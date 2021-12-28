Hand Surgery

Prasant Atluri

Elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgery, shoulder surgery. NCH

Ajay K. Balaram

Hand and wrist surgery, sports injuries. NCH

Taizoon H. Baxamusa

Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, elbow surgery, shoulder surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Michael S. Bednar

Hand and wrist surgery, brachial plexus injury, carpal tunnel syndrome. Loyola

Anup A. Bendre

Northwestern CDH

Leon S. Benson

Carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, fractures, hand and upper extremity surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Matthew A. Bernstein

Hand and upper extremity surgery, shoulder surgery. Amita Alexian

Sam Biafora

Elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgery, shoulder surgery. NCH

Michael J. Cohen

Carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff surgery, hand and upper extremity surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Mark S. Cohen

Hand surgery, wrist surgery, elbow surgery. Rush

Megan A. Conti Mica

Hand and upper extremity surgery, pediatric hand surgery, deformity correction, sports medicine. UChicago

David M. Kalainov

Hand and upper extremity surgery, wrist surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. Northwestern Memorial

Thomas W. Kiesler

Hand and upper extremity surgery, sports injuries, trauma, arthritis. Northwestern Memorial

Alfonso Mejia II

Fractures, upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. NorthShore

Surbhi Panchal

Hand and wrist surgery, elbow surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

Sanjay Patari

Hand and upper extremity surgery. Amita St. Alexius

Craig S. Phillips

Dupuytren’s contracture, hand and upper extremity surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Scott D. Sagerman

Hand injuries, wrist injuries, elbow injuries. Amita Alexian

John M. Stogin Jr.

Carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Craig Torosian

Hand and upper extremity surgery, elbow surgery, shoulder surgery. Northwestern Delnor

Jonathan Tueting

Hand and wrist surgery.

Rush Copley

David Tulipan

Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, orthopedic surgery. Advocate Good Sam

Michael I. Vender

Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, nerve compression, sports injuries.

Jeffrey L. Visotsky

Fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, trauma, elbow surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Thomas A. Wiedrich

Carpal tunnel syndrome, reconstructive microvascular surgery, arthritis. Northwestern Memorial

Jennifer Moriatis Wolf

Hand and thumb arthritis, hand and wrist injuries, hand and elbow surgery. UChicago

Robert W. Wysocki

Hand and wrist surgery, elbow surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery, fractures. Rush

Orthopedic Surgery

Kris J. Alden

Hip replacement and revision, hip and knee replacement, arthroscopic knee surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Elmhurst

Joshua M. Alpert

Sports injuries, sports medicine, telemedicine. Advocate Sherman

Haluk Altiok

Limb lengthening and deformity correction, clubfoot and other congenital foot deformities, hip disorders and dysplasia, spina bifida and arthrogryposis. Shriners Hospital

Marc A. Asselmeier

Sports medicine, shoulder surgery. Edward

Samer Attar

Bone and soft tissue tumors, hip and knee replacement, infections in prosthetic devices. Northwestern Memorial

Bernard Raymond

Bach Jr.

Sports medicine, knee surgery, knee injuries and ACL, shoulder surgery. Rush

Eric K. Bartel

Foot and ankle surgery. Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Harpreet S. Basran

Foot and ankle surgery, sports medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd

Gregory T. Brebach

Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

Giridhar Burra

Sports injuries, knee surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery. Edward

Charles A. Bush-Joseph

Sports medicine, knee reconstruction, arthroscopic surgery, rotator cuff surgery. Rush

Gregory Caronis

Foot and ankle surgery, arthritis, fractures.

Advocate Condell

Steven C. Chudik

Arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, knee injuries and ACL, sports medicine. Amita La Grange

Robert J. Daley

Knee surgery, knee replacement, joint reconstruction, cartilage damage. Amita Hinsdale

Christopher J. DeWald

Spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis. Rush

Douglas R. Dirschl

Musculoskeletal injuries, fractures, trauma. UChicago

Benjamin G. Domb

Arthroscopic surgery, hip surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee surgery. Amita St. Alexius

Evan A. Dougherty

Fractures, nonunion fractures, trauma. Amita Hinsdale

Michael C. Durkin

Hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement, knee injuries and ACL. Amita Hinsdale

Richard Erickson

Hip and knee surgery, hip and knee replacement, shoulder surgery. Northwestern CDH

Douglas Evans

Hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, sports injuries. Loyola

Henry A. Finn

Hip and knee replacement. Weiss

Howard I. Freedberg

Arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee reconstruction. Amita

St. Alexius

Nickolas Garbis

Shoulder and elbow surgery, sports injuries, minimally invasive surgery. Loyola

David Garelick

Sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. Amita

St. Joseph Chicago

Michael Gitelis

Advocate Good Shepherd

Steven Gitelis

Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. Rush

Edward Goldberg

Spinal surgery. Rush

Mitchell Lee Goldflies

Sports medicine. St. Anthony

Wayne M. Goldstein

Hip replacement, knee replacement. Advocate

Park Ridge

John Grayhack

Lurie

Purnendu Gupta

Congenital scoliosis, idiopathic scoliosis, kyphosis, spondylolisthesis.

Shriners Hospital

Rex Haydon

Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer. UChicago

James A. Hill

Sports medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Bryant S. Ho

Foot and ankle surgery, foot and ankle deformities, minimally invasive surgery. Amita Hinsdale

Erling Ho

Shoulder surgery, wrist surgery, elbow surgery,

hand surgery. MacNeal

Sherwin S.W. Ho

Shoulder and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery, cartilage damage, sports medicine. UChicago

George B. Holmes Jr.

Foot and ankle surgery. Rush

William J. Hopkinson

Joint replacement, arthritis, sports medicine, hip and knee replacement. Loyola

Joshua J. Jacobs

Arthritis, nonsurgical orthopedics. Rush

Anish R. Kadakia

Foot and ankle surgery,

foot deformities. Northwestern Memorial

Ari J. Kaz

Foot and ankle surgery.

Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Jason L. Koh

Shoulder and elbow surgery, hip surgery, knee surgery, sports medicine. NorthShore

Keith Komnick

Hip and knee surgery,

joint replacement.

Amita St. Alexius

Laura Lemke

Pediatric orthopedic surgery. Lurie

Gabriel S. Levi

Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. Advocate Masonic

Jay L. Levin

Spinal surgery.

Advocate Condell

Sheryl Lipnick

Minimally invasive surgery, sports medicine. Amita

St. Alexius

Steven S. Louis

Hip and knee replacement, pelvic and acetabular fractures, complex and nonunion fractures, trauma. Advocate Good Sam

Junaid Arif Makda

Hip and knee replacement, anterior approach hip replacement, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell

Jeffrey S. Meisles

Joint replacement, sports medicine, arthritis. Gottlieb

Bradley R. Merk

Trauma, complex and nonunion fractures. Northwestern Memorial

George S. Miz

Spinal surgery, scoliosis. UChicago Ingalls

James Mok

Minimally invasive spinal surgery. NorthShore

Mary K. Morrell

Arthroscopic surgery, arthritis, hand and wrist surgery, trauma. Amita Alexian

Denis Nam

Hip and knee replacement, robotic surgery. Rush

Mark A. Neault

Sports injuries, sports medicine, shoulder surgery. Advocate Condell

Paul S. Nourbash

Hip and knee surgery, joint reconstruction, joint replacement. Amita Alexian

Scott M. O’Connor

Rush Copley

Jeremy M. Oryhon

Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee replacement. Advocate Good Shepherd

P. Ronjon Paul

Minimally invasive spinal surgery, spinal surgery. Edward

Terrance D. Peabody

Soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, pediatric orthopedic cancers, limb-sparing surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Jasper A. Petrucci

Hip and knee replacement, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Delnor

Timothy S. Petsche

Shoulder and knee surgery, sports injuries, sports medicine. Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Frank Phillips

Spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery. Rush

Amy Jo Ptaszek

Foot and ankle surgery. NorthShore Evanston

David J. Raab

Sports medicine.

Advocate Lutheran

Harold Rees

Hip and knee replacement. Loyola

E. Quinn Regan

Spinal surgery. NCH

John L. Reilly

Sports medicine, joint replacement, fractures. Edward

William J. Robb III

Nonsurgical orthopedics and knee rehabilitation. NorthShore Evanston

Victor Romano

Sports injuries, sports medicine, fractures, trauma.

Anthony A. Romeo

Shoulder and elbow surgery, rotator cuff surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. Edward

Jason L. Rotstein

Shoulder and knee surgery, knee replacement, sports injuries. Amita Alexian

Dane Salazar

Shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder replacement. Loyola

Arif Saleem

Shoulder and elbow surgery. Rush Copley

John F. Sarwark

Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, limb lengthening. Lurie

Adam Schiff

Foot and ankle surgery. Loyola

Keith E. Schroeder

Shoulder and knee surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine, knee replacement. Amita Alexian

Richard S. Sherman

Sports medicine, joint replacement, hip and knee replacement, rotator cuff surgery. NorthShore Skokie

Maria Z. Siemionow

Hand surgery, microsurgery. UI Health

Peter A. Smith

Pediatric orthopedic surgery, cerebral palsy, osteogenesis imperfecta, gait analysis. Shriners Hospital

James P. Sostak

Sports injuries, sports medicine, rotator cuff surgery. Northwestern Delnor

S. David Stulberg

Hip and knee replacement. NorthShore Skokie

Theodore J. Suchy

Hip and knee surgery. Amita St. Alexius

Christopher M. Sullivan

Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, cerebral palsy. UChicago

Michael A. Terry

Shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery, knee surgery, sports medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Pietro M. Tonino

Knee surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. Loyola

Leah R. Urbanosky

Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, reconstructive surgery. Elmhurst

Nikhil N. Verma

Shoulder and elbow surgery, knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. Rush

Julie M. Wehner

Spinal surgery, knee and shoulder pain, fractures. Advocate Masonic

Craig Westin

Dance and ballet injuries, sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, nonsurgical orthopedics. Weiss

Karen Wu

Hip replacement and revision, knee replacement and revision. Loyola

Adam B. Yanke

Sports medicine. Rush

Lukas P. Zebala

Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. NorthShore

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Roy L. Adair

Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, electrodiagnosis. Advocate Christ

Bonita Alexander

Neurorehabilitation, neurodevelopmental disorders, neuromuscular disorders, neurogenic bladder. Shirley Ryan

Norman A. Aliga

Musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries. Marianjoy

Joseph T. Alleva

Back and neck pain, sports medicine. NorthShore Glenbrook

Brooke A. Belcher

Pain management. Amita Alexian

David Chen

Spinal rehabilitation, neurorehabilitation.

Shirley Ryan

Leda A. Ghannad

Arthritis, concussion, musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries. Rush

Aaron Gilbert

Neurorehabilitation, musculoskeletal disorders. Shirley Ryan

Michelle S. Gittler

Amputee rehabilitation, trauma rehabilitation. Schwab

Richard L. Harvey

Stroke rehabilitation, neurorehabilitation.

Shirley Ryan

Mark E. Huang

Amputee rehabilitation, prosthesis control.

Shirley Ryan

Dennis J. Keane

Electromyography, prosthesis control, neurologic rehabilitation, musculoskeletal injuries. Marianjoy

Susan Keeshin

Neurorehabilitation.

Shirley Ryan

Marie Kirincic

Pain management.

Amita Hinsdale

Douglas Koltun

Brain injury rehabilitation, amputee rehabilitation, pediatric rehabilitation, electrodiagnosis. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Martin Philip Lanoff

Interventional techniques for pain, knee and shoulder pain, sports medicine, electromyography.

Advocate Condell

Susan Lis

Spinal cord injury, brain injury rehabilitation, lymphedema, cerebral palsy. Advocate Lutheran

Terry L. Nicola

Sports medicine, electrodiagnosis. UI Health

Matthew C. Oswald

Neuromuscular disorders, transplant rehabilitation. Shirley Ryan

Monica E. Rho

Sports medicine, sports medicine for women, musculoskeletal injuries, pain management. Shirley Ryan

David L. Ripley

Brain injury rehabilitation, concussion, trauma rehabilitation.

David Rosania

Knee and shoulder pain, musculoskeletal pain.

Elliot Jay Roth

Stroke rehabilitation, neurologic rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation, brain injury rehabilitation.

Shirley Ryan

James Anthony Sliwa

Post-polio syndrome, neurorehabilitation.

Shirley Ryan

David L. Tashima

Pain management.

Amita Alexian

Santiago D. Toledo

Geriatric rehabilitation, Parkinson’s and movement disorders rehabilitation, gait disorders. Shirley Ryan

Sports Medicine

Vishal M. Mehta

Rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement, platelet-rich plasma, shoulder arthroscopic surgery. Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Ketan R. Mody

Primary care sports medicine, concussion, sports injuries. Amita Hinsdale

Philip F. Skiba

Primary care sports medicine. Advocate Lutheran