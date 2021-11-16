Photo: Jeff Marini

The key to this cornbread’s tender, cakey interior? Creamed corn. This recipe from Dana Hompluem, the chef-owner of Lowcountry in Lake View, is best when slathered with honey-butter.

Photo: Jeff Marini

This autumnal side dish from the former Bristol chef Todd Stein combines his Jewish and Middle Eastern heritage. The homemade labneh — while time-consuming — makes the dish pop.

Photo: Jeff Marini

This veggie recipe from Dear Margaret’s Ryan Brosseau features pickled radishes that you’ll want topping everything on your dinner table.

Photo: Jeff Marini

These Brussels sprouts from chef Sahil Sethi put an Indian twist on the classic side dish. Bonus: You can switch out the Brussels for other vegetables such as cabbage or French beans.

Photo: Jeff Marini

Fiya executive chef David Lyng caramelizes his carrots and adds za’atar, dukka, and a smear of labneh to balance bitter and sweet flavors.

Photos: Jeff Marini

“The trick is to burn the vegetables until they’re very soft and you don’t see any of their original color outside, just black,” says Boqueria executive chef Marc Vidal.

Photo: Jeff Marini

The velvety ginger- and coconut-infused soup from Virtue’s owner and executive chef Erick Williams offers a far more elegant take on sweet potatoes than the traditional marshmallow-topped side dish.

Photo: Jeff Marini

Frangipane is typically made from almonds, but if you have diners with nut allergies then this oat version from Kasama’s Genie Kwon is an excellent alternative. The cinnamon-apple filling lends a tender, oatmeal-cookie-like chew.

Photo: Jeff Marini

Lastly, kick back after dinner with this recipe for a hot spiced drink from Sparrow’s Peter Vestinos.