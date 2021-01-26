Scofflaw’s Red Snapper

Makes:10 drinks

2½ cups Tomato juice 6 Tbsp. Lemon juice 6 Tbsp. Yellow mustard 6 Tbsp. Worcestershire 3 Tbsp. Sriracha 1 Tbsp. Black pepper 1 Tbsp. Celery salt 1 tsp. Cayenne 15 oz. London dry gin Cornichons, cheddar cubes, and salami cubes, to garnish

1. Combine the first eight ingredients in a large pitcher and stir well. Pour into a bottle or other resealable container. The recipe makes 1 quart, and the mix keeps for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

2. To make each drink, combine 3 ounces of the mix and 1½ ounces of gin in a Collins glass. Top with crushed ice and stir. Top with more crushed ice, then garnish with a cornichon, cheddar cube, and salami cube, skewered on a cocktail toothpick.