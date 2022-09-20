Illustration by Mark Matcho 36 Fun Things To Do This Fall From seeing a stage adaptation of a searing poetry collection to making a twist on Thanksgiving turkey (hint: it comes with crust), here’s how to get the most out of this season. September 20, 2022, 6:00 am See Puerto Rico’s Finest Artwork in Humboldt Park Spend a Night Gazing at Nature Through Glass Vibe to Ari Lindo’s Debut Solo Album+ 3 More Albums Vamp it Up at the Music Box Experience a Multicultural Twist on The Rite of Spring+ 3 More Dance Performances Read an Acclaimed Novelist’s Debut Story Collection+ 3 More Books Be There for Nnamdï’s Next Stage Get Inside the Mind of a Super Sad Black Girl Spot Our National Bird in Minnesota Make a Celebrity Baker’s Twist on Turkey for Thanksgiving+ 3 More Cookbooks Channel 007 to Solve the World’s Largest Corn Maze See a Big-Screen Love Letter to Chicago’s Queer History+ 3 More Films Sip Wine While Watching the Harvest Reflect on a Century of Chicago Segregation in Steppenwolf’s 1919+ 3 More Plays Pamper Yourself With a Staycation Level Up Your Apple Picking Get Away the Stress-Free Way by Train Celebrate Día de los Muertos with a Night of Spooky Stories