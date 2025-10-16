The finalists for the Banchet Awards for Culinary Excellence (the Chicago restaurant world’s equivalent of the James Beard Awards) were announced this morning, with nominees in 12 categories ranging from Best New Restaurant to Chef of the Year.

An anonymous panel of food journalists and industry experts puts together the list each year. For 2026, several places and chefs earned multiple nominations, including Feld for Best New Restaurant and Best Hospitality, Proxi for Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year, and Brasero for Chef of the Year and Sommelier of the Year. The ceremony in January will also feature two other awards — the Culinary Excellence Award given to Grant Achatz, which honors lifetime achievement, and a new award, Iconic Restaurant of the Year, which honors restaurants open more than 25 years. Gene & Georgetti is the first honoree in this latter category.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Design

Best Neighborhood Restaurant

Best Heritage Restaurant

Best New Restaurant

Best Counter Service

Best Hospitality

Bar of the Year or Beverage Program of the Year

Sommelier of the Year

Rising Chef

Pastry Chef of the Year

Chef of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

The awards will be held on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Venue SIX10. Tickets, which are $250, include seats at the ceremony, a Champagne reception, and an after party with food and drinks from local chefs. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Illinois efforts of Giving Kitchen. Tickets are available here.