Bill Kim

Urbanbelly and the Table at Crate

English Muffin Sandwich “I toast an English muffin, then spread hummus on one side. I add a thick slice of beefsteak tomato, a super-thin slice of red onion, dill pickles, and avocado slices, then top it with the other half of the English muffin. This sandwich inspired the tartine section on the menu at the Table at Crate.”

Elizabeth Sweeney

LondonHouse Chicago

Fried Rice “I heat sesame oil in a pan and add whatever vegetables I have, like green onions and peppers. I stir in cooked rice, breaking up any large clumps, and add soy sauce, rice vinegar, seared Spam cubes, toasted sesame seeds, and red pepper flakes. I top it with a fried egg and hot sauce.”

Constance Simms-Kincaid

5 Loaves Eatery

German Pancake “I heat my cast-iron skillet in the oven at 425 degrees and add butter, letting it melt until it coats the surface and edges of the skillet. Then I pour in 2 cups of pancake batter and bake for about 18 minutes, until it’s golden brown on the edges and a beautiful yellow in the center. I like to garnish it while it’s hot in the skillet with fresh berries, big squeezes of lemon — and an abundance of powdered sugar. Just when you think it’s enough, add more.”