which she renders subjects in acrylic and color pencil and surrounds them with photo collages. Now they’ll be on the sides of two buildings. Ongoing. National Public Housing Museum, 625 N. Kingsbury St. Minnie Riperton Apartments, 4250 S. Princeton Ave.

A monument to “canceled” monuments.

An-My Lê has gained recognition for her photo of two decommissioned statues, which will be shown here alongside Shahzia Sikander’s sculpture of intertwining femmes fatales. June 3 to August 29. Museum of Contemporary Photography, Columbia College of Chicago, 600 S. Michigan Ave.

Whitfield Lovell’s Spell No. 9 (Diamond Cuts Diamond) Courtesy of Whitfield Lovell

Whitfield Lovell’s photorealist sketches.

These portraits of Black Americans are so lifelike it’s hard to believe Lovell uses only conté crayon. July 15 to September 29. South Side Community Art Center, 3831 S. Michigan Ave.

One show, three artists.

Mel Chin’s Fundred Dollar Bill Project, where visitors can draw on a blank bill to advocate for lead poisoning prevention; local photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier’s moving black-and white images from Flint, Michigan; and photographer Fazal Sheikh’s aerial shots of Middle Eastern deserts. July 25 to October 24. Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

A Dawoud Bey mini-retrospective.

There’s no better introduction to the local photographer than his portraits of South Side teens from the early 2000s. Through August 28. Arts + Public Life, University of Chicago, 301 E. Garfield Blvd.

Rick Lowe’s Black Wall Street Journey.

The Houston-based artist and activist will construct installations around the city, but here is where you’ll see the first: a stock ticker relaying data on the South Side’s economic health. Ongoing. Schulze Baking Company Building, 40 E. Garfield Blvd.

Nicole Eisenman’s The Triumph of Poverty Courtesy of Nicole Eisenman

Twelve geniuses in one place.

New and old artworks from Mark Bradford, Nicole Eisenman, and Alfredo Jaar. July 15 to December 19. Smart Museum of Art, University of Chicago, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave.

Kara Walker’s paper cutouts.

A series of black human shadows cast against a white backdrop, which from a distance resemble a Rorschach test. June 29 to mid-September. DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl.

A new water pump for the Sweet Water Foundation.

Local artist Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle installs a new source of free and clean water at one of fellow grant recipient Emmanuel Pratt’s imaginatively repurposed vacant spaces. Ongoing. Sweet Water Foundation Thought Barn, 5749 S. Perry Ave.

Carrie Mae Weems’s living room for civil rights.

Heave, an installation of a middle-class, midcentury modern domicile with newscasts of the killings of Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin playing in the background. July 15 to October 24. Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, 915 E. 60th St.

One-stop genius spot.

Previously exhibited artworks by 11 grant recipients, including locals Bey and Kerry James Marshall. July 15 to December 19. Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.