Since 2015, Getaway has offered modern cabins that afford the pleasure of camping without the hassle of, well, actually camping. This fall, the company is opening its first outpost in Illinois near Starved Rock State Park, a couple of hours southwest of Chicago. You’ll find sleek tiny units (from $99 during the week; from $250 on weekends) that have a queen bed or queen bunk, a kitchenette, and, just outside, a fire pit and picnic table. But the major draw is the design of the cabin itself. A large picture window allows you to take in the peaceful sights of nature — all from the comfort of your bed. getaway.house/starved-rock