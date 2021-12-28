Adolescent Medicine

Karen Bernstein
Adolescent gynecology, eating disorders, sexually transmitted diseases, weight management. UI Health

Aurelia Peera
Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Child Neurology

Saba Ahmad
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. UI Health

Steven Coker
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Northwestern CDH

Robert T. Egel
Epilepsy, migraine, tic disorders. Advocate Christ

Leon G. Epstein
Migraine. Lurie

Peter Heydemann
Muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, Tourette’s syndrome. Rush

Nancy L. Kuntz
Neuromuscular disorders. Lurie

Carol Macmillan
Developmental delay, autism spectrum disorder,  epilepsy, neurogenetic disorders. UChicago

Charles Marcuccilli
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Rush

Sunila E. O’Connor
Epilepsy. Lurie

Nishant S. Shah
Brain tumors, epilepsy, Tourette’s syndrome, ADD/ADHD. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Priti Singh
ADD, autism spectrum disorder, headaches and migraines, Tourette’s syndrome. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Priyamvada Tatachar
Epilepsy. Lurie

James Tonsgard
Tuberous sclerosis, seizures, epilepsy. UChicago Comer

Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics

Lawrence A. Gray
Developmental and behavioral disorders, neonatal developmental disorders. Lurie

Michael E. Msall
UChicago Comer

Reshma Shah
ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, developmental disorders, learning disorders. UI Health

General Pediatrics

Nusrath Akhtar
Obesity. Advocate Good Sam

Barry A. Altshuler
Allergy. Advocate
Good Shepherd

Hassan Alzein
Newborn care, asthma. OSF

Adam L. Aronson
Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Maria Christine Bayang
Amita Bolingbrook

Eileen M. Beaty
NorthShore Evanston

John H. Beckerman
Advocate Good Shepherd

Irwin Benuck
Obesity, developmental disorders. Lurie

Laura Bianconi
Northwestern McHenry

John K. Boblick
Loyola

Charles M. Braverman
General pediatrics, preventive medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd

Donald K. Brown
Child development, preventive medicine, parenting issues, newborn care. Lurie

John D. Cabana
Advocate Good Sam

Jeffrey A. Cabotaje
Daniel J. Campbell
Preventive medicine, newborn care. Amita Hinsdale

Louis E. Camras
Growth and development disorders, chronic illness, preventive medicine, vaccines. Amita Mercy

Jason J. Canel
NorthShore

Rachel N. Caskey
Adolescent medicine, vaccines, women’s health.
UI Health

Danielle Smith Cherian
Lurie

Hannah Chow
Breastfeeding. Loyola

Shana N. Christian
Newborn care.
NorthShore Evanston

Darryl H. Colen
Newborn care. Advocate Good Shepherd

Mary B. Collins
Asthma, nutrition, childhood obesity, special needs. Advocate Good Shepherd

John P. Cueva
Newborn care, preventive medicine. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Anthony C. Delach
ADD/ADHD, behavioral disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Virginia M. DePaul
NorthShore Evanston

Thomas B. DeStefani
ADD/ADHD, developmental and behavioral disorders, adoption and foster care. Northwestern CDH

Sean M. Diamond
Special health care needs. Loyola

Cathy DiVincenzo
Down syndrome, special needs. Advocate Lutheran

David Drelicharz
Lurie

Diane W. Fondriest
Lurie

Lisa Franco
Preventive medicine.
Amita Hinsdale

Marc A. Freed
Asthma, pediatric dermatology. MacNeal

Irene J. Freeman
Lurie

Todd S. Giese
Northwestern McHenry

Deborah Gulson
Lurie

Mary C. Hall
NorthShore Evanston

Sang J. Han
Newborn care. Amita Alexian

Wafaa G. Hanna
Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Heather A. Haukness
Daphne Hirsh
Lurie

Julie Holland
NorthShore Evanston

Youn J. Hong
Lurie

Barbara N. Johnston
Lurie

Jonathan M. Kaufman
Preventive medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd

Dawn Li
Breastfeeding. Lurie

Peter I. Liber
Northwestern CDH

Dhanya P. Limaye
Lurie

Oscar R. Linares
Infectious disease. MacNeal

Robert Listernick
Diagnostic problems. Lurie

Muhammed N. Longi
Pediatrics. Amita Bolingbrook

Linda Lopata
Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Kenneth Lyons
Lurie

Deanna Monroe
Lurie

Nafeesa Moosabhoy
Amita Hinsdale

David L. Morris
Sleep disorders, asthma, allergy, weight management. Northwestern CDH

Martine Nelson
Newborn care. Edward

Charles L. O’Brien III
ADD/ADHD, developmental disorders. NorthShore

James J. Olson
NorthShore Evanston

Amanda D. Osta
Preventive medicine.
UI Health

Ellen Papacek
Lurie

Kenneth S. Polin
Lurie

Ravindranath R. Reddy
Amita Alexian

Sheri Ross
Lurie

Susan A. Roth
NorthShore Evanston

Ruby Roy
Palliative care. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Moazzam Saeed
Allergy, asthma. Amita Bolingbrook

Henry C. Schwartz
Northwestern CDH

Margaret A. Scotellaro
Child abuse and neglect, foster care, underserved community health, preventive medicine. Rush

Dov Y. Shapiro
Allergies, asthma, physicals. Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge

Susan M. Sheinkop
Lurie

Katherine L. Shepherd
Asthma, breastfeeding, obesity. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Jeffrey J. Sroka
Asthma. 

Margaret B. Stefani
Advocate Good Shepherd

Madhupa Sud
Advocate South Suburban

Heidi E. Swanson
Asthma, diabetes, newborn care. Advocate Good Sam

Erin Taback
Northwestern Prentice

Marlene Tanquilut
Vista

Elizabeth Thompson
Northwestern Prentice

Rebecca Unger
Nutrition, obesity, weight management, adolescent medicine. Lurie

Wendell Wheeler
Asthma, allergic rhinitis, adoption and foster care, vaccines. Advocate Trinity

Tito G. Yao
Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Marilyn A. Zwirn
Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge

Neonatal & Perinatal Medicine

Robert F. Covert
Edward

Jeffrey A. George
Neonatal care. Advocate Lutheran

Aaron Hamvas
Lung disease in newborns, neonatal chronic lung disease, neonatal critical care. Lurie

Jonathan Muraskas
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, multiple gestation, conjoined twins, ethics. Loyola

Aloka L. Patel
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, neonatal nutrition. Rush

De-Ann M. Pillers
UI Health

David N. Sheftel
Developmental disorders, neonatal care. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Jean M. Silvestri
Neonatal critical care, prematurity and low-birth-weight infants. Rush

Debra E. Weese-Mayer
Breathing disorders, SIDS. Lurie

Marc G. Weiss
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, breathing disorders. Loyola

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

Cynthia Lerner
Asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis. Lurie

C. Lucy Park
Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency. UI Health

Jacqueline Pongracic
Latex allergy, asthma, food allergy. Lurie

Joyce Rabbat
Asthma and allergy. Loyola

Pisit Rangsithienchai
Allergic rhinitis, asthma. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn

Pediatric anesthesiology

Santhanam Suresh
Pediatric pain. Lurie

Pediatric Cardiology

Michael Earing
Echocardiography, Marfan syndrome. UChicago Comer

Abraham Groner
Echocardiography, cardiac intensive care, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer

Peter Koenig
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie

Stephen M. Neuberger
Cardiac catheterization, echocardiography, stress testing. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Richard A. Pervos
Cardiac catheterization, echocardiography, stress testing. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

David A. Roberson
Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Philip T. Thrush
Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Lurie

Thomas J. Weigel
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie

Paula E. Williams
Echocardiography, cardiac intensive care, heart failure, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer

Pediatric Endocrinology

Tseghai Berhe
Advocate Sherman

Claudia C.
Boucher-Berry
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, thyroid disorders. UI Health

Wendy J. Brickman
Diabetes. Lurie

Dianne Deplewski
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, growth disorders, puberty disorders. UChicago

Stephanie Drobac
NorthShore Evanston

Courtney A. Finlayson
Puberty disorders. Lurie

Naomi R. Fogel
Diabetes, growth disorders, pubertal disorders. Lurie

Siri Atma W. Greeley
Diabetes, obesity, hypoglycemia. UChicago

Carla Z. Minutti
Growth disorders, adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders, thyroid disorders. Rush

Shivani P. Shah
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, growth disorders, hypoglycemia. Loyola

Anita N. Swamy
Diabetes, obesity. Lurie

Christine Yu
Adolescent endocrinology, diabetes in pregnancy, Turner syndrome, endocrine problems from cancer. UChicago

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Ruba Azzam
UChicago Comer 

James Berman
Inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, nutrition, ulcerative colitis. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Vincent F. Biank
Inflammatory bowel disease, GERD, liver transplant medicine. NorthShore

John E. Fortunato Jr.
Lurie

T.S. Gunasekaran
GERD, esophageal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, abdominal recurrent pain. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Randolph M. McConnie
Rush

Rajeev Nagpal
Inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, liver disease, GERD. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn

Suzanne P. Nelson
GERD. Lurie

C. Allan Pratt
Eosinophilic esophagitis, food allergy, nutrition. Lurie

Timothy Sentongo
Pediatric feeding problems. UChicago Comer

Sona Y. Young
Gastrointestinal disorders. NorthShore

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Eric C. Beyer
Sickle cell disease, blood disorders. UChicago Comer

Jason A. Canner
Anemia, leukemia, platelet disorders, sarcoma. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Susan L. Cohn
Neuroblastoma, solid tumors in children, pediatric hematology. UChicago Comer

John M. Cunningham
UChicago Comer

Jill de Jong
Anemia. UChicago Comer

Lisa Giordano
Pediatric cancers. Rush

William R. Goodell
Brain tumors, leukemia and lymphoma, solid tumors. Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge

Ammar Hayani
Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. Northwestern CDH

Charles Hemenway
Pediatric cancers, leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. Loyola

Tara Henderson
UChicago Comer

Lewis Hsu
Sickle cell disease. UI Health

Paul M. Kent
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, brain tumors. Rush

James LaBelle
UChicago Comer

Ricarchito B. Manera
Leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Jennifer McNeer
Pediatric CAR T-cell therapy. UChicago Comer

Elaine R. Morgan
Leukemia, palliative care, ethics, hemophagocytic syndrome. Lurie

Radhika Peddinti
Sickle cell disease.
UChicago Comer

Mary Lou Schmidt
Cancer survivorship, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors. UI Health

Samuel L. Volchenboum
Pediatric stem cell transplant, neuroblastoma, pediatric hematology. UChicago Comer

David Walterhouse
Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, solid tumors. Lurie

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Ellen G. Chadwick
AIDS/HIV, perinatal infectious disease. Lurie

Mary Ann J. Collins
Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn

Karen Hayani
AIDS/HIV. UI Health

Barbara Hendrickson
UChicago Comer

Daniel C. Johnson
Pediatric AIDS/HIV, travel medicine, tuberculosis, community health care. UChicago Comer

Anne H. Rowley
Kawasaki disease. Lurie

Pediatric Nephrology

Rekha Agrawal
Kidney disease, hypertension, kidney transplant medicine. Loyola

Sara Jandeska
Kidney disease. Rush

Richard A. Kaplan
Dialysis care, hypertension, urinary tract infections. Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge

Mahima Keswani
Dialysis care, chronic
kidney failure. Lurie

Jerome Lane
Lupus and SLE, nephrotic syndrome, chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infections. Lurie

Craig Langman
Kidney stones, oxalosis. Lurie

Kenneth Miller
Hypertension, kidney stones, nephrotic syndrome, urinary tract infections. Amita
St. Alexius

Izhar U. Qamar
Hypertension, chronic
kidney disease. La Rabida

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Fuad M. Baroody
Pediatric head and neck surgery, sinus and airway disorders, allergy, sleep disorders and apnea.
UChicago Comer

Kathryn L. Colman
Advocate Masonic

Eileen M. Mahoney
Airway disorders, swallowing disorders, sleep disorders and apnea. Amita Hinsdale

Dana Suskind
Pediatric cochlear implants, pediatric hearing loss, head and neck surgery, language development. UChicago Comer

Dana M. Thompson
Swallowing disorders, tracheal surgery, laryngeal disorders. Lurie

David L. Walner
Airway disorders, sinus disorders. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Nancy Young
Hearing disorders, cholesteatoma, cochlear implants, ear disorders and surgery. Lurie

Pediatric Pulmonology

Javeed Akhter
Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Maria L. Dowell
Cystic fibrosis. Lurie

B. Louise Giles
Asthma, chronic respiratory failure, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, chronic mechanical ventilation. UChicago Comer

Susanna A. McColley
Cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic cough. Lurie

Pediatric Rheumatology

Marisa Klein-Gitelman
Lupus and SLE,  arthritis. Lurie

Melissa S. Tesher
Arthritis, lupus and SLE, musculoskeletal pain, vasculitis. UChicago Comer

Linda Wagner-Weiner
Lupus and SLE, arthritis, vasculitis, dermatomyositis. UChicago Comer

PEDIATRIC Sleep Medicine

Darius A. Loghmanee
Pediatric sleep disorders. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn

Pediatric Surgery

Fizan Abdullah
Chest wall deformities, abdominal wall reconstruction, neonatal surgery. Lurie

Nikunj K. Chokshi
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital lung anomalies, inflammatory bowel disease, anorectal malformations. UChicago Comer

Julia E. Grabowski
Hirschsprung’s disease, laparoscopic surgery, trauma. Lurie

Jessica J. Kandel
Neuroblastoma, neonatal surgery, Wilms’ tumor, pediatric vascular anomalies of the skin. UChicago Comer

Thomas Kang-Ming Lee
Neuroblastoma, minimally invasive surgery, chest wall deformities, Wilms’ tumor. UChicago Comer

Deborah Susan Loeff
Inflammatory bowel disease, congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers.
Advocate Children’s
Park Ridge

Grace Z. Mak
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, inflammatory bowel disease, pediatric cancers.
UChicago Comer

Dimitrios Nikas
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain and spinal cord tumors, craniofacial surgery, congenital anomalies. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn 

Marleta Reynolds
Minimally invasive surgery, trauma, congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers. Lurie

Erin E. Rowell
Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation in cancer. Lurie

Mark B. Slidell
Advanced laparoscopic surgery, pediatric cancer surgery, chest wall deformities, pancreatic surgery. UChicago Comer

Riccardo Superina
Pediatric transplant surgery, kidney and liver transplants, hepatobiliary surgery. Lurie

Pediatric Urology

Earl Y. Cheng
Genital reconstruction, hypospadias, urinary reconstruction, neurogenic bladder. Lurie

Mohan S. Gundeti
Robotic and minimally invasive surgery for kidney, ureter and bladder reconstruction, perinatal urology, congenital anomaly reconstructions, pediatric urologic oncology. UChicago Comer

John T.B. Houston
Hypospadias, kidney stones, minimally invasive urologic surgery, pediatric urinary reconstruction. Lurie

Bruce W. Lindgren
Minimally invasive surgery, hypospadias, undescended testis, fetal urology. Lurie

Dennis B. Liu
Hypospadias, undescended testis, genitourinary reconstruction. Lurie

Max Maizels
Fetal urology, hypospadias, genital reconstruction, urinary reconstruction. Lurie

Jonathan H. Ross
Minimally invasive surgery, urologic cancer, urinary tract infections, genital reconstruction. Rush

Elizabeth B. Yerkes
Reconstructive surgery, congenital genitourinary anomalies, hypospadias, neurogenic bladder. Lurie