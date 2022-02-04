This year’s Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs February 6 to 20 and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites here. For the full list of participating restaurants across the city, visit the event website.

Photograph: Courtesy of Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

We named Demera’s vegetarian messob one of Chicago’s Iconic Eats in 2021. The platter includes six vegetarian dishes of your choice, served on spongy injera. We highly recommend making two of your picks the misir wot (spicy red lentils in berbere sauce) and the gomen (tender collard greens cooked down with onions, garlic, and ginger). 4801 N. Broadway, Uptown Website

Photography: (Dock’s) Michael Zajakowski; (sandwich) Lance Jones

Also on our Iconic Eats list is the Fishwich from Dock’s. Eugene S. Qahhaar opened his Calumet Heights restaurant in 1973, and the sandwich is still a fixture on each franchise’s menu all these years later. The breaded whitefish sandwich is simple: two breaded fillets topped with chopped lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. 112 W. 87th St., West Chatham Website

Photograph: Eric Marion Williams Photography

Dozzy Ibekwe’s West African restaurant was featured on our March 2021 Hot List. We’re still in love with the steak jorrito, a burrito with West African flair filled with jollof rice and black-eyed peas. 2537 S. Wabash Ave., Bronzeville Website

Photograph: Sofia Karpova

A vegan eatery and a jerk spot — why not? Also from our March 2021 Hot List, this power duo shows us the might of combining jerk egg rolls with vegan patty melts. 24 Orland Square Dr. Website

Photograph: Zachary J. Johnston

From our May 2021 Hot List is Cocoa Chili, Niquenya Collins’s blend of Afro-Caribbean and soul flavors. Her namesake spice mix is a little sweet and a little hot, and you can buy a jar for home. 3101 W. Lake St., East Garfield Park Website

Photo: GalangImages

We’ve been hug fans of Luella’s Southern Kitchen since it opened. You can revisit our initial report of its opening in 2015, our 2016 review of its brunch menu, and our ode to its po’ boy. 4609 N. Lincoln Ave. Website

Photo: Jeremy E. Joyce

Jeremy E. Joyce, the social media influencer behind the Instagram account @blackpeopleeats gave us a list of recommendations — which included the beef short rib grilled cheese at Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea. “It looks so good that my video immediately garnered 250,000 views. I’ve never had anything like it before,” he said. 8344 S. Halsted St., Auburn Gresham Website

