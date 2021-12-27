Gynecologic Oncology
Amina Ahmed
Gynecologic cancers. Rush
Summer B. Dewdney
Gynecologic cancers. Rush
Carolyn V. Kirschner
Cancer survivorship. NorthShore Evanston
John V. Knaus
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Amita St. Francis
Andras Ladanyi
Gynecologic cancers. Rush
Nita Karnik Lee
Gynecologic cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. UChicago
Ernst R. Lengyel
Ovarian cancer, gynecologic surgery, endometrial and cervical cancer. UChicago
Ronald K. Potkul
Ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, robotic surgery, vulvar and vaginal cancer. Loyola
Gustavo C. Rodriguez
Ovarian cancer, cancer prevention, early detection of ovarian cancer. NorthShore Evanston
Sudarshan K. Sharma
Gynecologic cancers. Amita Hinsdale
Jean-Marie Stephan
Cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer. Rush
S. Diane Yamada
Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar and vaginal cancer. UChicago
Medical Oncology
Worood Abboud
Hematology. Amita
St. Joseph Joliet
Matthew E. Adess
Anemias and red blood cell disorders, bleeding and coagulation disorders, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore Highland Park
Syed M. Ahmed
Hematology. Advocate Condell
Eugene R. Ahn
Genitourinary cancer, breast cancer. CTCA
Kathy Sue Albain
Breast cancer, lung cancer, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors, mesothelioma. Loyola
Al Bowen Benson III
Colon cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, rectal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Michael R. Bishop
Stem cell transplant. UChicago
Jacob David Bitran
Breast cancer, bone marrow transplant, lung cancer. Advocate Lutheran
Philip David Bonomi
Lung cancer, thymoma and thymic cancer, mesothelioma. Rush
Bruce E. Brockstein
Head and neck cancer, sarcoma, melanoma. NorthShore Evanston
Nafisa Burhani
Breast cancer. Silver Cross
Daniel Catenacci
Gastrointestinal cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer. UChicago
Bassem T. Chaar
Hematology. Advocate Christ
Manjeet S. Chawla
Breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, lymphoma. Thorek
Janet Chin
Northwestern CDH
Simona Chivu
Breast cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancers. Silver Cross
Joseph Ignatius Clark
Kidney cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer. Loyola
Melody Ann Cobleigh
Breast cancer. Rush
Michael K. Cochran
Hematology, bone marrow biopsy and aspiration, chemotherapy. Advocate Condell
Massimo Cristofanilli
Breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, novel therapies for breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Jay S. Dalal
Gastrointestinal cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, genitourinary cancer. Amita Hinsdale
Christopher K. Daugherty
Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant, medical ethics, bone marrow disorders. UChicago
Samir B. Desai
Gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, colon and rectal cancer, bleeding and coagulation disorders.
Marilyn Evrard
Elmhurst
Lawrence Feldman
Head and neck cancer, lung cancer. UI Health
Linda Ferris
Lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer. Northwestern CDH
Mary Jo Fidler
Head and neck cancer, lung cancer, mesothelioma. Rush
Gini F. Fleming
Novel therapies for breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, ovarian cancer. UChicago
Daniel Frank
Edward
Thomas F. Gajewski
Melanoma, immunotherapy. UChicago
Christopher M. George
Gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Delnor
Bruce G. Gershenhorn
Thoracic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer. CTCA
Adi Gidron
Hematology. Amita St. Francis
Lucy A. Godley
Leukemia and lymphoma, lymphoma cancer risk and prevention, hematologic malignancies, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. UChicago
Gary I. Grad
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, advanced prostate cancer, lung cancer.
Amita Alexian
William J. Gradishar
Breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Olwen M. Hahn
Breast cancer, urologic cancer, breast cancer therapies. UChicago
Sigrun Hallmeyer
Breast cancer, skin cancer. Advocate Lutheran
Alexander Hantel
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, palliative care. Edward
Rekha R. Harting
Amita Hinsdale
Thomas Hensing
Thoracic cancers, lung cancer. NorthShore Evanston
Dominic Ho
Solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, palliative care. UI Health
Philip C. Hoffman
Lung cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer. UChicago
Maha H. Hussain
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, genitourinary cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Andrzej Jakubowiak
Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant, CAR T-cell therapy. UChicago
Pamela E. Kaiser
Breast cancer, sarcoma. Advocate Lutheran
Edward H. Kaplan
Gastrointestinal cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma. NorthShore Skokie
Mark Karides
Hematology. Amita Resurrection
Paramjeet Khosla
Breast cancer, hematology. Mt. Sinai
Hedy Lee Kindler
Pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma, gastrointestinal cancer. UChicago
Justin Kline
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia, CAR T-cell therapy. UChicago
Stuart A. Krauss
Breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer. Weiss
Arvind Kumar
Lung cancer, testicular cancer, hematology. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Timothy M. Kuzel
Kidney cancer, melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, urologic cancer. Rush
Arti A. Lakhani
Amita Hinsdale
Timothy M. Lestingi
Bladder cancer, gynecologic cancers, prostate cancer, hematology. Advocate Lutheran
Robert de Wilton Marsh
Gastrointestinal cancer, colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, liver cancer. NorthShore Evanston
Bassam Matar
Hematology. Amita Alexian
Ann M. Mauer
Breast cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer. Advocate Masonic
Nilesh D. Mehta
Hematology. CTCA
Kenneth Micetich
Gastrointestinal cancer. Loyola
Mary F. Mulcahy
Gastrointestinal cancer, gallbladder and bile duct cancers, esophageal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Ronald Myint
Hematology. Advocate Christ
Rita Nanda
Breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, neoadjuvant therapy, breast cancer clinical trials. UChicago
Halla S. Nimeiri
Northwestern Memorial
Olatoyosi Odenike
Myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes, stem cell transplant. UChicago
Peter Hugh H. O’Donnell
Genitourinary cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer. UChicago
Ira A. Oliff
Hematology. Amita St. Francis
Olufunmilayo I. Olopade
Breast cancer, hereditary cancer, breast cancer genetics, cancer risk assessment. UChicago
Jyoti Dinker Patel
Lung cancer, thoracic cancers. Northwestern Memorial
Blase Polite
Gastrointestinal cancer, colon cancer, rectal cancer, neuroendocrine carcinoid tumors. UChicago
Edwin R. Priest
Hematology. Amita St. Alexius
Barbara Pro
Lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, T-cell lymphoma. Northwestern Memorial
Jayanthi Ramadurai
Breast cancer. Advocate Christ
Subramanya Rao
Hematology, hematologic malignancies, immunotherapy, solid tumors. Northwestern Palos
Mark J. Ratain
Solid tumors, drug development, clinical trials, pharmacogenomics. UChicago
Jon Morgan Richards
Melanoma, biologic therapy, immune therapy. Advocate Lutheran
David R. Rosi
Leukemia, lymphoma. Loyola
Shaina A. Rozell
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, hematologic malignancies. Advocate Christ
Ardaman Shergill
Appendix cancer, colon and rectal cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer. UChicago
Daniel H. Shevrin
Prostate cancer, genitourinary cancer. NorthShore Evanston
Kulumani Sivarajan
Lung cancer, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer, hematology. Silver Cross
Sonali M. Smith
Adolescent and young adult cancer care, clinical trials, stem cell transplant. UChicago
Jeffrey A. Sosman
Melanoma, skin cancer, immunotherapy, drug development. Northwestern Memorial
Walter M. Stadler
Kidney cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, testicular cancer. UChicago
Regina Stein
Northwestern Memorial
Gary A. Steinecker
Hematology, internal medicine. Advocate Christ
Russell Szmulewitz
Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer. UChicago
Dean George Tsarwhas
Breast cancer, lymphoma, lung cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest
Samir Undevia
Soft tissue sarcoma, melanoma. Edward
Victoria M. Villaflor
Head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, salivary gland tumors and surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Everett E. Vokes
Lung cancer, head and neck cancer, oral cancer. UChicago
Elaine Lee Wade
Breast cancer. NorthShore Glenbrook
James A. Wallace
Geriatric cancer care. UChicago
Warren C. Wong
Hematology, solid tumors. Amita Hinsdale
Ghassan Zalzaleh
Advocate Christ
Radiation Oncology
Katherine F. Baker
Breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, head and neck cancer.
William D. Bloomer
Breast cancer, prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. NorthShore Evanston
Martin J. Boyer
Breast cancer, prostate cancer. Amita Alexian
Steven J. Chmura
Brain and spinal cord tumors, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, brain, breast, and gastrointestinal cancers, radiotherapy and stereotactic radiosurgery. UChicago
Philip Paul Connell
Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers, radiotherapy. UChicago
Dean Conterato
Advocate Condell
Paul D. Crossan
Advocate Christ
Jayant V. Ginde
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, breast cancer, head and neck cancer. Advocate South Suburban
Howard J. Halpern
Breast cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy. UI Health
Daniel James Haraf
Head and neck cancer, lung and esophageal cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy. UChicago
William F. Hartsell
Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, proton beam therapy, breast cancer. Northwestern CDH
Yasmin Hasan
Gynecologic cancers, breast cancer, brachytherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. UChicago
John P. Hayes
Gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Arica Hirsch
Breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. Advocate Lutheran
H. Jason Kang
Advocate Christ
Christy Kesslering
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, brachytherapy. Northwestern CDH
Matthew Koshy
Brain tumors, lung cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. UI Health
Stanley Liauw
Genitourinary cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy. UChicago
Anne R. McCall
Breast cancer, lymphoma. Silver Cross
Parthiv S. Mehta
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, brachytherapy.
Edward Melian
Brain tumors, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, pediatric cancers. Loyola
Bharat Bhushan Mittal
Head and neck cancer, lymphoma, skin cancer, thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Nasiruddin Mohammed
Northwestern CDH
Najeeb Mohideen
Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, head and neck cancer. NCH
Brian J. Moran
Prostate cancer.
Stephen S. Nigh
Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung cancer, breast cancer. NCH
Rajiv J. Patel
Amita Alexian
James E. Ruffer
Breast cancer, prostate cancer. Advocate Masonic
Gary Schreiber
Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. Swedish
Anand P. Shah
Lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer.
William Small Jr.
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Loyola
Jonathan Blake Strauss
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Northwestern Memorial
Michael A. Stutz
Prostate cancer, breast cancer, brachytherapy. Northwestern Delnor
Patrick J. Sweeney
Sarcoma, head and neck cancer, stereotactic radiosurgery, prostate cancer. Amita Hinsdale
Arpi Thukral
Northwestern CDH
Faisal Vali
Advocate Christ
Harsha Varadhi
Advocate Christ
Dian Wang
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, head and neck cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. Rush
Santosh Yajnik
Brachytherapy, genitourinary cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer. Advocate Masonic