Adolescent Medicine
Karen Bernstein
Adolescent gynecology, eating disorders, sexually transmitted diseases, weight management. UI Health
Aurelia Peera
Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Child Neurology
Saba Ahmad
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. UI Health
Steven Coker
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Northwestern CDH
Robert T. Egel
Epilepsy, migraine, tic disorders. Advocate Christ
Leon G. Epstein
Migraine. Lurie
Peter Heydemann
Muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, Tourette’s syndrome. Rush
Nancy L. Kuntz
Neuromuscular disorders. Lurie
Carol Macmillan
Developmental delay, autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy, neurogenetic disorders. UChicago
Charles Marcuccilli
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Rush
Sunila E. O’Connor
Epilepsy. Lurie
Nishant S. Shah
Brain tumors, epilepsy, Tourette’s syndrome, ADD/ADHD. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Priti Singh
ADD, autism spectrum disorder, headaches and migraines, Tourette’s syndrome. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Priyamvada Tatachar
Epilepsy. Lurie
James Tonsgard
Tuberous sclerosis, seizures, epilepsy. UChicago Comer
Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
Lawrence A. Gray
Developmental and behavioral disorders, neonatal developmental disorders. Lurie
Michael E. Msall
UChicago Comer
Reshma Shah
ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, developmental disorders, learning disorders. UI Health
General Pediatrics
Nusrath Akhtar
Obesity. Advocate Good Sam
Barry A. Altshuler
Allergy. Advocate
Good Shepherd
Hassan Alzein
Newborn care, asthma. OSF
Adam L. Aronson
Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Maria Christine Bayang
Amita Bolingbrook
Eileen M. Beaty
NorthShore Evanston
John H. Beckerman
Advocate Good Shepherd
Irwin Benuck
Obesity, developmental disorders. Lurie
Laura Bianconi
Northwestern McHenry
John K. Boblick
Loyola
Charles M. Braverman
General pediatrics, preventive medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd
Donald K. Brown
Child development, preventive medicine, parenting issues, newborn care. Lurie
John D. Cabana
Advocate Good Sam
Jeffrey A. Cabotaje
Daniel J. Campbell
Preventive medicine, newborn care. Amita Hinsdale
Louis E. Camras
Growth and development disorders, chronic illness, preventive medicine, vaccines. Amita Mercy
Jason J. Canel
NorthShore
Rachel N. Caskey
Adolescent medicine, vaccines, women’s health.
UI Health
Danielle Smith Cherian
Lurie
Hannah Chow
Breastfeeding. Loyola
Shana N. Christian
Newborn care.
NorthShore Evanston
Darryl H. Colen
Newborn care. Advocate Good Shepherd
Mary B. Collins
Asthma, nutrition, childhood obesity, special needs. Advocate Good Shepherd
John P. Cueva
Newborn care, preventive medicine. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Anthony C. Delach
ADD/ADHD, behavioral disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Virginia M. DePaul
NorthShore Evanston
Thomas B. DeStefani
ADD/ADHD, developmental and behavioral disorders, adoption and foster care. Northwestern CDH
Sean M. Diamond
Special health care needs. Loyola
Cathy DiVincenzo
Down syndrome, special needs. Advocate Lutheran
David Drelicharz
Lurie
Diane W. Fondriest
Lurie
Lisa Franco
Preventive medicine.
Amita Hinsdale
Marc A. Freed
Asthma, pediatric dermatology. MacNeal
Irene J. Freeman
Lurie
Todd S. Giese
Northwestern McHenry
Deborah Gulson
Lurie
Mary C. Hall
NorthShore Evanston
Sang J. Han
Newborn care. Amita Alexian
Wafaa G. Hanna
Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Heather A. Haukness
Daphne Hirsh
Lurie
Julie Holland
NorthShore Evanston
Youn J. Hong
Lurie
Barbara N. Johnston
Lurie
Jonathan M. Kaufman
Preventive medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd
Dawn Li
Breastfeeding. Lurie
Peter I. Liber
Northwestern CDH
Dhanya P. Limaye
Lurie
Oscar R. Linares
Infectious disease. MacNeal
Robert Listernick
Diagnostic problems. Lurie
Muhammed N. Longi
Pediatrics. Amita Bolingbrook
Linda Lopata
Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Kenneth Lyons
Lurie
Deanna Monroe
Lurie
Nafeesa Moosabhoy
Amita Hinsdale
David L. Morris
Sleep disorders, asthma, allergy, weight management. Northwestern CDH
Martine Nelson
Newborn care. Edward
Charles L. O’Brien III
ADD/ADHD, developmental disorders. NorthShore
James J. Olson
NorthShore Evanston
Amanda D. Osta
Preventive medicine.
UI Health
Ellen Papacek
Lurie
Kenneth S. Polin
Lurie
Ravindranath R. Reddy
Amita Alexian
Sheri Ross
Lurie
Susan A. Roth
NorthShore Evanston
Ruby Roy
Palliative care. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Moazzam Saeed
Allergy, asthma. Amita Bolingbrook
Henry C. Schwartz
Northwestern CDH
Margaret A. Scotellaro
Child abuse and neglect, foster care, underserved community health, preventive medicine. Rush
Dov Y. Shapiro
Allergies, asthma, physicals. Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge
Susan M. Sheinkop
Lurie
Katherine L. Shepherd
Asthma, breastfeeding, obesity. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Jeffrey J. Sroka
Asthma.
Margaret B. Stefani
Advocate Good Shepherd
Madhupa Sud
Advocate South Suburban
Heidi E. Swanson
Asthma, diabetes, newborn care. Advocate Good Sam
Erin Taback
Northwestern Prentice
Marlene Tanquilut
Vista
Elizabeth Thompson
Northwestern Prentice
Rebecca Unger
Nutrition, obesity, weight management, adolescent medicine. Lurie
Wendell Wheeler
Asthma, allergic rhinitis, adoption and foster care, vaccines. Advocate Trinity
Tito G. Yao
Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Marilyn A. Zwirn
Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge
Neonatal & Perinatal Medicine
Robert F. Covert
Edward
Jeffrey A. George
Neonatal care. Advocate Lutheran
Aaron Hamvas
Lung disease in newborns, neonatal chronic lung disease, neonatal critical care. Lurie
Jonathan Muraskas
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, multiple gestation, conjoined twins, ethics. Loyola
Aloka L. Patel
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, neonatal nutrition. Rush
De-Ann M. Pillers
UI Health
David N. Sheftel
Developmental disorders, neonatal care. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Jean M. Silvestri
Neonatal critical care, prematurity and low-birth-weight infants. Rush
Debra E. Weese-Mayer
Breathing disorders, SIDS. Lurie
Marc G. Weiss
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, breathing disorders. Loyola
Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
Cynthia Lerner
Asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis. Lurie
C. Lucy Park
Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency. UI Health
Jacqueline Pongracic
Latex allergy, asthma, food allergy. Lurie
Joyce Rabbat
Asthma and allergy. Loyola
Pisit Rangsithienchai
Allergic rhinitis, asthma. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn
Pediatric anesthesiology
Santhanam Suresh
Pediatric pain. Lurie
Pediatric Cardiology
Michael Earing
Echocardiography, Marfan syndrome. UChicago Comer
Abraham Groner
Echocardiography, cardiac intensive care, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer
Peter Koenig
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie
Stephen M. Neuberger
Cardiac catheterization, echocardiography, stress testing. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Richard A. Pervos
Cardiac catheterization, echocardiography, stress testing. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
David A. Roberson
Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Philip T. Thrush
Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Lurie
Thomas J. Weigel
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie
Paula E. Williams
Echocardiography, cardiac intensive care, heart failure, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer
Pediatric Endocrinology
Tseghai Berhe
Advocate Sherman
Claudia C.
Boucher-Berry
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, thyroid disorders. UI Health
Wendy J. Brickman
Diabetes. Lurie
Dianne Deplewski
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, growth disorders, puberty disorders. UChicago
Stephanie Drobac
NorthShore Evanston
Courtney A. Finlayson
Puberty disorders. Lurie
Naomi R. Fogel
Diabetes, growth disorders, pubertal disorders. Lurie
Siri Atma W. Greeley
Diabetes, obesity, hypoglycemia. UChicago
Carla Z. Minutti
Growth disorders, adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders, thyroid disorders. Rush
Shivani P. Shah
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, growth disorders, hypoglycemia. Loyola
Anita N. Swamy
Diabetes, obesity. Lurie
Christine Yu
Adolescent endocrinology, diabetes in pregnancy, Turner syndrome, endocrine problems from cancer. UChicago
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Ruba Azzam
UChicago Comer
James Berman
Inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, nutrition, ulcerative colitis. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Vincent F. Biank
Inflammatory bowel disease, GERD, liver transplant medicine. NorthShore
John E. Fortunato Jr.
Lurie
T.S. Gunasekaran
GERD, esophageal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, abdominal recurrent pain. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Randolph M. McConnie
Rush
Rajeev Nagpal
Inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, liver disease, GERD. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn
Suzanne P. Nelson
GERD. Lurie
C. Allan Pratt
Eosinophilic esophagitis, food allergy, nutrition. Lurie
Timothy Sentongo
Pediatric feeding problems. UChicago Comer
Sona Y. Young
Gastrointestinal disorders. NorthShore
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Eric C. Beyer
Sickle cell disease, blood disorders. UChicago Comer
Jason A. Canner
Anemia, leukemia, platelet disorders, sarcoma. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Susan L. Cohn
Neuroblastoma, solid tumors in children, pediatric hematology. UChicago Comer
John M. Cunningham
UChicago Comer
Jill de Jong
Anemia. UChicago Comer
Lisa Giordano
Pediatric cancers. Rush
William R. Goodell
Brain tumors, leukemia and lymphoma, solid tumors. Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge
Ammar Hayani
Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. Northwestern CDH
Charles Hemenway
Pediatric cancers, leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. Loyola
Tara Henderson
UChicago Comer
Lewis Hsu
Sickle cell disease. UI Health
Paul M. Kent
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, brain tumors. Rush
James LaBelle
UChicago Comer
Ricarchito B. Manera
Leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Jennifer McNeer
Pediatric CAR T-cell therapy. UChicago Comer
Elaine R. Morgan
Leukemia, palliative care, ethics, hemophagocytic syndrome. Lurie
Radhika Peddinti
Sickle cell disease.
UChicago Comer
Mary Lou Schmidt
Cancer survivorship, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors. UI Health
Samuel L. Volchenboum
Pediatric stem cell transplant, neuroblastoma, pediatric hematology. UChicago Comer
David Walterhouse
Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, solid tumors. Lurie
Pediatric Infectious Disease
Ellen G. Chadwick
AIDS/HIV, perinatal infectious disease. Lurie
Mary Ann J. Collins
Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn
Karen Hayani
AIDS/HIV. UI Health
Barbara Hendrickson
UChicago Comer
Daniel C. Johnson
Pediatric AIDS/HIV, travel medicine, tuberculosis, community health care. UChicago Comer
Anne H. Rowley
Kawasaki disease. Lurie
Pediatric Nephrology
Rekha Agrawal
Kidney disease, hypertension, kidney transplant medicine. Loyola
Sara Jandeska
Kidney disease. Rush
Richard A. Kaplan
Dialysis care, hypertension, urinary tract infections. Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge
Mahima Keswani
Dialysis care, chronic
kidney failure. Lurie
Jerome Lane
Lupus and SLE, nephrotic syndrome, chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infections. Lurie
Craig Langman
Kidney stones, oxalosis. Lurie
Kenneth Miller
Hypertension, kidney stones, nephrotic syndrome, urinary tract infections. Amita
St. Alexius
Izhar U. Qamar
Hypertension, chronic
kidney disease. La Rabida
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Fuad M. Baroody
Pediatric head and neck surgery, sinus and airway disorders, allergy, sleep disorders and apnea.
UChicago Comer
Kathryn L. Colman
Advocate Masonic
Eileen M. Mahoney
Airway disorders, swallowing disorders, sleep disorders and apnea. Amita Hinsdale
Dana Suskind
Pediatric cochlear implants, pediatric hearing loss, head and neck surgery, language development. UChicago Comer
Dana M. Thompson
Swallowing disorders, tracheal surgery, laryngeal disorders. Lurie
David L. Walner
Airway disorders, sinus disorders. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Nancy Young
Hearing disorders, cholesteatoma, cochlear implants, ear disorders and surgery. Lurie
Pediatric Pulmonology
Javeed Akhter
Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Maria L. Dowell
Cystic fibrosis. Lurie
B. Louise Giles
Asthma, chronic respiratory failure, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, chronic mechanical ventilation. UChicago Comer
Susanna A. McColley
Cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic cough. Lurie
Pediatric Rheumatology
Marisa Klein-Gitelman
Lupus and SLE, arthritis. Lurie
Melissa S. Tesher
Arthritis, lupus and SLE, musculoskeletal pain, vasculitis. UChicago Comer
Linda Wagner-Weiner
Lupus and SLE, arthritis, vasculitis, dermatomyositis. UChicago Comer
PEDIATRIC Sleep Medicine
Darius A. Loghmanee
Pediatric sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn
Pediatric Surgery
Fizan Abdullah
Chest wall deformities, abdominal wall reconstruction, neonatal surgery. Lurie
Nikunj K. Chokshi
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital lung anomalies, inflammatory bowel disease, anorectal malformations. UChicago Comer
Julia E. Grabowski
Hirschsprung’s disease, laparoscopic surgery, trauma. Lurie
Jessica J. Kandel
Neuroblastoma, neonatal surgery, Wilms’ tumor, pediatric vascular anomalies of the skin. UChicago Comer
Thomas Kang-Ming Lee
Neuroblastoma, minimally invasive surgery, chest wall deformities, Wilms’ tumor. UChicago Comer
Deborah Susan Loeff
Inflammatory bowel disease, congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers.
Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge
Grace Z. Mak
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, inflammatory bowel disease, pediatric cancers.
UChicago Comer
Dimitrios Nikas
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain and spinal cord tumors, craniofacial surgery, congenital anomalies. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn
Marleta Reynolds
Minimally invasive surgery, trauma, congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers. Lurie
Erin E. Rowell
Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation in cancer. Lurie
Mark B. Slidell
Advanced laparoscopic surgery, pediatric cancer surgery, chest wall deformities, pancreatic surgery. UChicago Comer
Riccardo Superina
Pediatric transplant surgery, kidney and liver transplants, hepatobiliary surgery. Lurie
Pediatric Urology
Earl Y. Cheng
Genital reconstruction, hypospadias, urinary reconstruction, neurogenic bladder. Lurie
Mohan S. Gundeti
Robotic and minimally invasive surgery for kidney, ureter and bladder reconstruction, perinatal urology, congenital anomaly reconstructions, pediatric urologic oncology. UChicago Comer
John T.B. Houston
Hypospadias, kidney stones, minimally invasive urologic surgery, pediatric urinary reconstruction. Lurie
Bruce W. Lindgren
Minimally invasive surgery, hypospadias, undescended testis, fetal urology. Lurie
Dennis B. Liu
Hypospadias, undescended testis, genitourinary reconstruction. Lurie
Max Maizels
Fetal urology, hypospadias, genital reconstruction, urinary reconstruction. Lurie
Jonathan H. Ross
Minimally invasive surgery, urologic cancer, urinary tract infections, genital reconstruction. Rush
Elizabeth B. Yerkes
Reconstructive surgery, congenital genitourinary anomalies, hypospadias, neurogenic bladder. Lurie