1. Strawberry–Passion Fruit

Blend ½ cup sliced strawberries, ¼ cup passion fruit purée, 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup, and ⅛ teaspoon each cloves and coriander into the batter. Make the topping: Whip ½ cup heavy cream and ¼ cup powdered sugar on medium speed until stiff peaks form, then fold in 2 tablespoons passion fruit purée. Dip brioche slices in batter and cook 3 to 5 minutes per side, then top with the passion fruit cream, more sliced strawberries, and chocolate sauce.

2. Double-Stuffed Oreo

Add 1 cup Oreos, ½ cup chocolate syrup, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, and 1/8 teaspoon each cardamom and coriander to the batter, and blend until cookies are broken into small bits. Make the filling: Combine 16 ounces room-temperature cream cheese, ½ cup chocolate syrup, ½ cup sugar, 1 tablespoon cocoa powder, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in the bowl of a mixer; mix until sugar dissolves. Dip brioche slices in batter and cook 3 to 5 minutes per side. Make a sandwich by spreading the filling onto 1 slice and topping with another slice. Pipe more filling on top and finish with a sprinkle of crushed Oreos.

3. Black Walnut

“Every African American household has black walnut ice cream, so this is a nostalgic flavor for me,” Polk says. Blend ¼ cup chopped black walnuts, ¼ cup chocolate syrup, ¼ teaspoon ground cloves, and ⅛ teaspoon allspice into the batter. Make the topping: In a saucepan, heat ½ cup sugar and ¼ cup water until boiling and cook 5 minutes, then remove from heat, add 1 tablespoon butter, ½ teaspoon vanilla, and ½ cup halved walnuts, and stir until nuts are evenly coated. Dip brioche slices in batter and cook 3 to 5 minutes per side, then top with the nuts, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, and a dusting of cocoa powder.