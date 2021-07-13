BREAKFAST
Apple Fritter at Old Fashioned Donuts
Bagel and Lox at Kaufman’s Bagel & Delicatessen
HAND HELDS
Polish Sausage at Express Grill
Griddled Burger at Edzo’s Burger Shop
Pork Chop Sandwich at Jim’s Original
Lengua Taco at La Chaparrita Taqueria
Doña Cuca Gordita at Carniceria Aguascalientes
Corned Beef Sandwich at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen
Mr. G at J.P. Graziano Grocery
Patty Melt at Top Notch Beefburgers
Nhu Lan Special Bánh Mì at Nhu Lan Bakery
Breaded Steak Sandwich at Ricobene’s
Bistec Asado Taco at Taqueria El Milagro
Italian Beef at Al’s #1 Italian Beef
SMALL BITES
Garrett Mix at Garrett Popcorn Shops
Lollipop Wings at Great Sea Restaurant
Fried Shrimp With Hienie’s Sauce at Hienie’s Shrimp House
Peppered Salmon at Calumet Fisheries
Pig Face at The Girl & The Goat
Wings With Mild Sauce at Harold’s Wing Shack
Chorizo-Stuffed Medjool Dates at Avec
MAIN DISHES
Thin Crust Sausage Pizza at Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria
Chicken Vesuvio at The Village
Baby Back Ribs at Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern
Vegetarian Messob at Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Beijing Duck Dinner at Sun Wah BBQ
Chef’s Special Dry Chili Chicken at Lao Sze Chuan
Rib Eye Steak at Gene & Georgetti
Kalamata Chicken at Athenian Room
Chicago Classic at Lou Malnati’s
Mustard-Fried Catfish at BJ’s Market & Bakery
Rib Tips and French Fries at Lem’s Bar-B-Q
SWEET STUFF
Hot Fudge Sundae at Margie’s Candies
Caramel Cake at Brown Sugar Bakery
Portuguese-Style Milk Egg Tart at Chiu Quon Bakery & Dim Sum
Italian Lemonade at Mario’s Italian Lemonade
Rainbow Cone at The Original Rainbow Cone
2 thoughts on “Chicago’s Iconic Eats”
Under “ Small Bites “.. the Tomatillo Soup topped with thin strips of crunchy corn tortillas. Someone swung & missed on this grand slam item served year round at Gale Street Inn up in Jefferson Park!