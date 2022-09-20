Pastry chef Maya-Camille Broussard is having a big fall. Broussard, who was a finalist for outstanding baker at this year’s James Beard Awards, is set to open her Justice of the Pies pastry shop in Calumet Heights (500 E. 87th St.) and is returning for a second season of Netflix’s Bake Squad.

There’s more: Her first cookbook, Justice of the Pies: Sweet and Savory Pies, Quiches, and Tarts Plus Inspirational Stories From Exceptional People, will be published October 18. (The book includes profiles of folks such as Christopher LeMark, who founded the nonprofit Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health, which helps people, particularly those in Black neighborhoods, access therapy.) “I am always about pushing the envelope when it comes to reimagining what types of flavors go into a traditional baked good,” says Broussard. Translation: You’ll find recipes for dishes like sweet potato praline pie and deep-dish chilaquiles quiche.

Here, she shares how to make her pot pie, inspired by the smoked turkey legs she grew up eating at the Taste of Chicago and perfect for the Thanksgiving table.

Maya-Camille Broussard’s Apple-Braised Turkey Pot Pie

Flour, for rolling out ¼ cup soy sauce 2 pie crusts 1 large carrot, peeled and diced 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil 2 celery stalks, diced 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter 1 large Yukon gold potato, cubed 2 large sweet onions, sliced 2 Tbsp. finely diced fresh ginger 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper ¾ cup apple cider, divided 1 tsp. kosher salt 2 large turkey legs ¼ cup unbleached all-purpose flour 3 cups chicken broth, divided 2 Tbsp. capers ½ cup apple cider vinegar 1 egg

1. Lightly dust counter with flour and roll 1 crust into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Transfer dough to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and mold the dough into the dish, leaving an overhang. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator. Place other crust in the refrigerator.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat until butter melts. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender and beginning to brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in sugar. If onions start to get dry, add 2 tablespoons of water. Continue to cook onions until they are a deep golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Add ½ cup of cider and cook, stirring often, until liquid has evaporated, 8 to 12 minutes.

3. Using a spatula, push the onions to the edges of the pot. Place turkey legs in the center and brown on all sides, turning occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in 1 cup broth, vinegar, soy sauce, and remaining cider. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Flip turkey legs every 30 minutes, until meat is tender and pulls away from the bone, about 1 hour 45 minutes.

4. Remove turkey legs from the pot and place on a large plate to cool. Shred meat, discarding tendons, bones, skin, and fat, and return to the pot. Stir in remaining broth, carrot, celery, potato, ginger, pepper, salt, and cayenne. Cover the pot and increase the heat to medium-high. Cook until vegetables are fork tender, about 45 minutes.

5. In a bowl, stir together flour and 5 tablespoons of liquid from the pot to make a paste, then stir in 5 additional tablespoons of broth. Stir mix into the pot and simmer until the filling thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in capers and remove from heat. Set filling aside to cool, 25 to 30 minutes.

6. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water. Remove dough from the refrigerator and unwrap. Dust countertop with flour and roll dough to a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Remove baking dish from refrigerator, remove wrap, and pour in filling. Place dough rectangle over the top. Pinch edges of the top and bottom crust together, then roll under and tuck inside the dish.

7. Brush the top of dough with egg wash, then make two slits in top crust with a paring knife. Bake until dark golden brown, 55 to 60 minutes. Allow pie to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

1. Dine in Palestine: An Authentic Taste of Palestine in 60 Recipes From My Family to Your Table by Heifa Odeh. The Chicago food blogger (fufuskitchen.com) explores her Palestinian heritage with modernized takes on classic Middle Eastern recipes. Recipe to try: Fig and honey pistachio cake. Out now

2. Bread Head: Baking for the Road Less Traveled by Greg Wade with Rachel Holtzman. The head baker at Publican Quality Bread, Wade reveals how to create his signature breads, cakes, and pastries. Recipe to try: Cornmeal whoopie pies. Sept. 27

3. Listen to Your Vegetables: Italian-Inspired Recipes for Every Season by Sarah Grueneberg with Kate Heddings. Monteverde’s Grueneberg presents more than 180 veggie-centered recipes. Recipe to try: Carrot and lamb merguez sausage lasagna. Oct. 25