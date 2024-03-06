Best CBD for Sleep: 5 CBD Sleep Products For a Good Night’s Rest

Struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep can greatly impact a person’s life. Sleep quality and restful sleep has health impacts on our minds and our bodies, and when we struggle to get the sleep we need, whether due to stress or sleep disorders, it can feel overwhelming quickly. Luckily, a fast-growing industry may be able to help; CBD. While the CBD market is relatively new, it has countless options for finding the best CBD for a good night’s sleep.

Once you’ve decided to dive into CBD to get better sleep quality, it can quickly become overwhelming trying to decipher all the different products available. Do you need gummies? CBD Oil Tincture? Capsules? What is the difference between broad-spectrum CBD oil and full-spectrum CBD oil? As a newer industry, there are also many questions about the safety and legality of products. We have put together this list of the top five best CBD for sleep products so that you can make the perfect choice for yourself and get the best sleep quality possible!

Summary of The Best CBD to Improve Sleep Quality

Best CBD Products for a Restful Sleep

1. Overall Best CBD for Sleep: CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture

Check Price

What We Love

The CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture is a highly potent broad spectrum CBD oil that will help you get a restful night without any grogginess the next morning. Unlike sleeping pills, this CBD oil is non-addictive and doesn’t typically have side effects. You’ll fall asleep quickly and wake feeling rested and refreshed.

It’s manufactured with a unique blend of CBD with other cannabinoids and natural sleep aids. This CBD oil contains CBN and melatonin to promote relaxation for a restful night’s sleep.

This fast-acting formula helps you fall and stay asleep. The CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture encourages great sleep without daytime grogginess.

What Customers Love

Customer reviews are resoundingly positive, with users praising this broad spectrum CBD oil for its quick effectiveness, mellow flavor, and lack of side effects. Reviews say it is effective for sleep problems ranging from insomnia to restlessness, night waking, and daytime fatigue.

Other standouts include the pleasant flavor without bitterness and the fact that it can be taken either under the tongue or in a beverage. Users say the oil helps them fall asleep quickly and feel refreshed when they wake up.

About CBDfx

CBDfx was founded to provide safely grown, processed, and formulated CBD oils to customers around the world. The company’s products are made from Kentucky-grown hemp, which is carefully regulated to ensure quality and safety standards. CBDfx’s special extraction method ensures its products are made with highly refined, potent CBD.

CBDfx tests all products in a third-party lab and employs a team of medical professionals to ensure safety adherence. They also offer CBD gummies, capsules, tinctures, and vapes, as well as CBD treats for pets and CBD/THC/mushroom blends.

Pros:

Fast-acting

High potency

Medically reviewed

Vegan

Cons:

Not flavored

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1000 mg of CBD per tincture, 2000 mg of CBD per tincture, 4000 mg of CBD per tincture

Flavor(s): None

Learn more about CBDfx CBD Sleep Oil Tincture today

2. Best Value CBD for Sleep: BATCH Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies

Check Price

What We Love

The BATCH Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies are an easy, effective way to help improve your nights. With a special blend of cannabinoids, these gummies also have passion flower extract and L-theanine, both of which are known to promote better sleep.

Each raspberry-flavored gummy packs a punch with full spectrum CBD oil and CBN, ensuring a more powerful result without unpleasant side effects.

There are many great things about the BATCH Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies. We love the special sleep formula that effectively tackles a wide range of sleep disorders and issues without side effects or daytime grogginess. These full spectrum CBD gummies also have a delicious flavor and are easy to take.

What Customers Love

Customer reviews are positive, focusing on the way these CBD gummies help improve relaxation, falling asleep, and sleep quality. They report that the BATCH CBD gummies are effective at treating insomnia and other sleep disorders, as well as promoting better sleep throughout the night.

Reviewers also rave about the delicious taste, ease of consumption, and quick results. Users say that these full spectrum CBD gummies help provide refreshing sleep and improved relaxation while reducing restlessness, nightmares, and nighttime wakings.

About Batch

BATCH was founded in 2018 with the goal of producing local, sustainably grown, high-quality cannabinoid products. The company was one of the first to join the Wisconsin Hemp Pilot Program, which aims to promote safe, regulated hemp growing and processing in the state.

That means that BATCH CBD products are regulated for quality and safety, ensuring that they are properly dosed and refined. They are tested by a third-party lab so you know they are free from contaminants and properly dosed.

BATCH produces a variety of CBD items to promote sleep and reduce anxiety, including softgels, capsules, tinctures, and gummies. Their site also lists CBD items for pets and CBD products combined with THC or mushrooms.

Pros:

Formulated with natural sleep aids

Delicious raspberry taste

Easy to use

30-day guarantee

Cons:

May not be potent enough for some users

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Raspberry

Learn more about BATCH Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies today

3. Best Tasting CBD for Sleep: Slumber Deep Zzzs THC CBD CBN Gummies For Sleep

Check Price

What We Love

The Slumber Deep Zzzs THC CBD CBN Gummies For Sleep is one of the strongest legal hemp blends on the market. With a hefty dose of CBD, CBN, and THC, these gummies pack a punch. This combination of natural sleep aids helps to promote relaxation, ensuring that you fall asleep easily and stay asleep all night.

With their pleasant lemon raspberry flavor, these CBD gummies are easy to take for restful sleep. They are also non-habit forming and help you wake up without feeling groggy.

The Slumber Deep Zzzs Gummies are made with a special formula that is all about getting better sleep — so there is plenty to love about these highly effective gummies. We love them because of their delicious flavor and powerful combination of CBD, CBN, and THC.

They are an easy addition to your nighttime routine and will improve your sleep quality without residual grogginess or daytime fatigue.

What Customers Love

A third-party study found that more than 80 percent of users said that the Deep Zzzs Gummies For Sleep helped improve their sleep. Reviewers consistently mention that the gummies helped them fall asleep and sleep through the night, waking feeling refreshed.

Some users also credit the CBD gummies with reducing the pain that keeps them up at night. Reviews also cite the lack of side effects, such as excessive grogginess or strange dreams, and improved feelings of relaxation. Other benefits include the delicious flavor and easy-to-adjust dosage.

About Slumber

Slumber was founded to provide hemp-derived, safe CBD and CBN products to help people sleep better. The company’s products are tested by a third-party lab to ensure safety and quality.

To help improve sleep, Slumber’s products contain a variety of cannabinoids. This provides an entourage effect, making the mixture more effective and long-lasting.

The company’s hemp is grown sustainably in Colorado and processed using environmentally friendly methods. Certifications of safety and authenticity are available on the website for full transparency.

In addition to the CBN and CBD oil for sleep, Slumber also has various products containing minor cannabinoids like CBG and THCV. You can find tinctures, softgels, capsules, gummies, and topical ointments on the website as well as CBD products for pets.

Pros:

No side effects or fillers

Tasty lemon raspberry flavor

Free shipping

30-day guarantee

Cons:

Not ideal for people who want to avoid THC

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Lemon Raspberry

Learn more about Slumber Deep Zzzs THC CBD CBN Gummies For Sleep today

4. Most Potent CBD for Sleep: Aspen Green Rest Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Check Price

What We Love

The Aspen Green Rest Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies work to help you sleep better throughout the night. These pleasant, berry-flavored gummies are made with sustainably grown, high-quality hemp and have CBD and THC in every dose.

The hemp in Aspen Green’s products is extracted using environmentally friendly methods in Colorado. The company uses supercritical CO2 extraction, which means you get safe, top-quality cannabinoids in your products.

Because these gummies are made with full spectrum CBD, they also provide the rich terpenes, alkaloids, and vitamins found in the hemp plant. These work together to provide the optimal effect — helping you fall asleep quickly, sleep all night long, and wake feeling refreshed.

The inclusion of delta 9 THC promotes feelings of relaxation, reduces pain, and relieves stress as you fall asleep. This combination of CBD and THC works more effectively to help users fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep.

What Customers Love

Customer reviews of Aspen Green’s Rest Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are highly positive. Users tout the effects such as relief of pain and anxiety and improved feelings of relaxation, all of which lead to better sleep.

They also mention the delicious flavor and the ease of incorporating the gummies into a nighttime routine, adjusting the dosage as needed. Aspen Green also receives high marks for customer service and company transparency.

About Aspen Green

Aspen Green is committed to growing local, high-quality, and sustainable hemp and cannabis right in the United States. This family-owned company is located in Colorado. Aspen Green’s hemp is grown under strict regulations to ensure safety and quality. It uses sustainable processes to extract pure, potent plant compounds.

Because Aspen Green is committed to being safe and transparent, the company employs a medical doctor to review their products. All items are tested by a third-party lab to ensure that they are properly dosed and free from contaminants.

Aspen Green offers a wide variety of CBD products formulated for sleep, relaxation, mood elevation, and more. These come as topical treatments, gummies, capsules, or tinctures. The company even has CBD products for pet health and wellness.

Pros:

Delicious berry flavor

USDA-certified organic

Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients

Formulated by physicians

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 50 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Berry

Learn more about Aspen Green Organic Rest Organic Full Spectrum Gummies today

5. Best CBD Capsules: Medterra Good Night Capsules

Check Price

What We Love

The Medterra Good Night Capsules combine CBD isolate, CBN, melatonin, and a variety of other natural sleep aids. These include ingredients such as kava kava and ashwagandha, both of which have been shown to improve feelings of relaxation and quality of sleep.

The capsules also contain vitamins such as magnesium and zinc, all of which work together to help you fall asleep and sleep more restfully.

These CBD capsules are easy to consume, and work to regulate your body’s natural sleep cycle. This means you aren’t just masking the problems, but actively improving them. Because they have no taste, these CBD capsules are quick and easy to take with no unpleasant bitterness.

Made with safe hemp-growing practices and tested by a third-party lab, the Medterra Good Night Capsules provide a safe, effective, and powerful way to combat sleep issues.

There are plenty of things to love about these highly effective CBD capsules. The complex formula of vitamins and natural sleep aids delivers a powerful punch to help combat sleep disorders.

What Customers Love

Reviews of the Medterra Good Night Capsules are overwhelmingly positive. They rave about the quick effects that last all night long, making deeper, more restful sleep possible without dreams, night wakings, or morning grogginess.

About Medterra

Medterra is a small company that grows its hemp in Kentucky per the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. As one of the original members of the Hemp Pilot Research Program, Medterra pledges to provide sustainably grown, regulated, and effective CBD products.

These are made from high-quality hemp and tested for safety at every stage of production. That means that they are free from heavy metals and other contaminants.

Medterra also prioritizes company transparency; all of its products are tested by a third-party lab and the reports are available to customers on the Medterra website.

Medterra offers a wide range of CBD products, including gummies, capsules, and topical ointments and creams.

Pros:

Formulated with natural sleep aids

Certified by the US Hemp Authority

Third-party lab tested

Organically-grown, non-GMO hemp

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 60 capsules per container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per capsule

Flavor(s): Unflavored

Learn more about Medterra Good Night Capsules today

How We Picked the Best CBD Sleep Products

Our goal with this list is to be as objective as possible in our reviews and recommendations. To do this, our team created an unbiased three-step framework for a transparent, accurate, and independent analysis of these full and broad spectrum CBD sleep aids:

Listen to the opinions, reviews, and comments made by industry experts

By listening to what third-party experts have to say, we ensure transparency, accountability, and trust within the industry.

Listen to real consumers

Customer reviews on company websites or even social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit provide a sense of brand credibility.

Listen to the brand description

Companies provide detailed descriptions of their products, allowing for accurate product information to be determined.

What to Consider When Buying CBD Sleep Products

The CBD industry is booming, which means there are a ton of options for CBD oil, gummies, and capsules.

And with so many products on the market, finding the best CBD for sleep can be overwhelming. Since CBD is not regulated by the FDA, not all products are high quality. To help make sure you are getting the best product, be sure to consider the following things when deciding what is best for you:

Lab Testing

Always be sure that the product you are buying is tested by an independent lab. Reputable manufacturers will make these test results available in the form of a Certificate of Analysis.

These tests confirm that the actual cannabinoid content of the product matches what is listed on the label. They also ensure that there are no contaminants like heavy metals or pesticides. Always review these lab results before purchasing.

Product Type

How do you want to consume CBD? There are all sorts of different kinds of CBD products, which means there’s something for just about everyone. Would you prefer a CBD oil that you can place under your tongue? Would candy-like CBD gummies be better? What about a CBD capsule you can take like any other medication? All of these are things you should take into consideration when starting your journey to choosing the best CBD for better sleep.

Ingredients

CBD products are available in many different forms and can range from simple CBD oils to products that contain herbs, melatonin, flavoring, and other natural ingredients.

Any dietary restrictions you may have should also be considered, as some products may not be best for those who are avoiding sugar, are vegan, or prefer GMO-free products. Be sure to check the full ingredients list before making your purchase.

THC Preference

When determining which CBD product is best for you, be sure to take into account the THC level. While broad spectrum CBD oil, capsules, and gummies contain no THC, full spectrum CBD products do.

While the levels of THC in full-spectrum CBD are federally required to be under 0.3% — and therefore low enough that a drug test may not detect them — you should be aware that everyone processes THC differently.

There’s still a chance that even these low levels may result in a positive drug test. Some products are also available as a CBD isolate, which contains no THC or other substances from the cannabis plant. CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD.

The onset of effects

How quickly you want the product to work will influence which type you want. If you are looking for something with a quick effect, CBD oil may be more your style as you may feel these effects in as little as 15 minutes.

If you prefer a CBD product that hits slower and allows you time to settle in, you should consider gummies or capsules, which take one to two hours before their effects are felt.

Flavor preference

Most CBD products will have a hemp taste and smell; however, if you are strongly averse to this, some products contain ingredients to provide a specific flavor that may be more to your liking.

Hemp sourcing

Many CBD products come from hemp, not marijuana, and where that hemp is grown is important. Colorado’s state agriculture program, for example, performs spot tests of hemp plants where they check the THC levels and ensure no illegal pesticides are being used.

The plants that go through this kind of rigorous sourcing provide some of the highest quality hemp around. Some products contain hemp imported from overseas, which can be problematic as these products are not subject to any state or federal testing.

Extraction Method

Manufacturers may use several different CBD extraction methods. Some CBD brands may even use toxic solvents in this process, which means contamination of the product is possible.

One of the safest extraction methods is Co2 extraction which uses carbon dioxide to remove higher levels of CBD without chemicals. Don’t buy CBD if you don’t know how it was extracted.

Doctor recommendations

Since CBD is still being tested, discussing CBD use with your primary physician may be useful. They will be familiar with your personal situation and may be able to make recommendations fit for you. Be sure to inform your doctor of any medications or supplements you may be taking so they can account for that in their recommendation.

Potential Health and Therapeutic Benefits of CBD

One of the main benefits of CBD use are the sleep aid properties. While more research undoubtedly needs to be done on the effects, early studies have found that in a one-month period of CBD use, sleep scores improved in most participants. A 2022 study showed that combining melatonin with CBD works just as well as traditional sleep medication.

While CBD sleep products are common, there are many other benefits. Studies have shown that CBD use can reduce symptoms of anxiety disorder, PTSD, and stress. There is even evidence that CBD can significantly reduce chronic pain and may even be used to help reduce levels of opioid use.

How To Use CBD for Sleep

Always be sure to follow the instructions provided with your CBD product, as these will provide the most specific and accurate instructions for your product.

When you’re first trying out CBD for sleep, start with the smallest possible serving size to test your reaction. Body weight and chemistry play a role in your personal CBD tolerance, so the standard suggested dose may be too much for your first time.

When taking CBD oil for sleep, place it under your tongue and hold it there for 45 to 60 seconds before swallowing. You should start to feel the effects of CBD oils within 15 minutes.

If taking CBD gummies or other edibles, simply chew and swallow as you would any treat. Capsules are similarly easy to use, as you just swallow them with water. Gummies, edibles, and capsules all take one to two hours for you to feel the effects, so be sure to take them early enough for them to hit when you need.

Potential side effects of CBD

Most people who use CBD for sleep will not experience any negative side effects. However, studies have shown that some users may experience fatigue, diarrhea, and changes in appetite/weight. CBD may interact with certain prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and dietary supplements.

There is also some evidence that shows CBD may cause liver toxicity or injury. However, the study was conducted on mice, and researchers say you would have to take extremely high doses to worry about this.

CBD may interfere with other drugs, which could lead to serious side effects. Studies have shown that CBD may interact with anti-epileptic drugs, antidepressants, opioids, and THC. Some of the mild side effects of CBD are also similar to the side effects of other medications, and taking CBD with those other medications can lead to more severe symptoms. You should avoid using CBD if pregnant or nursing.

FAQ

Is CBD safe?

CBD is completely safe when purchased from reputable brands. Always ensure that products are tested by independent third parties and that the company provides those lab testing results for you to review. Discuss any concerns you may have with your doctor.

Is CBD legal?

Yes. In the United States, the Farm Bill passed in 2018 clarified that the growing and using of hemp for CBD production was legal. There are some regulations that must be adhered to — for example, all CBD must be derived from hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC.

Always be sure to check your local and state laws regarding CBD, as these may vary.

Is CBD FDA-approved?

The only CBD product that has received FDA approval is a prescription oil called Epidiolex, which is used for treating seizures.

Will I have a positive drug test when using CBD?

Most drug tests only test for the presence of THC, the chemical responsible for the psychological effects of marijuana. Most CBD products do not contain high levels of THC, but everyone metabolizes these chemicals differently.

That means there is always a possibility you will have a positive drug test, even if you don’t get high from taking CBD. If this is a major concern, you could try a pure CBD isolate oil. Isolate products contain no THC, so there wouldn’t even be trace amounts to show up on a drug test.

What is CBD?

CBD stands for cannabidiol. CBD is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in cannabis. CBD does not contain THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana that produces a high.

What is CBN?

CBN stands for cannabinol and is generally understood to be a weaker version of THC, because it is formed when THC components age and break down. While CBN may be a mild form of THC, it can produce minor psychoactive reactions in large doses. CBN is less common than CBD, with less research on its effects.

What is full spectrum CBD?

Full spectrum CBD, sometimes also known as whole-plant extract, is the least processed CBD. These products contain natural terpenes, flavonoids, and small amounts of other cannabinoids, including trace amounts of THC.

What is broad spectrum CBD?

If a product is labeled “broad spectrum CBD oil,” or “broad spectrum hemp extract,” that means it contains other flavonoids and terpenes. But the main distinction between a full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD product is that the THC is removed from the broad spectrum supplement.

What is CBD isolate?

CBD isolate products only contain CBD and no other cannabinoids or plant compounds. While broad spectrum CBD contains no THC, CBD isolate goes a step further and removes all other substances and compounds found in the cannabis plant.

What are terpenes?

Terpenes are the chemicals that give plants their scent. They may also offer some potential health benefits.

What should I look for in a third-party test result?

All reputable CBD companies will have their products tested by an independent third party and make their Certificate of Analysis available to customers. These CoAs contain a lot of information, but it is important that you review them before you purchase a product. Some of the information contained in these COAs is:

CBD content — One of the main things third party labs test for is the CBD content of a product. Make sure that this matches what is on the label of the product.

— One of the main things third party labs test for is the CBD content of a product. Make sure that this matches what is on the label of the product. Other cannabinoids — Both full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD products may contain other cannabinoids, and the CoA will report which elements are present and at what levels.

— Both full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD products may contain other cannabinoids, and the CoA will report which elements are present and at what levels. Flavonoids and terpenes — Lab testing will also verify the existence of flavonoids and terpenes.

— Lab testing will also verify the existence of flavonoids and terpenes. Residual solvent analysis — Several different extraction processes can be used to make CBD, and some of these may result in by-products called residual solvents. Independent tests will screen for these.

— Several different extraction processes can be used to make CBD, and some of these may result in by-products called residual solvents. Independent tests will screen for these. Presence of heavy metals, molds, and pesticides — While not all labs test for these things, high-quality products will be free of any of these harmful toxins.

Where do you get CBD?

Since the CBD industry is booming, you can buy CBD in several ways. If available in your area, a dispensary may stock CBD, and the employees there will likely be able to guide you towards the right product.

Some health shops, like retail pharmacies, may also stock CBD for sleep (and other ailments). You can also buy CBD to improve sleep quality online directly from manufacturers. When shopping online, be sure that you review all the product information, so you know you are getting the correct thing.

When is the best time to take CBD for sleep?

The best time to take CBD for sleep is shortly before you go to bed. Be sure to consider what type of CBD product you are using, as gummies and capsules may take one to two hours to kick in, while the effects from CBD oils may be felt within 15 minutes.

How do I determine the right dose?

The best CBD for sleep affects every individual differently. Your weight and body composition will play a role in your tolerance. Even what you have eaten that day may impact how CBD is metabolized in your body.

The condition you are trying to treat can also influence which dosage you need. Studies have found that the most effective dose for anxiety is between 300 and 600 mg of CBD.

On the other hand, the maximum daily dose recommended for pain relief is only 40 mg of CBD. The best and safest way to find the right dose for you is to start with a low dose and increase it slowly over time. You may have more control over your CBD oil dosage because most CBD oils come in a tincture with a pre-measured dropper. When in doubt, consult with your doctor.

Conclusion

Using the best CBD for sleep can help you achieve quality rest and deep sleep, but finding the right product can be difficult. That’s why we’ve found the very best CBD for sleep, so you won’t have to stress about the search.

