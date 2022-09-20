On “Sheepskin Lady,” the lead single off Ari Lindo’s solo debut Cost of Giving (out October 7), the 26-year-old singer-songwriter muses about “jumping in the deep end of the pool” and finding a reset in the form of a new relationship. Having contributed to an eclectic set of local bands (Late Nite Laundry, the Devonns, Lester Rey), Lindo is at ease forging his own deceptively simple folk sound that draws on the third-generation immigrant’s Brazilian influences. A sense of confidence — on both a personal and a creative level — permeates the album. On the opener, “Chances,” for instance, Lindo sings, “Past the point of no return / Don’t forget the lessons learned.”

1. Step on Step by Charles Stepney. The album features never-released tracks recorded by the influential funk and soul producer at his South Side home before his death in 1976. Out now

2. Ghost Hunter by Red Scarves. The jangly pop quartet marries throwback sounds with 21st-century neuroticism on this EP, ahead of a full-length album in 2023. Oct. 14

3. How the Light Felt by Smut. Coming off a tour with Wavves, vocalist Tay Roebuck and company drop a shimmery, confident full-length debut. Nov. 11 — Kris Vire