Adolescent Medicine

Karen Bernstein

Adolescent gynecology, eating disorders, sexually transmitted diseases, weight management. UI Health

Aurelia Peera

Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Child Neurology

Saba Ahmad

Epilepsy and seizure disorders. UI Health

Steven Coker

Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Northwestern CDH

Robert T. Egel

Epilepsy, migraine, tic disorders. Advocate Christ

Leon G. Epstein

Migraine. Lurie

Peter Heydemann

Muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, Tourette’s syndrome. Rush

Nancy L. Kuntz

Neuromuscular disorders. Lurie

Carol Macmillan

Developmental delay, autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy, neurogenetic disorders. UChicago

Charles Marcuccilli

Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Rush

Sunila E. O’Connor

Epilepsy. Lurie

Nishant S. Shah

Brain tumors, epilepsy, Tourette’s syndrome, ADD/ADHD. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Priti Singh

ADD, autism spectrum disorder, headaches and migraines, Tourette’s syndrome. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Priyamvada Tatachar

Epilepsy. Lurie

James Tonsgard

Tuberous sclerosis, seizures, epilepsy. UChicago Comer

Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics

Lawrence A. Gray

Developmental and behavioral disorders, neonatal developmental disorders. Lurie

Michael E. Msall

UChicago Comer

Reshma Shah

ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, developmental disorders, learning disorders. UI Health

General Pediatrics

Nusrath Akhtar

Obesity. Advocate Good Sam

Barry A. Altshuler

Allergy. Advocate

Good Shepherd

Hassan Alzein

Newborn care, asthma. OSF

Adam L. Aronson

Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Maria Christine Bayang

Amita Bolingbrook

Eileen M. Beaty

NorthShore Evanston

John H. Beckerman

Advocate Good Shepherd

Irwin Benuck

Obesity, developmental disorders. Lurie

Laura Bianconi

Northwestern McHenry

John K. Boblick

Loyola

Charles M. Braverman

General pediatrics, preventive medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd

Donald K. Brown

Child development, preventive medicine, parenting issues, newborn care. Lurie

John D. Cabana

Advocate Good Sam

Jeffrey A. Cabotaje

Daniel J. Campbell

Preventive medicine, newborn care. Amita Hinsdale

Louis E. Camras

Growth and development disorders, chronic illness, preventive medicine, vaccines. Amita Mercy

Jason J. Canel

NorthShore

Rachel N. Caskey

Adolescent medicine, vaccines, women’s health.

UI Health

Danielle Smith Cherian

Lurie

Hannah Chow

Breastfeeding. Loyola

Shana N. Christian

Newborn care.

NorthShore Evanston

Darryl H. Colen

Newborn care. Advocate Good Shepherd

Mary B. Collins

Asthma, nutrition, childhood obesity, special needs. Advocate Good Shepherd

John P. Cueva

Newborn care, preventive medicine. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Anthony C. Delach

ADD/ADHD, behavioral disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Virginia M. DePaul

NorthShore Evanston

Thomas B. DeStefani

ADD/ADHD, developmental and behavioral disorders, adoption and foster care. Northwestern CDH

Sean M. Diamond

Special health care needs. Loyola

Cathy DiVincenzo

Down syndrome, special needs. Advocate Lutheran

David Drelicharz

Lurie

Diane W. Fondriest

Lurie

Lisa Franco

Preventive medicine.

Amita Hinsdale

Marc A. Freed

Asthma, pediatric dermatology. MacNeal

Irene J. Freeman

Lurie

Todd S. Giese

Northwestern McHenry

Deborah Gulson

Lurie

Mary C. Hall

NorthShore Evanston

Sang J. Han

Newborn care. Amita Alexian

Wafaa G. Hanna

Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Heather A. Haukness

Daphne Hirsh

Lurie

Julie Holland

NorthShore Evanston

Youn J. Hong

Lurie

Barbara N. Johnston

Lurie

Jonathan M. Kaufman

Preventive medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd

Dawn Li

Breastfeeding. Lurie

Peter I. Liber

Northwestern CDH

Dhanya P. Limaye

Lurie

Oscar R. Linares

Infectious disease. MacNeal

Robert Listernick

Diagnostic problems. Lurie

Muhammed N. Longi

Pediatrics. Amita Bolingbrook

Linda Lopata

Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Kenneth Lyons

Lurie

Deanna Monroe

Lurie

Nafeesa Moosabhoy

Amita Hinsdale

David L. Morris

Sleep disorders, asthma, allergy, weight management. Northwestern CDH

Martine Nelson

Newborn care. Edward

Charles L. O’Brien III

ADD/ADHD, developmental disorders. NorthShore

James J. Olson

NorthShore Evanston

Amanda D. Osta

Preventive medicine.

UI Health

Ellen Papacek

Lurie

Kenneth S. Polin

Lurie

Ravindranath R. Reddy

Amita Alexian

Sheri Ross

Lurie

Susan A. Roth

NorthShore Evanston

Ruby Roy

Palliative care. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Moazzam Saeed

Allergy, asthma. Amita Bolingbrook

Henry C. Schwartz

Northwestern CDH

Margaret A. Scotellaro

Child abuse and neglect, foster care, underserved community health, preventive medicine. Rush

Dov Y. Shapiro

Allergies, asthma, physicals. Advocate Children’s

Park Ridge

Susan M. Sheinkop

Lurie

Katherine L. Shepherd

Asthma, breastfeeding, obesity. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Jeffrey J. Sroka

Asthma.

Margaret B. Stefani

Advocate Good Shepherd

Madhupa Sud

Advocate South Suburban

Heidi E. Swanson

Asthma, diabetes, newborn care. Advocate Good Sam

Erin Taback

Northwestern Prentice

Marlene Tanquilut

Vista

Elizabeth Thompson

Northwestern Prentice

Rebecca Unger

Nutrition, obesity, weight management, adolescent medicine. Lurie

Wendell Wheeler

Asthma, allergic rhinitis, adoption and foster care, vaccines. Advocate Trinity

Tito G. Yao

Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Marilyn A. Zwirn

Advocate Children’s

Park Ridge

Neonatal & Perinatal Medicine

Robert F. Covert

Edward

Jeffrey A. George

Neonatal care. Advocate Lutheran

Aaron Hamvas

Lung disease in newborns, neonatal chronic lung disease, neonatal critical care. Lurie

Jonathan Muraskas

Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, multiple gestation, conjoined twins, ethics. Loyola

Aloka L. Patel

Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, neonatal nutrition. Rush

De-Ann M. Pillers

UI Health

David N. Sheftel

Developmental disorders, neonatal care. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Jean M. Silvestri

Neonatal critical care, prematurity and low-birth-weight infants. Rush

Debra E. Weese-Mayer

Breathing disorders, SIDS. Lurie

Marc G. Weiss

Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, breathing disorders. Loyola

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

Cynthia Lerner

Asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis. Lurie

C. Lucy Park

Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency. UI Health

Jacqueline Pongracic

Latex allergy, asthma, food allergy. Lurie

Joyce Rabbat

Asthma and allergy. Loyola

Pisit Rangsithienchai

Allergic rhinitis, asthma. Advocate Children’s

Oak Lawn

Pediatric anesthesiology

Santhanam Suresh

Pediatric pain. Lurie

Pediatric Cardiology

Michael Earing

Echocardiography, Marfan syndrome. UChicago Comer

Abraham Groner

Echocardiography, cardiac intensive care, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer

Peter Koenig

Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie

Stephen M. Neuberger

Cardiac catheterization, echocardiography, stress testing. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Richard A. Pervos

Cardiac catheterization, echocardiography, stress testing. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

David A. Roberson

Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Philip T. Thrush

Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Lurie

Thomas J. Weigel

Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie

Paula E. Williams

Echocardiography, cardiac intensive care, heart failure, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer

Pediatric Endocrinology

Tseghai Berhe

Advocate Sherman

Claudia C.

Boucher-Berry

Adrenal disorders, diabetes, thyroid disorders. UI Health

Wendy J. Brickman

Diabetes. Lurie

Dianne Deplewski

Adrenal disorders, diabetes, growth disorders, puberty disorders. UChicago

Stephanie Drobac

NorthShore Evanston

Courtney A. Finlayson

Puberty disorders. Lurie

Naomi R. Fogel

Diabetes, growth disorders, pubertal disorders. Lurie

Siri Atma W. Greeley

Diabetes, obesity, hypoglycemia. UChicago

Carla Z. Minutti

Growth disorders, adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders, thyroid disorders. Rush

Shivani P. Shah

Adrenal disorders, diabetes, growth disorders, hypoglycemia. Loyola

Anita N. Swamy

Diabetes, obesity. Lurie

Christine Yu

Adolescent endocrinology, diabetes in pregnancy, Turner syndrome, endocrine problems from cancer. UChicago

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Ruba Azzam

UChicago Comer

James Berman

Inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, nutrition, ulcerative colitis. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Vincent F. Biank

Inflammatory bowel disease, GERD, liver transplant medicine. NorthShore

John E. Fortunato Jr.

Lurie

T.S. Gunasekaran

GERD, esophageal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, abdominal recurrent pain. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Randolph M. McConnie

Rush

Rajeev Nagpal

Inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, liver disease, GERD. Advocate Children’s

Oak Lawn

Suzanne P. Nelson

GERD. Lurie

C. Allan Pratt

Eosinophilic esophagitis, food allergy, nutrition. Lurie

Timothy Sentongo

Pediatric feeding problems. UChicago Comer

Sona Y. Young

Gastrointestinal disorders. NorthShore

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Eric C. Beyer

Sickle cell disease, blood disorders. UChicago Comer

Jason A. Canner

Anemia, leukemia, platelet disorders, sarcoma. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Susan L. Cohn

Neuroblastoma, solid tumors in children, pediatric hematology. UChicago Comer

John M. Cunningham

UChicago Comer

Jill de Jong

Anemia. UChicago Comer

Lisa Giordano

Pediatric cancers. Rush

William R. Goodell

Brain tumors, leukemia and lymphoma, solid tumors. Advocate Children’s

Park Ridge

Ammar Hayani

Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. Northwestern CDH

Charles Hemenway

Pediatric cancers, leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. Loyola

Tara Henderson

UChicago Comer

Lewis Hsu

Sickle cell disease. UI Health

Paul M. Kent

Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, brain tumors. Rush

James LaBelle

UChicago Comer

Ricarchito B. Manera

Leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Jennifer McNeer

Pediatric CAR T-cell therapy. UChicago Comer

Elaine R. Morgan

Leukemia, palliative care, ethics, hemophagocytic syndrome. Lurie

Radhika Peddinti

Sickle cell disease.

UChicago Comer

Mary Lou Schmidt

Cancer survivorship, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors. UI Health

Samuel L. Volchenboum

Pediatric stem cell transplant, neuroblastoma, pediatric hematology. UChicago Comer

David Walterhouse

Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, solid tumors. Lurie

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Ellen G. Chadwick

AIDS/HIV, perinatal infectious disease. Lurie

Mary Ann J. Collins

Advocate Children’s

Oak Lawn

Karen Hayani

AIDS/HIV. UI Health

Barbara Hendrickson

UChicago Comer

Daniel C. Johnson

Pediatric AIDS/HIV, travel medicine, tuberculosis, community health care. UChicago Comer

Anne H. Rowley

Kawasaki disease. Lurie

Pediatric Nephrology

Rekha Agrawal

Kidney disease, hypertension, kidney transplant medicine. Loyola

Sara Jandeska

Kidney disease. Rush

Richard A. Kaplan

Dialysis care, hypertension, urinary tract infections. Advocate Children’s

Park Ridge

Mahima Keswani

Dialysis care, chronic

kidney failure. Lurie

Jerome Lane

Lupus and SLE, nephrotic syndrome, chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infections. Lurie

Craig Langman

Kidney stones, oxalosis. Lurie

Kenneth Miller

Hypertension, kidney stones, nephrotic syndrome, urinary tract infections. Amita

St. Alexius

Izhar U. Qamar

Hypertension, chronic

kidney disease. La Rabida

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Fuad M. Baroody

Pediatric head and neck surgery, sinus and airway disorders, allergy, sleep disorders and apnea.

UChicago Comer

Kathryn L. Colman

Advocate Masonic

Eileen M. Mahoney

Airway disorders, swallowing disorders, sleep disorders and apnea. Amita Hinsdale

Dana Suskind

Pediatric cochlear implants, pediatric hearing loss, head and neck surgery, language development. UChicago Comer

Dana M. Thompson

Swallowing disorders, tracheal surgery, laryngeal disorders. Lurie

David L. Walner

Airway disorders, sinus disorders. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Nancy Young

Hearing disorders, cholesteatoma, cochlear implants, ear disorders and surgery. Lurie

Pediatric Pulmonology

Javeed Akhter

Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Maria L. Dowell

Cystic fibrosis. Lurie

B. Louise Giles

Asthma, chronic respiratory failure, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, chronic mechanical ventilation. UChicago Comer

Susanna A. McColley

Cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic cough. Lurie

Pediatric Rheumatology

Marisa Klein-Gitelman

Lupus and SLE, arthritis. Lurie

Melissa S. Tesher

Arthritis, lupus and SLE, musculoskeletal pain, vasculitis. UChicago Comer

Linda Wagner-Weiner

Lupus and SLE, arthritis, vasculitis, dermatomyositis. UChicago Comer

PEDIATRIC Sleep Medicine

Darius A. Loghmanee

Pediatric sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s

Oak Lawn

Pediatric Surgery

Fizan Abdullah

Chest wall deformities, abdominal wall reconstruction, neonatal surgery. Lurie

Nikunj K. Chokshi

Minimally invasive surgery, congenital lung anomalies, inflammatory bowel disease, anorectal malformations. UChicago Comer

Julia E. Grabowski

Hirschsprung’s disease, laparoscopic surgery, trauma. Lurie

Jessica J. Kandel

Neuroblastoma, neonatal surgery, Wilms’ tumor, pediatric vascular anomalies of the skin. UChicago Comer

Thomas Kang-Ming Lee

Neuroblastoma, minimally invasive surgery, chest wall deformities, Wilms’ tumor. UChicago Comer

Deborah Susan Loeff

Inflammatory bowel disease, congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers.

Advocate Children’s

Park Ridge

Grace Z. Mak

Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, inflammatory bowel disease, pediatric cancers.

UChicago Comer

Dimitrios Nikas

Pediatric neurosurgery, brain and spinal cord tumors, craniofacial surgery, congenital anomalies. Advocate Children’s

Oak Lawn

Marleta Reynolds

Minimally invasive surgery, trauma, congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers. Lurie

Erin E. Rowell

Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation in cancer. Lurie

Mark B. Slidell

Advanced laparoscopic surgery, pediatric cancer surgery, chest wall deformities, pancreatic surgery. UChicago Comer

Riccardo Superina

Pediatric transplant surgery, kidney and liver transplants, hepatobiliary surgery. Lurie

Pediatric Urology

Earl Y. Cheng

Genital reconstruction, hypospadias, urinary reconstruction, neurogenic bladder. Lurie

Mohan S. Gundeti

Robotic and minimally invasive surgery for kidney, ureter and bladder reconstruction, perinatal urology, congenital anomaly reconstructions, pediatric urologic oncology. UChicago Comer

John T.B. Houston

Hypospadias, kidney stones, minimally invasive urologic surgery, pediatric urinary reconstruction. Lurie

Bruce W. Lindgren

Minimally invasive surgery, hypospadias, undescended testis, fetal urology. Lurie

Dennis B. Liu

Hypospadias, undescended testis, genitourinary reconstruction. Lurie

Max Maizels

Fetal urology, hypospadias, genital reconstruction, urinary reconstruction. Lurie

Jonathan H. Ross

Minimally invasive surgery, urologic cancer, urinary tract infections, genital reconstruction. Rush

Elizabeth B. Yerkes

Reconstructive surgery, congenital genitourinary anomalies, hypospadias, neurogenic bladder. Lurie