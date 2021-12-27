Gynecologic Oncology

Amina Ahmed

Gynecologic cancers. Rush

Summer B. Dewdney

Gynecologic cancers. Rush

Carolyn V. Kirschner

Cancer survivorship. NorthShore Evanston

John V. Knaus

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Amita St. Francis

Andras Ladanyi

Gynecologic cancers. Rush

Nita Karnik Lee

Gynecologic cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. UChicago

Ernst R. Lengyel

Ovarian cancer, gynecologic surgery, endometrial and cervical cancer. UChicago

Ronald K. Potkul

Ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, robotic surgery, vulvar and vaginal cancer. Loyola

Gustavo C. Rodriguez

Ovarian cancer, cancer prevention, early detection of ovarian cancer. NorthShore Evanston

Sudarshan K. Sharma

Gynecologic cancers. Amita Hinsdale

Jean-Marie Stephan

Cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer. Rush

S. Diane Yamada

Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar and vaginal cancer. UChicago

Medical Oncology

Worood Abboud

Hematology. Amita

St. Joseph Joliet

Matthew E. Adess

Anemias and red blood cell disorders, bleeding and coagulation disorders, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore Highland Park

Syed M. Ahmed

Hematology. Advocate Condell

Eugene R. Ahn

Genitourinary cancer, breast cancer. CTCA

Kathy Sue Albain

Breast cancer, lung cancer, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors, mesothelioma. Loyola

Al Bowen Benson III

Colon cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, rectal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Michael R. Bishop

Stem cell transplant. UChicago

Jacob David Bitran

Breast cancer, bone marrow transplant, lung cancer. Advocate Lutheran

Philip David Bonomi

Lung cancer, thymoma and thymic cancer, mesothelioma. Rush

Bruce E. Brockstein

Head and neck cancer, sarcoma, melanoma. NorthShore Evanston

Nafisa Burhani

Breast cancer. Silver Cross

Daniel Catenacci

Gastrointestinal cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer. UChicago

Bassem T. Chaar

Hematology. Advocate Christ

Manjeet S. Chawla

Breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, lymphoma. Thorek

Janet Chin

Northwestern CDH

Simona Chivu

Breast cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancers. Silver Cross

Joseph Ignatius Clark

Kidney cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer. Loyola

Melody Ann Cobleigh

Breast cancer. Rush

Michael K. Cochran

Hematology, bone marrow biopsy and aspiration, chemotherapy. Advocate Condell

Massimo Cristofanilli

Breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, novel therapies for breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Jay S. Dalal

Gastrointestinal cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, genitourinary cancer. Amita Hinsdale

Christopher K. Daugherty

Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant, medical ethics, bone marrow disorders. UChicago

Samir B. Desai

Gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, colon and rectal cancer, bleeding and coagulation disorders.

Marilyn Evrard

Elmhurst

Lawrence Feldman

Head and neck cancer, lung cancer. UI Health

Linda Ferris

Lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer. Northwestern CDH

Mary Jo Fidler

Head and neck cancer, lung cancer, mesothelioma. Rush

Gini F. Fleming

Novel therapies for breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, ovarian cancer. UChicago

Daniel Frank

Edward

Thomas F. Gajewski

Melanoma, immunotherapy. UChicago

Christopher M. George

Gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Delnor

Bruce G. Gershenhorn

Thoracic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer. CTCA

Adi Gidron

Hematology. Amita St. Francis

Lucy A. Godley

Leukemia and lymphoma, lymphoma cancer risk and prevention, hematologic malignancies, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. UChicago

Gary I. Grad

Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, advanced prostate cancer, lung cancer.

Amita Alexian

William J. Gradishar

Breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Olwen M. Hahn

Breast cancer, urologic cancer, breast cancer therapies. UChicago

Sigrun Hallmeyer

Breast cancer, skin cancer. Advocate Lutheran

Alexander Hantel

Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, palliative care. Edward

Rekha R. Harting

Amita Hinsdale

Thomas Hensing

Thoracic cancers, lung cancer. NorthShore Evanston

Dominic Ho

Solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, palliative care. UI Health

Philip C. Hoffman

Lung cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer. UChicago

Maha H. Hussain

Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, genitourinary cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Andrzej Jakubowiak

Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant, CAR T-cell therapy. UChicago

Pamela E. Kaiser

Breast cancer, sarcoma. Advocate Lutheran

Edward H. Kaplan

Gastrointestinal cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma. NorthShore Skokie

Mark Karides

Hematology. Amita Resurrection

Paramjeet Khosla

Breast cancer, hematology. Mt. Sinai

Hedy Lee Kindler

Pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma, gastrointestinal cancer. UChicago

Justin Kline

Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia, CAR T-cell therapy. UChicago

Stuart A. Krauss

Breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer. Weiss

Arvind Kumar

Lung cancer, testicular cancer, hematology. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Timothy M. Kuzel

Kidney cancer, melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, urologic cancer. Rush

Arti A. Lakhani

Amita Hinsdale

Timothy M. Lestingi

Bladder cancer, gynecologic cancers, prostate cancer, hematology. Advocate Lutheran

Robert de Wilton Marsh

Gastrointestinal cancer, colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, liver cancer. NorthShore Evanston

Bassam Matar

Hematology. Amita Alexian

Ann M. Mauer

Breast cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer. Advocate Masonic

Nilesh D. Mehta

Hematology. CTCA

Kenneth Micetich

Gastrointestinal cancer. Loyola

Mary F. Mulcahy

Gastrointestinal cancer, gallbladder and bile duct cancers, esophageal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Ronald Myint

Hematology. Advocate Christ

Rita Nanda

Breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, neoadjuvant therapy, breast cancer clinical trials. UChicago

Halla S. Nimeiri

Northwestern Memorial

Olatoyosi Odenike

Myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes, stem cell transplant. UChicago

Peter Hugh H. O’Donnell

Genitourinary cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer. UChicago

Ira A. Oliff

Hematology. Amita St. Francis

Olufunmilayo I. Olopade

Breast cancer, hereditary cancer, breast cancer genetics, cancer risk assessment. UChicago

Jyoti Dinker Patel

Lung cancer, thoracic cancers. Northwestern Memorial

Blase Polite

Gastrointestinal cancer, colon cancer, rectal cancer, neuroendocrine carcinoid tumors. UChicago

Edwin R. Priest

Hematology. Amita St. Alexius

Barbara Pro

Lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, T-cell lymphoma. Northwestern Memorial

Jayanthi Ramadurai

Breast cancer. Advocate Christ

Subramanya Rao

Hematology, hematologic malignancies, immunotherapy, solid tumors. Northwestern Palos

Mark J. Ratain

Solid tumors, drug development, clinical trials, pharmacogenomics. UChicago

Jon Morgan Richards

Melanoma, biologic therapy, immune therapy. Advocate Lutheran

David R. Rosi

Leukemia, lymphoma. Loyola

Shaina A. Rozell

Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, hematologic malignancies. Advocate Christ

Ardaman Shergill

Appendix cancer, colon and rectal cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer. UChicago

Daniel H. Shevrin

Prostate cancer, genitourinary cancer. NorthShore Evanston

Kulumani Sivarajan

Lung cancer, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer, hematology. Silver Cross

Sonali M. Smith

Adolescent and young adult cancer care, clinical trials, stem cell transplant. UChicago

Jeffrey A. Sosman

Melanoma, skin cancer, immunotherapy, drug development. Northwestern Memorial

Walter M. Stadler

Kidney cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, testicular cancer. UChicago

Regina Stein

Northwestern Memorial

Gary A. Steinecker

Hematology, internal medicine. Advocate Christ

Russell Szmulewitz

Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer. UChicago

Dean George Tsarwhas

Breast cancer, lymphoma, lung cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest

Samir Undevia

Soft tissue sarcoma, melanoma. Edward

Victoria M. Villaflor

Head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, salivary gland tumors and surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Everett E. Vokes

Lung cancer, head and neck cancer, oral cancer. UChicago

Elaine Lee Wade

Breast cancer. NorthShore Glenbrook

James A. Wallace

Geriatric cancer care. UChicago

Warren C. Wong

Hematology, solid tumors. Amita Hinsdale

Ghassan Zalzaleh

Advocate Christ

Radiation Oncology

Katherine F. Baker

Breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, head and neck cancer.

William D. Bloomer

Breast cancer, prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. NorthShore Evanston

Martin J. Boyer

Breast cancer, prostate cancer. Amita Alexian

Steven J. Chmura

Brain and spinal cord tumors, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, brain, breast, and gastrointestinal cancers, radiotherapy and stereotactic radiosurgery. UChicago

Philip Paul Connell

Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers, radiotherapy. UChicago

Dean Conterato

Advocate Condell

Paul D. Crossan

Advocate Christ

Jayant V. Ginde

Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, breast cancer, head and neck cancer. Advocate South Suburban

Howard J. Halpern

Breast cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy. UI Health

Daniel James Haraf

Head and neck cancer, lung and esophageal cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy. UChicago

William F. Hartsell

Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, proton beam therapy, breast cancer. Northwestern CDH

Yasmin Hasan

Gynecologic cancers, breast cancer, brachytherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. UChicago

John P. Hayes

Gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Arica Hirsch

Breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. Advocate Lutheran

H. Jason Kang

Advocate Christ

Christy Kesslering

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, brachytherapy. Northwestern CDH

Matthew Koshy

Brain tumors, lung cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. UI Health

Stanley Liauw

Genitourinary cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy. UChicago

Anne R. McCall

Breast cancer, lymphoma. Silver Cross

Parthiv S. Mehta

Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, brachytherapy.

Edward Melian

Brain tumors, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, pediatric cancers. Loyola

Bharat Bhushan Mittal

Head and neck cancer, lymphoma, skin cancer, thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Nasiruddin Mohammed

Northwestern CDH

Najeeb Mohideen

Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, head and neck cancer. NCH

Brian J. Moran

Prostate cancer.

Stephen S. Nigh

Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung cancer, breast cancer. NCH

Rajiv J. Patel

Amita Alexian

James E. Ruffer

Breast cancer, prostate cancer. Advocate Masonic

Gary Schreiber

Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. Swedish

Anand P. Shah

Lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer.

William Small Jr.

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Loyola

Jonathan Blake Strauss

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Northwestern Memorial

Michael A. Stutz

Prostate cancer, breast cancer, brachytherapy. Northwestern Delnor

Patrick J. Sweeney

Sarcoma, head and neck cancer, stereotactic radiosurgery, prostate cancer. Amita Hinsdale

Arpi Thukral

Northwestern CDH

Faisal Vali

Advocate Christ

Harsha Varadhi

Advocate Christ

Dian Wang

Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, head and neck cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. Rush

Santosh Yajnik

Brachytherapy, genitourinary cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer. Advocate Masonic