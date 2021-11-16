Jalapeño Cornbread
The key to this cornbread’s tender, cakey interior? Creamed corn. This recipe from Dana Hompluem, the chef-owner of Lowcountry in Lake View, is best when slathered with honey-butter.
Sweet Potatoes with Labneh and Pomegranate Gremolata
This autumnal side dish from the former Bristol chef Todd Stein combines his Jewish and Middle Eastern heritage. The homemade labneh — while time-consuming — makes the dish pop.
Charred Broccoli With Pickled Radishes and Lemon
This veggie recipe from Dear Margaret’s Ryan Brosseau features pickled radishes that you’ll want topping everything on your dinner table.
Brussels Sprouts Foogath
These Brussels sprouts from chef Sahil Sethi put an Indian twist on the classic side dish. Bonus: You can switch out the Brussels for other vegetables such as cabbage or French beans.
Roasted Carrots With Labneh, Honey, and Dukka
Fiya executive chef David Lyng caramelizes his carrots and adds za’atar, dukka, and a smear of labneh to balance bitter and sweet flavors.
Escalivada
“The trick is to burn the vegetables until they’re very soft and you don’t see any of their original color outside, just black,” says Boqueria executive chef Marc Vidal.
Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup
The velvety ginger- and coconut-infused soup from Virtue’s owner and executive chef Erick Williams offers a far more elegant take on sweet potatoes than the traditional marshmallow-topped side dish.
Apple and Oat Frangipane Galette
Frangipane is typically made from almonds, but if you have diners with nut allergies then this oat version from Kasama’s Genie Kwon is an excellent alternative. The cinnamon-apple filling lends a tender, oatmeal-cookie-like chew.
Hot Buttered Rum
Lastly, kick back after dinner with this recipe for a hot spiced drink from Sparrow’s Peter Vestinos.