Scofflaw’s Red Snapper
Makes:10 drinks
|2½ cups
|Tomato juice
|6 Tbsp.
|Lemon juice
|6 Tbsp.
|Yellow mustard
|6 Tbsp.
|Worcestershire
|3 Tbsp.
|Sriracha
|1 Tbsp.
|Black pepper
|1 Tbsp.
|Celery salt
|1 tsp.
|Cayenne
|15 oz.
|London dry gin
|Cornichons, cheddar cubes, and salami cubes, to garnish
1. Combine the first eight ingredients in a large pitcher and stir well. Pour into a bottle or other resealable container. The recipe makes 1 quart, and the mix keeps for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
2. To make each drink, combine 3 ounces of the mix and 1½ ounces of gin in a Collins glass. Top with crushed ice and stir. Top with more crushed ice, then garnish with a cornichon, cheddar cube, and salami cube, skewered on a cocktail toothpick.