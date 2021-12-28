Hand Surgery
Prasant Atluri
Elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgery, shoulder surgery. NCH
Ajay K. Balaram
Hand and wrist surgery, sports injuries. NCH
Taizoon H. Baxamusa
Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, elbow surgery, shoulder surgery. Advocate Lutheran
Michael S. Bednar
Hand and wrist surgery, brachial plexus injury, carpal tunnel syndrome. Loyola
Anup A. Bendre
Northwestern CDH
Leon S. Benson
Carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, fractures, hand and upper extremity surgery. NorthShore Evanston
Matthew A. Bernstein
Hand and upper extremity surgery, shoulder surgery. Amita Alexian
Sam Biafora
Elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgery, shoulder surgery. NCH
Michael J. Cohen
Carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff surgery, hand and upper extremity surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Mark S. Cohen
Hand surgery, wrist surgery, elbow surgery. Rush
Megan A. Conti Mica
Hand and upper extremity surgery, pediatric hand surgery, deformity correction, sports medicine. UChicago
David M. Kalainov
Hand and upper extremity surgery, wrist surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. Northwestern Memorial
Thomas W. Kiesler
Hand and upper extremity surgery, sports injuries, trauma, arthritis. Northwestern Memorial
Alfonso Mejia II
Fractures, upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. NorthShore
Surbhi Panchal
Hand and wrist surgery, elbow surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd
Sanjay Patari
Hand and upper extremity surgery. Amita St. Alexius
Craig S. Phillips
Dupuytren’s contracture, hand and upper extremity surgery. NorthShore Evanston
Scott D. Sagerman
Hand injuries, wrist injuries, elbow injuries. Amita Alexian
John M. Stogin Jr.
Carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Craig Torosian
Hand and upper extremity surgery, elbow surgery, shoulder surgery. Northwestern Delnor
Jonathan Tueting
Hand and wrist surgery.
Rush Copley
David Tulipan
Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, orthopedic surgery. Advocate Good Sam
Michael I. Vender
Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, nerve compression, sports injuries.
Jeffrey L. Visotsky
Fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, trauma, elbow surgery. Advocate Lutheran
Thomas A. Wiedrich
Carpal tunnel syndrome, reconstructive microvascular surgery, arthritis. Northwestern Memorial
Jennifer Moriatis Wolf
Hand and thumb arthritis, hand and wrist injuries, hand and elbow surgery. UChicago
Robert W. Wysocki
Hand and wrist surgery, elbow surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery, fractures. Rush
Orthopedic Surgery
Kris J. Alden
Hip replacement and revision, hip and knee replacement, arthroscopic knee surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Elmhurst
Joshua M. Alpert
Sports injuries, sports medicine, telemedicine. Advocate Sherman
Haluk Altiok
Limb lengthening and deformity correction, clubfoot and other congenital foot deformities, hip disorders and dysplasia, spina bifida and arthrogryposis. Shriners Hospital
Marc A. Asselmeier
Sports medicine, shoulder surgery. Edward
Samer Attar
Bone and soft tissue tumors, hip and knee replacement, infections in prosthetic devices. Northwestern Memorial
Bernard Raymond
Bach Jr.
Sports medicine, knee surgery, knee injuries and ACL, shoulder surgery. Rush
Eric K. Bartel
Foot and ankle surgery. Amita St. Joseph Elgin
Harpreet S. Basran
Foot and ankle surgery, sports medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd
Gregory T. Brebach
Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd
Giridhar Burra
Sports injuries, knee surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery. Edward
Charles A. Bush-Joseph
Sports medicine, knee reconstruction, arthroscopic surgery, rotator cuff surgery. Rush
Gregory Caronis
Foot and ankle surgery, arthritis, fractures.
Advocate Condell
Steven C. Chudik
Arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, knee injuries and ACL, sports medicine. Amita La Grange
Robert J. Daley
Knee surgery, knee replacement, joint reconstruction, cartilage damage. Amita Hinsdale
Christopher J. DeWald
Spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis. Rush
Douglas R. Dirschl
Musculoskeletal injuries, fractures, trauma. UChicago
Benjamin G. Domb
Arthroscopic surgery, hip surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee surgery. Amita St. Alexius
Evan A. Dougherty
Fractures, nonunion fractures, trauma. Amita Hinsdale
Michael C. Durkin
Hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement, knee injuries and ACL. Amita Hinsdale
Richard Erickson
Hip and knee surgery, hip and knee replacement, shoulder surgery. Northwestern CDH
Douglas Evans
Hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, sports injuries. Loyola
Henry A. Finn
Hip and knee replacement. Weiss
Howard I. Freedberg
Arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee reconstruction. Amita
St. Alexius
Nickolas Garbis
Shoulder and elbow surgery, sports injuries, minimally invasive surgery. Loyola
David Garelick
Sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. Amita
St. Joseph Chicago
Michael Gitelis
Advocate Good Shepherd
Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. Rush
Edward Goldberg
Spinal surgery. Rush
Mitchell Lee Goldflies
Sports medicine. St. Anthony
Wayne M. Goldstein
Hip replacement, knee replacement. Advocate
Park Ridge
John Grayhack
Lurie
Purnendu Gupta
Congenital scoliosis, idiopathic scoliosis, kyphosis, spondylolisthesis.
Shriners Hospital
Rex Haydon
Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer. UChicago
James A. Hill
Sports medicine. Northwestern Memorial
Bryant S. Ho
Foot and ankle surgery, foot and ankle deformities, minimally invasive surgery. Amita Hinsdale
Erling Ho
Shoulder surgery, wrist surgery, elbow surgery,
hand surgery. MacNeal
Sherwin S.W. Ho
Shoulder and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery, cartilage damage, sports medicine. UChicago
George B. Holmes Jr.
Foot and ankle surgery. Rush
William J. Hopkinson
Joint replacement, arthritis, sports medicine, hip and knee replacement. Loyola
Joshua J. Jacobs
Arthritis, nonsurgical orthopedics. Rush
Anish R. Kadakia
Foot and ankle surgery,
foot deformities. Northwestern Memorial
Ari J. Kaz
Foot and ankle surgery.
Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Jason L. Koh
Shoulder and elbow surgery, hip surgery, knee surgery, sports medicine. NorthShore
Keith Komnick
Hip and knee surgery,
joint replacement.
Amita St. Alexius
Laura Lemke
Pediatric orthopedic surgery. Lurie
Gabriel S. Levi
Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. Advocate Masonic
Jay L. Levin
Spinal surgery.
Advocate Condell
Sheryl Lipnick
Minimally invasive surgery, sports medicine. Amita
St. Alexius
Steven S. Louis
Hip and knee replacement, pelvic and acetabular fractures, complex and nonunion fractures, trauma. Advocate Good Sam
Junaid Arif Makda
Hip and knee replacement, anterior approach hip replacement, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell
Jeffrey S. Meisles
Joint replacement, sports medicine, arthritis. Gottlieb
Bradley R. Merk
Trauma, complex and nonunion fractures. Northwestern Memorial
George S. Miz
Spinal surgery, scoliosis. UChicago Ingalls
James Mok
Minimally invasive spinal surgery. NorthShore
Mary K. Morrell
Arthroscopic surgery, arthritis, hand and wrist surgery, trauma. Amita Alexian
Denis Nam
Hip and knee replacement, robotic surgery. Rush
Mark A. Neault
Sports injuries, sports medicine, shoulder surgery. Advocate Condell
Paul S. Nourbash
Hip and knee surgery, joint reconstruction, joint replacement. Amita Alexian
Scott M. O’Connor
Rush Copley
Jeremy M. Oryhon
Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee replacement. Advocate Good Shepherd
P. Ronjon Paul
Minimally invasive spinal surgery, spinal surgery. Edward
Terrance D. Peabody
Soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, pediatric orthopedic cancers, limb-sparing surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Jasper A. Petrucci
Hip and knee replacement, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Delnor
Timothy S. Petsche
Shoulder and knee surgery, sports injuries, sports medicine. Amita St. Joseph Elgin
Frank Phillips
Spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery. Rush
Amy Jo Ptaszek
Foot and ankle surgery. NorthShore Evanston
David J. Raab
Sports medicine.
Advocate Lutheran
Harold Rees
Hip and knee replacement. Loyola
E. Quinn Regan
Spinal surgery. NCH
John L. Reilly
Sports medicine, joint replacement, fractures. Edward
William J. Robb III
Nonsurgical orthopedics and knee rehabilitation. NorthShore Evanston
Victor Romano
Sports injuries, sports medicine, fractures, trauma.
Anthony A. Romeo
Shoulder and elbow surgery, rotator cuff surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. Edward
Jason L. Rotstein
Shoulder and knee surgery, knee replacement, sports injuries. Amita Alexian
Dane Salazar
Shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder replacement. Loyola
Arif Saleem
Shoulder and elbow surgery. Rush Copley
John F. Sarwark
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, limb lengthening. Lurie
Adam Schiff
Foot and ankle surgery. Loyola
Keith E. Schroeder
Shoulder and knee surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine, knee replacement. Amita Alexian
Richard S. Sherman
Sports medicine, joint replacement, hip and knee replacement, rotator cuff surgery. NorthShore Skokie
Maria Z. Siemionow
Hand surgery, microsurgery. UI Health
Peter A. Smith
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, cerebral palsy, osteogenesis imperfecta, gait analysis. Shriners Hospital
James P. Sostak
Sports injuries, sports medicine, rotator cuff surgery. Northwestern Delnor
S. David Stulberg
Hip and knee replacement. NorthShore Skokie
Theodore J. Suchy
Hip and knee surgery. Amita St. Alexius
Christopher M. Sullivan
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, cerebral palsy. UChicago
Michael A. Terry
Shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery, knee surgery, sports medicine. Northwestern Memorial
Pietro M. Tonino
Knee surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. Loyola
Leah R. Urbanosky
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, reconstructive surgery. Elmhurst
Nikhil N. Verma
Shoulder and elbow surgery, knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. Rush
Julie M. Wehner
Spinal surgery, knee and shoulder pain, fractures. Advocate Masonic
Craig Westin
Dance and ballet injuries, sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, nonsurgical orthopedics. Weiss
Karen Wu
Hip replacement and revision, knee replacement and revision. Loyola
Adam B. Yanke
Sports medicine. Rush
Lukas P. Zebala
Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. NorthShore
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Roy L. Adair
Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, electrodiagnosis. Advocate Christ
Bonita Alexander
Neurorehabilitation, neurodevelopmental disorders, neuromuscular disorders, neurogenic bladder. Shirley Ryan
Norman A. Aliga
Musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries. Marianjoy
Joseph T. Alleva
Back and neck pain, sports medicine. NorthShore Glenbrook
Brooke A. Belcher
Pain management. Amita Alexian
David Chen
Spinal rehabilitation, neurorehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan
Leda A. Ghannad
Arthritis, concussion, musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries. Rush
Aaron Gilbert
Neurorehabilitation, musculoskeletal disorders. Shirley Ryan
Michelle S. Gittler
Amputee rehabilitation, trauma rehabilitation. Schwab
Richard L. Harvey
Stroke rehabilitation, neurorehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan
Mark E. Huang
Amputee rehabilitation, prosthesis control.
Shirley Ryan
Dennis J. Keane
Electromyography, prosthesis control, neurologic rehabilitation, musculoskeletal injuries. Marianjoy
Susan Keeshin
Neurorehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan
Marie Kirincic
Pain management.
Amita Hinsdale
Douglas Koltun
Brain injury rehabilitation, amputee rehabilitation, pediatric rehabilitation, electrodiagnosis. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Martin Philip Lanoff
Interventional techniques for pain, knee and shoulder pain, sports medicine, electromyography.
Advocate Condell
Susan Lis
Spinal cord injury, brain injury rehabilitation, lymphedema, cerebral palsy. Advocate Lutheran
Terry L. Nicola
Sports medicine, electrodiagnosis. UI Health
Matthew C. Oswald
Neuromuscular disorders, transplant rehabilitation. Shirley Ryan
Monica E. Rho
Sports medicine, sports medicine for women, musculoskeletal injuries, pain management. Shirley Ryan
David L. Ripley
Brain injury rehabilitation, concussion, trauma rehabilitation.
David Rosania
Knee and shoulder pain, musculoskeletal pain.
Elliot Jay Roth
Stroke rehabilitation, neurologic rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation, brain injury rehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan
James Anthony Sliwa
Post-polio syndrome, neurorehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan
David L. Tashima
Pain management.
Amita Alexian
Santiago D. Toledo
Geriatric rehabilitation, Parkinson’s and movement disorders rehabilitation, gait disorders. Shirley Ryan
Sports Medicine
Vishal M. Mehta
Rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement, platelet-rich plasma, shoulder arthroscopic surgery. Amita St. Joseph Elgin
Ketan R. Mody
Primary care sports medicine, concussion, sports injuries. Amita Hinsdale
Philip F. Skiba
Primary care sports medicine. Advocate Lutheran