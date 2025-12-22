1. Chicago’s Best Steakhouses, Ranked

the interior of Bavette's
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

2. The Best Public Elementaries and Junior Highs

Illustration by Visbii

3. What’s With All the K, L, M, N, O Street Names?

Edward P. Brennan around 1910
Photograph: Courtesy of the Brennan family

4. How to Eat (and Drink) Your Way Through the Suburbs

Photography: (Bellbird, Deere Park) Kira Crugnale; (Greggory) Mistey Nguyen; (Yana’s Speakeasy) Nick Murway; (Elawa) Lenny Gilmore

5. The Best New Restaurants

Photograph by Lucy Hewett

6. The L in Crisis

the L going through downtown Chicago
Photograph by Clarissa Bonet

7. Who Will Be Our Next Mayor?

Photo Illustration by Joe Darrow

8. Where to Get Corned Beef for St. Patrick’s Day

Photograph: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

9. Why Are There So Many Old Style Signs in Chicago?

an old style sign on a chicago bar
Photograph: Edward McClelland

10. The Pope’s House and the Fight for Dolton’s Soul

Photograph by Clarissa Bonet

11. The Top Doctors in Cook County

Illustration by Sjoerd van Leeuwen

12. Why Is Our Skyline Visible From Across the Lake?

The Chicago skyline facing Lake Michigan
Photograph: William DeShazer/Chicago Tribune

13. Three Inexpensive Days in Chicago

Photograph: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

14. The Next Big Things

Photographs: (Star Bandz) Evan Sheehan; (Kyle Fletcher) Lyndon French; (Adisa Williams) Evan Jenkins

15. The Age of Klaus Mäkelä

Photograph by Kevin Serna

16. The Best Fries in Chicago

Photograph: Jeff Marini

17. Ranking the New Illinois State Flag Designs

18. The 25 Best Things to Eat Right Now

ice cream and a bowl of spicy noodles
Photography by Jeff Marini

19. The Tragedy of Lil Durk

Photograph: Jordan Payne

20. A House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Mentor Is for Sale

an Evanston home by Joseph Lyman Silsbee
Photo courtesy of Compass