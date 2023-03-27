Each year, the City and Regional Magazine Association hands out awards for top work among such publications nationwide, and this year Chicago is a nominee in 14 categories. That provides a good excuse to take a look back at our nominated work from 2022:

*Profile: Monica Eng wrote about a former Chicago Tribune writer and editor who transitioned to female late in life in “Being Paula Camp”

*Feature story: In “The Accusation,” Jake Malooley wrote about a Chicago Public Schools teacher who struggled to clear his name after a student’s claim of sexual misconduct.

*Feature story: In “Unmaking a Murderer,” Jake Malooley looked at one of the state’s most notorious murders and examines growing doubts about whether the “Starved Rock Killer” committed the crimes.

*Food and dining writing: Dining critic John Kessler received recognition for his reviews of Alinea, Wazwan, and Obélix.

*Online columns: Edward Robert McClelland was nominated for his series of explorations of neighborhoods such as Rogers Park, Hegewisch, and the city’s southeastern-most corner.

*Leisure/lifestyle interests: From culture to travel and beyond, our writers previewed some of the seasons highlights in “36 Fun Things to Do This Fall”

*Food feature package: “Sushi’s Big Moment” was a multifaceted culinary exploration of the city’s new wave of sushi offerings.

*Photography: Photographer Paul D’Amato captured everyday life in the communities surrounding Chicago’s second-biggest airport in “Welcome to Midway.”

*Multiplatform storytelling: “Chicagoans of the Year” highlighted five people changing this city for the better. Our coverage included video interviews by Ross Feighery and Frank Ishman

*Ancillary product: Essential Chicago, a special issue that came out last summer, looked at 50 must-do activities for newcomers and residents alike.

*Excellence in writing: The September issue.

*Designer of the year: Elizabeth Carlisle

*Excellence online: chicagomag.com

*General excellence