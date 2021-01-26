There’s no need to rise early to roast tomatillos and fry tortillas when preparing Tzuco’s version of the classic Mexican breakfast dish. Bagged chips and a sauce anchored by canned black beans — a departure from the traditional salsa — make for a speedy preparation, without sacrificing flavor. The key, says Gaytán, is dried avocado leaves. Typically used for wrapping tamales or fish, here they’re simmered in the sauce, infusing it with an earthy sweetness. Find the leaves at local Mexican grocery stores like La Casa del Pueblo.

Carlos Gaytán’s Black Bean Chilaquiles

Makes:5 servings

Active time:35 minutes

Total time:50 minutes

2 Tbsp. Neutral oil 1 Garlic clove, chopped 1 Serrano chile, chopped 4 cups Canned black beans, drained and rinsed 3 cups Chicken stock 3 Dried avocado leaves, stems removed Kosher salt 2¼ cups Thick unsalted tortilla chips (Gaytán recommends El Ranchero) Garnishes, such as sliced cooked flank steak, sour cream, crumbled queso fresco, julienned red onion, sliced avocado, and cilantro

1. Heat oil over medium in a large Dutch oven or stockpot. Add garlic and serrano chile and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add beans, stock, and avocado leaves. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for 10 minutes.

2. Remove the center cap from the lid of your blender (to prevent excess steam buildup), pour bean mixture into blender, fit the lid in place, hold a kitchen towel over the cap opening, and blend mixture until smooth. Taste for seasoning, adding salt if desired.

3. Return purée to pot and reheat over low. Add half the chips and toss gently to coat. Repeat with remaining chips. Cook until chips are heated through, about 1 minute. Divide chilaquiles among plates and top with garnishes of your choice.