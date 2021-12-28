Hand Surgery

Prasant Atluri
Elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgery, shoulder surgery. NCH

Ajay K. Balaram
Hand and wrist surgery, sports injuries. NCH

Taizoon H. Baxamusa
Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, elbow surgery, shoulder surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Michael S. Bednar
Hand and wrist surgery, brachial plexus injury, carpal tunnel syndrome. Loyola

Anup A. Bendre
Northwestern CDH

Leon S. Benson
Carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, fractures, hand and upper extremity surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Matthew A. Bernstein
Hand and upper extremity surgery, shoulder surgery. Amita Alexian

Sam Biafora
Elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgery, shoulder surgery. NCH

Michael J. Cohen
Carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff surgery, hand and upper extremity surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Mark S. Cohen
Hand surgery, wrist surgery, elbow surgery. Rush

Megan A. Conti Mica
Hand and upper extremity surgery, pediatric hand surgery, deformity correction, sports medicine. UChicago

David M. Kalainov
Hand and upper extremity surgery, wrist surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. Northwestern Memorial

Thomas W. Kiesler
Hand and upper extremity surgery, sports injuries, trauma, arthritis. Northwestern Memorial

Alfonso Mejia II
Fractures, upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. NorthShore

Surbhi Panchal
Hand and wrist surgery, elbow surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

Sanjay Patari
Hand and upper extremity surgery. Amita St. Alexius

Craig S. Phillips
Dupuytren’s contracture, hand and upper extremity surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Scott D. Sagerman
Hand injuries, wrist injuries, elbow injuries. Amita Alexian

John M. Stogin Jr.
Carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Craig Torosian
Hand and upper extremity surgery, elbow surgery, shoulder surgery. Northwestern Delnor

Jonathan Tueting
Hand and wrist surgery.
Rush Copley

David Tulipan
Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, orthopedic surgery. Advocate Good Sam

Michael I. Vender
Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, nerve compression, sports injuries. 

Jeffrey L. Visotsky
Fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, trauma, elbow surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Thomas A. Wiedrich
Carpal tunnel syndrome, reconstructive microvascular surgery, arthritis. Northwestern Memorial

Jennifer Moriatis Wolf
Hand and thumb arthritis, hand and wrist injuries, hand and elbow surgery. UChicago

Robert W. Wysocki
Hand and wrist surgery, elbow surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery, fractures. Rush

Orthopedic Surgery

Kris J. Alden
Hip replacement and revision, hip and knee replacement, arthroscopic knee surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Elmhurst

Joshua M. Alpert
Sports injuries, sports medicine, telemedicine. Advocate Sherman

Haluk Altiok
Limb lengthening and deformity correction, clubfoot and other congenital foot deformities, hip disorders and dysplasia, spina bifida and arthrogryposis. Shriners Hospital

Marc A. Asselmeier
Sports medicine, shoulder surgery. Edward

Samer Attar
Bone and soft tissue tumors, hip and knee replacement, infections in prosthetic devices. Northwestern Memorial

Bernard Raymond
Bach Jr.
Sports medicine, knee surgery, knee injuries and ACL, shoulder surgery. Rush

Eric K. Bartel
Foot and ankle surgery. Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Harpreet S. Basran
Foot and ankle surgery, sports medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd

Gregory T. Brebach
Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

Giridhar Burra
Sports injuries, knee surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery. Edward

Charles A. Bush-Joseph
Sports medicine, knee reconstruction, arthroscopic surgery, rotator cuff surgery. Rush

Gregory Caronis
Foot and ankle surgery, arthritis, fractures.
Advocate Condell

Steven C. Chudik
Arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, knee injuries and ACL, sports medicine. Amita La Grange

Robert J. Daley
Knee surgery, knee replacement, joint reconstruction, cartilage damage. Amita Hinsdale

Christopher J. DeWald
Spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis. Rush

Douglas R. Dirschl
Musculoskeletal injuries, fractures, trauma. UChicago

Benjamin G. Domb
Arthroscopic surgery, hip surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee surgery. Amita St. Alexius

Evan A. Dougherty
Fractures, nonunion fractures, trauma. Amita Hinsdale

Michael C. Durkin
Hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement, knee injuries and ACL. Amita Hinsdale

Richard Erickson
Hip and knee surgery, hip and knee replacement, shoulder surgery. Northwestern CDH

Douglas Evans
Hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, sports injuries. Loyola

Henry A. Finn
Hip and knee replacement. Weiss

Howard I. Freedberg
Arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee reconstruction. Amita
St. Alexius

Nickolas Garbis
Shoulder and elbow surgery, sports injuries, minimally invasive surgery. Loyola

David Garelick
Sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. Amita
St. Joseph Chicago

Michael Gitelis
Advocate Good Shepherd

Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. Rush

Edward Goldberg
Spinal surgery. Rush

Mitchell Lee Goldflies
Sports medicine. St. Anthony

Wayne M. Goldstein
Hip replacement, knee replacement. Advocate
Park Ridge

John Grayhack
Lurie

Purnendu Gupta
Congenital scoliosis, idiopathic scoliosis, kyphosis, spondylolisthesis.
Shriners Hospital

Rex Haydon
Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer. UChicago

James A. Hill
Sports medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Bryant S. Ho
Foot and ankle surgery, foot and ankle deformities, minimally invasive surgery. Amita Hinsdale

Erling Ho
Shoulder surgery, wrist surgery, elbow surgery,
hand surgery. MacNeal

Sherwin S.W. Ho
Shoulder and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery, cartilage damage, sports medicine. UChicago

George B. Holmes Jr.
Foot and ankle surgery. Rush

William J. Hopkinson
Joint replacement, arthritis, sports medicine, hip and knee replacement. Loyola

Joshua J. Jacobs
Arthritis, nonsurgical orthopedics. Rush

Anish R. Kadakia
Foot and ankle surgery,
foot deformities. Northwestern Memorial

Ari J. Kaz
Foot and ankle surgery.
Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Jason L. Koh
Shoulder and elbow surgery, hip surgery, knee surgery, sports medicine. NorthShore

Keith Komnick
Hip and knee surgery,
joint replacement.
Amita St. Alexius

Laura Lemke
Pediatric orthopedic surgery. Lurie

Gabriel S. Levi
Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. Advocate Masonic

Jay L. Levin
Spinal surgery.
Advocate Condell

Sheryl Lipnick
Minimally invasive surgery, sports medicine. Amita
St. Alexius

Steven S. Louis
Hip and knee replacement, pelvic and acetabular fractures, complex and nonunion fractures, trauma. Advocate Good Sam

Junaid Arif Makda
Hip and knee replacement, anterior approach hip replacement, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell

Jeffrey S. Meisles
Joint replacement, sports medicine, arthritis. Gottlieb

Bradley R. Merk
Trauma, complex and nonunion fractures. Northwestern Memorial

George S. Miz
Spinal surgery, scoliosis. UChicago Ingalls

James Mok
Minimally invasive spinal surgery. NorthShore

Mary K. Morrell
Arthroscopic surgery, arthritis, hand and wrist surgery, trauma. Amita Alexian

Denis Nam
Hip and knee replacement, robotic surgery. Rush

Mark A. Neault
Sports injuries, sports medicine, shoulder surgery. Advocate Condell

Paul S. Nourbash
Hip and knee surgery, joint reconstruction, joint replacement. Amita Alexian

Scott M. O’Connor
Rush Copley

Jeremy M. Oryhon
Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee replacement. Advocate Good Shepherd

P. Ronjon Paul
Minimally invasive spinal surgery, spinal surgery. Edward

Terrance D. Peabody
Soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, pediatric orthopedic cancers, limb-sparing surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Jasper A. Petrucci
Hip and knee replacement, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Delnor

Timothy S. Petsche
Shoulder and knee surgery, sports injuries, sports medicine. Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Frank Phillips
Spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery. Rush

Amy Jo Ptaszek
Foot and ankle surgery. NorthShore Evanston

David J. Raab
Sports medicine.
Advocate Lutheran

Harold Rees
Hip and knee replacement. Loyola

E. Quinn Regan
Spinal surgery. NCH

John L. Reilly
Sports medicine, joint replacement, fractures. Edward

William J. Robb III
Nonsurgical orthopedics and knee rehabilitation. NorthShore Evanston

Victor Romano
Sports injuries, sports medicine, fractures, trauma. 

Anthony A. Romeo
Shoulder and elbow surgery, rotator cuff surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. Edward

Jason L. Rotstein
Shoulder and knee surgery, knee replacement, sports injuries. Amita Alexian

Dane Salazar
Shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder replacement. Loyola

Arif Saleem
Shoulder and elbow surgery. Rush Copley

John F. Sarwark
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, limb lengthening. Lurie

Adam Schiff
Foot and ankle surgery. Loyola

Keith E. Schroeder
Shoulder and knee surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine, knee replacement. Amita Alexian

Richard S. Sherman
Sports medicine, joint replacement, hip and knee replacement, rotator cuff surgery. NorthShore Skokie

Maria Z. Siemionow
Hand surgery, microsurgery. UI Health

Peter A. Smith
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, cerebral palsy, osteogenesis imperfecta, gait analysis. Shriners Hospital 

James P. Sostak
Sports injuries, sports medicine, rotator cuff surgery. Northwestern Delnor

S. David Stulberg
Hip and knee replacement. NorthShore Skokie

Theodore J. Suchy
Hip and knee surgery. Amita St. Alexius

Christopher M. Sullivan
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, cerebral palsy. UChicago

Michael A. Terry
Shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery, knee surgery, sports medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Pietro M. Tonino
Knee surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. Loyola

Leah R. Urbanosky
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, reconstructive surgery. Elmhurst

Nikhil N. Verma
Shoulder and elbow surgery, knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. Rush

Julie M. Wehner
Spinal surgery, knee and shoulder pain, fractures. Advocate Masonic

Craig Westin
Dance and ballet injuries, sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, nonsurgical orthopedics. Weiss

Karen Wu
Hip replacement and revision, knee replacement and revision. Loyola

Adam B. Yanke
Sports medicine. Rush

Lukas P. Zebala
Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. NorthShore

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Roy L. Adair
Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, electrodiagnosis. Advocate Christ

Bonita Alexander
Neurorehabilitation, neurodevelopmental disorders, neuromuscular disorders, neurogenic bladder. Shirley Ryan

Norman A. Aliga
Musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries. Marianjoy

Joseph T. Alleva
Back and neck pain, sports medicine. NorthShore Glenbrook

Brooke A. Belcher
Pain management. Amita Alexian

David Chen
Spinal rehabilitation, neurorehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan

Leda A. Ghannad
Arthritis, concussion, musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries. Rush

Aaron Gilbert
Neurorehabilitation, musculoskeletal disorders. Shirley Ryan

Michelle S. Gittler
Amputee rehabilitation, trauma rehabilitation. Schwab

Richard L. Harvey
Stroke rehabilitation, neurorehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan

Mark E. Huang
Amputee rehabilitation, prosthesis control.
Shirley Ryan

Dennis J. Keane
Electromyography, prosthesis control, neurologic rehabilitation, musculoskeletal injuries. Marianjoy

Susan Keeshin
Neurorehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan

Marie Kirincic
Pain management.
Amita Hinsdale

Douglas Koltun
Brain injury rehabilitation, amputee rehabilitation, pediatric rehabilitation, electrodiagnosis. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Martin Philip Lanoff
Interventional techniques for pain, knee and shoulder pain, sports medicine, electromyography.
Advocate Condell

Susan Lis
Spinal cord injury, brain injury rehabilitation, lymphedema, cerebral palsy. Advocate Lutheran

Terry L. Nicola
Sports medicine, electrodiagnosis. UI Health

Matthew C. Oswald
Neuromuscular disorders, transplant rehabilitation. Shirley Ryan

Monica E. Rho
Sports medicine, sports medicine for women, musculoskeletal injuries, pain management. Shirley Ryan

David L. Ripley
Brain injury rehabilitation, concussion, trauma rehabilitation. 

David Rosania
Knee and shoulder pain, musculoskeletal pain. 

Elliot Jay Roth
Stroke rehabilitation, neurologic rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation, brain injury rehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan

James Anthony Sliwa
Post-polio syndrome, neurorehabilitation.
Shirley Ryan

David L. Tashima
Pain management.
Amita Alexian

Santiago D. Toledo
Geriatric rehabilitation, Parkinson’s and movement disorders rehabilitation, gait disorders. Shirley Ryan

Sports Medicine

Vishal M. Mehta
Rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement, platelet-rich plasma, shoulder arthroscopic surgery. Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Ketan R. Mody
Primary care sports medicine, concussion, sports injuries. Amita Hinsdale

Philip F. Skiba
Primary care sports medicine. Advocate Lutheran