Latest
4D
ago
1W
ago
A High-End, Chicago-Centric Watch Brand Offers Affordable Styles
Plus, a “private” sale at Tory Burch, a pop-up fitness studio, and a trunk show with a deep selection of vintage Chanel
2W
ago
Mario Tricoci Explains Why He’s Buying Back His Beauty Empire
Earlier this week, the Tricocis bought back the majority share in their family’s booming salon and spa business. It’s been 17 years, but “the emotional responsibility never left.”
2W
ago
A New Lake View Salon Offers Expert Cuts and Industrial Vibes
Plus, steep discounts at Rebecca Minkoff, a fashionable charity auction, and a new outpost of Drybar
3W
ago
French Brand Kitsuné and NBA Team Up for a Hip Pop-Up Shop
Plus, Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, discounts at La Perla, and a beauty-theme shopping event at Equinox
4W
ago
Fashion Maven Robin Richman Shares Her Favorite Things
The art collector and Pilates fan talks about the store where she spends the most money, the best Chicago meal, and more.
4W
ago
These Beauty Products Are Coming Up Roses
Prep for the winter thaw with these blush-tinted items.
4W
ago
The Tie Bar Expands with a New Store in the Loop
Plus, discounts at MaxMara, a dance-inspired fitness class, and a clothing line by local kids.
1 month
ago
Vacation in Style with Tropical Travel Accessories From Kate Spade, Marimekko, and More
Here’s everything you need for your warm weather getaway.
1 month
ago
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Luxury Lingerie from a New Logan Square Brand
Plus, discounts at St. John and Vince and new beauty products at a Gold Coast salon
1 month
ago
A Hollywood-Style Bridal Salon Comes to Old Town
Plus, discounts at Marc Jacobs, a makeup class for Valentine’s Day, and more details on Space519’s shop and café.
2 months
ago
Luxury Garage Sale Slashes Prices on High-End Fashion
Plus, a sale at Ikram, 75 percent off at Alice + Olivia, and a sky-high yoga class
2 months
ago
Nordstrom’s New Pop-Up Has Cold-Weather Gear Inspired by South Asia
Plus, discounts at Swarovski and Marc Jacobs, a new outlet for weather-resistant bags, and a local stylist dishes on working with Celine Dion.
2 months
ago
Tackle Your New Year’s Fitness Resolution in Style
Be chic at the gym with trendy workout gear.
2 months
ago