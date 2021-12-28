Colon & Rectal Surgery

John R. Andrews

Colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, anorectal disorders, rectal cancer and sphincter preservation. Northwestern Lake Forest

Joshua M. Eberhardt

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, Crohn’s disease. Loyola

Amy L. Halverson

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, fecal incontinence, rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Neil H. Hyman

Gastrointestinal cancer risk and prevention, inflammatory bowel disease surgery, inflammatory bowel disease, colon and rectal surgery. UChicago

Sanath S. Kumar

Colon and rectal cancer, hemorrhoids, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate South Suburban

Slawomir Marecik

Anorectal disorders, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, fecal incontinence, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Michael F. McGee

Anorectal disorders, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease. Northwestern Memorial

Anders F. Mellgren

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer, fecal incontinence, anorectal disorders. UI Health

Joseph P. Muldoon

Colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, anorectal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease. NorthShore Evanston

David P. Ondrula

Laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

John Park

Robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, Crohn’s disease, hemorrhoids. Advocate Lutheran

Vitaliy Y. Poylin

Inflammatory bowel disease, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Theodore J. Saclarides

Rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery, inflammatory bowel disease. Rush

Marc A. Singer

Anorectal disorders, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids. Loyola

Michelle I. Slogoff

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal disorders and reconstruction, anal cancer. Northwestern Delnor

Scott A. Strong

Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, colon and rectal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Steven J. Stryker

Colon and rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Robert Weisman

Inflammatory bowel disease, fecal incontinence, colon and rectal cancer, hemorrhoids. Advocate Lutheran

Jeffrey K. Zawacki

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Amita Hinsdale

General Surgery

Anthony F. Altimari

Gallbladder surgery, hernia, advanced laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern CDH

John C. Alverdy

Bariatric and obesity surgery, laparoscopic surgery. UChicago

Peter Angelos

Thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, pheochromocytoma,

adrenal tumors surgery. UChicago

Michael Anstadt

Burn care, trauma and

critical care. Loyola

Yolanda T. Becker

Transplant surgery, kidney transplant, pancreas transplant, dialysis access.

Enrico Benedetti

Liver transplant,

pancreas transplant,

kidney transplant, bowel transplant. UI Health

David Jason Bentrem

Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, cancer surgery. Northwestern Memorial

John Joseph Brems

Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, liver transplant, hepatobiliary surgery. Advocate Sherman

Charles K. Brown

Peritoneal carcinomatosis, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, melanoma, sarcoma. Amita La Grange

Gerald W. Cahill

Laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery. Franciscan

Bipan Chand

Bariatric and obesity surgery, GERD, Barrett’s esophagus, hernia. Loyola

Gia M. Compagnoni

Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

Mark M. Connolly

Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Nikolaos A. Dallas

Cancer surgery, breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Masonic

Steven A. De Jong

Thyroid and parathyroid surgery, adrenal surgery, endocrine surgery. Loyola

Daniel John Deziel

Hepatobiliary surgery, pancreatic surgery, laparoscopic surgery,

hernia. Rush

Leo M. Farbota

Advocate Sherman

Luis A. Fernandez

Transplant surgery, liver transplant, kidney transplant, liver surgery. Loyola

Constantine T. Frantzides

Advanced laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, esophageal surgery. Amita St. Francis

Sara J. Fredrickson

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern CDH

Jeffrey S. Fronza

Gastrointestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

John J. Fung

Liver transplant, kidney and pancreas transplant. UChicago

Anthony J. Geroulis

Facial plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face), aesthetic eyelid surgery, otolaryngology. UChicago

Giovanni Giannotti

Cancer surgery, critical care. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Constantine V. Godellas

Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. Loyola

Stephen P. Haggerty

Gastrointestinal surgery, hernia, laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery. NorthShore

Nora Marie Hansen

Sentinel node surgery, breast cancer in high-risk women, breast cancer risk assessment. Northwestern Memorial

Wilson H. Hartz III

Gastrointestinal surgery, gallbladder surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Amir J. Heydari

Bariatric and obesity surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Roger D. Hurst

Gastrointestinal surgery, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis. UChicago

Nora Jaskowiak

Breast cancer and

surgery, endocrine tumors, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid disorders. UChicago

Adam S. Kabaker

Adrenal surgery, endocrine surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. Loyola

Seema A. Khan

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Joubin Khorsand

Breast cancer and surgery, gallbladder surgery, hernia. Advocate Lutheran

Andrew J. Kramer

Trauma, breast surgery, vascular surgery. Northwestern Delnor

Lawrence M. Krause

Breast cancer and surgery.

Barbara L. Krueger

Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ

Fred A. Luchette

Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, Crohn’s disease, hernia. Loyola

Andrea Madrigrano

Breast cancer and surgery. Rush

Amrit Mangat

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern CDH

Elizabeth M. Marcus

Breast cancer and surgery. Stroger

Michael Martirano Jr.

Breast surgery, cancer surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Edward

Jeffrey B. Matthews

Gastrointestinal surgery, pancreatic surgery, liver and biliary surgery. UChicago

Heidi Memmel

Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Keith W. Millikan

GERD, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Rush

James J. Michael Millis

Adult and pediatric liver transplant, liver cancer, liver surgery. UChicago

Louis C. Montana

Gallbladder surgery, breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery, hernia. Edward

Alexander P. Nagle

Gastrointestinal surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery, GERD, colon and rectal surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Donald D. Nash

Rush Oak Park

Alejandra Perez-Tamayo

Colorectal surgery. UI Health

William Piccione

Vein disorders, varicose veins. Rush Oak Park

Mitchell C. Posner

Pancreatic cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, Whipple procedure. UChicago

Kevin Roggin

Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, stomach tumors, Whipple procedure. UChicago

Barry S. Rosen

Breast cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

Robert S. Rosen

NorthShore Skokie

Michael F. Scheer

Laparoscopic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, breast cancer. Vista

Miraj Shah-Khan

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Palos

Michael Benjamin Shapiro

Trauma. Northwestern Memorial

Vafa Shayani

Bariatric and obesity surgery, gastric sleeve, lap-band surgery. Amita Bolingbrook

Kim R. Sobinsky

Breast disease,

gallbladder surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, breast surgery.

Northwestern Lake Forest

Paul Strohmayer

Breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell

Cord Sturgeon

Endocrine surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, parathyroid surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Mark S. Talamonti

Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, sarcoma. NorthShore Evanston

Michael Warso

Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, sarcoma, pancreatic cancer. UI Health

Jeffrey D. Wayne

Melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial

John H. White

Laparoscopic surgery,

cancer surgery.

Advocate Sherman

David J. Winchester

Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Neurologic Surgery

Juan Alzate

Spinal surgery.

Advocate Condell

Sepideh Amin-Hanjani

Cerebrovascular surgery, aneurysm, vascular neurosurgery, carotid artery surgery. UI Health

Bradley Bagan

Spinal surgery.

Advocate Condell

Julian E. Bailes Jr.

Spinal surgery, brain injury, cerebrovascular disease. NorthShore Evanston

George K. Bovis

Aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations, brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery. Amita Alexian

Robin M. Bowman

Pediatric neurosurgery,

spina bifida. Lurie

Richard W. Byrne

Epilepsy, skull base tumors and surgery, pituitary tumors. Rush

James P. Chandler

Skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, brain tumors, gliomas. Northwestern Memorial

Fady T. Charbel

Cerebral aneurysm, moyamoya disease,

skull base tumors and surgery, acoustic

neuroma and schwannoma. UI Health

Jonathan S. Citow

Complex spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery, hydrocephalus, trigeminal neuralgia. Advocate Condell

Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.

Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors. Lurie

Egon M. Doppenberg

Complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors.

Advocate Good Sam

Herbert H. Engelhard III

Brain tumors, spinal cord tumors, pediatric neurosurgery, hydrocephalus.

Mina Foroohar

Brain and spinal tumors, spinal surgery, spinal stenosis. NCH

Amy B. Heimberger

Brain tumors, gliomas. Northwestern Memorial

Dean G. Karahalios

Spinal surgery, complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors, minimally invasive spinal surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Demetrius Lopes

Cerebrovascular surgery, cerebral aneurysm, carotid artery surgery, stroke. Advocate Lutheran

Lorenzo F. Munoz

Cerebral aneurysm, brain tumors, Chiari malformations, pediatric neurosurgery. Rush

Sergey Neckrysh

Skull base tumors and surgery, spinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. UI Health

Russ P. Nockels

Complex spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis, spinal cord injury. Loyola

Kanu Panchal

Northwestern McHenry

Vikram Prabhu

Brain tumors, pituitary tumors, skull base tumors, meningioma. Loyola

Szymon S. Rosenblatt

Skull base tumors and surgery, cerebrovascular surgery, brain tumors, spinal cord disorders. Amita Alexian

Joshua M. Rosenow

Movement disorders, trigeminal neuralgia, epilepsy. Northwestern Memorial

Matthew J. Ross

Brain tumors, spinal tumors, spinal surgery. Northwestern CDH

John R. Ruge

Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors, hydrocephalus, Chiari malformations. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Tadanori Tomita

Pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric brain tumors, hydrocephalus, neuro-oncology. Lurie

Vincent C. Traynelis

Cervical and complex spinal surgery, spinal deformity, spinal disk replacement. Rush

Dennis Yung Kuang Wen

Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Antonio Yuk

Northwestern McHenry

Plastic Surgery

Bradley Ashpole

Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), reconstructive plastic surgery. Amita St. Alexius

Ramsen Azizi

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body), liposuction and body contouring. Amita

St. Francis

Bruce Samuel Bauer

Pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery, cleft palate and lip, otoplasty, craniofacial surgery. UChicago Comer

Steven P. Bloch

Cosmetic surgery (body and face), liposuction and body contouring, eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, facial plastic surgery. NorthShore

Highland Park

Jacob Bloom

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body and face), Botox. Advocate Masonic

Michael Y. Byun

Cosmetic surgery (face), facial trauma and fractures, pediatric plastic surgery, Kybella. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Laurie Casas

Cosmetic surgery.

NorthShore Glenbrook

David Woosuk Chang

Breast and trunk reconstruction, reconstructive microsurgery, cancer reconstruction, lymphedema. UChicago

Victor G. Cimino

Maxillofacial surgery, cosmetic surgery (breast and face), cleft palate and lip. Gottlieb

Lorri Cobbins

Breast augmentation, facial cosmetic surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

John Q. Cook

Cosmetic surgery (breast and face), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Rush

Joseph L. Daw Jr.

Cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring, Kybella.

Gordon Harris Derman

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, hand surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. Rush

Amir Hossein Dorafshar

Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, craniofacial surgery and reconstruction, minimally invasive surgery. Rush

Gregory Ara Dumanian

Abdominal wall reconstruction, microsurgery, peripheral nerve surgery, cosmetic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Michael A. Epstein

Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), rhinoplasty. NorthShore

Julius Few

Face-lift, CoolSculpting, facial rejuvenation, fillers and injectables. Northwestern Memorial

Neil A. Fine

Breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), microsurgery. Northwestern Memorial

Peter D. Geldner

Face-lift, cosmetic surgery (breast), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Advocate Masonic

Bahram Ghaderi

Breast augmentation, liposuction and body contouring, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face). Northwestern CDH

Arun Gosain

Pediatric craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, vascular malformations and birthmarks. Lurie

Lawrence J. Gottlieb

Reconstructive plastic surgery for burns, reconstructive plastic surgery, reconstructive microsurgery, burn care. UChicago

Karol A. Gutowski

Cosmetic surgery (breast and face), liposuction and body contouring, breast reconstruction, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Lawrence H. Iteld

Cosmetic surgery (body and face), eyelid surgery, liposuction and body contouring, rhinoplasty. Advocate Masonic

Raymond V. Janevicius

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, cosmetic surgery (breast), liposuction and body contouring. Elmhurst

Ramasamy Kalimuthu

Cosmetic surgery (body and face), hand surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery. Advocate Christ

George Kouris

Breast reconstruction and augmentation, Botox, fillers and injectables, liposuction and body contouring. Amita La Grange

M. Vincent Makhlouf

Cosmetic surgery, liposuction and body contouring, buttocks lift, abdominoplasty. Swedish

McKay McKinnon

Facial tumors, cleft palate and lip, vascular malformations and birthmarks, skin cancer. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

David Erik Morris

Pediatric plastic surgery, craniofacial surgery, maxillofacial and craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip.

UI Health

Thomas Anthony Mustoe

Face-lift, rhinoplasty, rhinoplasty revision, eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty. Northwestern Memorial

Pravin Kumar Patel

Pediatric plastic surgery, craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip, complex reconstructive surgery.

UI Health

Otto J. Placik

Cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast augmentation, female genital cosmetic surgery. NCH

Loren S. Schechter

Gender assignment surgery, transgender sexual reassignment surgery, transgender facial surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery. Weiss

Rajendra R. Shah

Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face). Advocate Christ

Iliana E. Sweis

Face-lift, cosmetic surgery (breast), liposuction and body contouring, Botox. Amita

St. Alexius

Stefan Mark Szczerba

Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Advocate Lutheran

Anthony P. Terrasse

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery,

facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring, minimally

invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Gregory A. Turowski

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring. NorthShore Highland Park

Darl Vandevender

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery for burns, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body and face). Loyola

Frank A. Vicari

Cleft palate and lip, craniofacial surgery,

pediatric reconstructive surgery. Advocate

Children’s Park Ridge

Robert Lee Walton Jr.

Breast reconstruction, nasal reconstruction. Amita

St. Joseph Chicago

Lawrence S. Zachary

Breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (breast), pelvic floor reconstruction, hand surgery. UChicago

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Rudolph Altergott

Cardiac surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Mamdouh Bakhos

Mitral heart valve surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, heart and lung transplant. Loyola

Husam H. Balkhy

Minimally invasive cardiac surgery, robotic cardiac surgery, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery surgery disease. UChicago

Ankit Bharat

Lung cancer, lung transplant. Northwestern Memorial

Jessica S. Donington

Mesothelioma. UChicago

Mark K. Ferguson

Lung cancer, esophageal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago

Bryan K. Foy

Heart transplant, ventricular assist device. Edward

Paul J. Gordon

Thoracic surgery, lung cancer, lung surgery. Advocate Christ

Valluvan Jeevanandam

Artificial heart devices, bloodless cardiac surgery. UChicago

Axel Joob

Cardiovascular surgery, coronary artery surgery, aneurysm, thoracic surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Samuel S. Kim

Esophageal cancer, robotic surgery, minimally invasive esophageal surgery, lung surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Michael Liptay

Lung cancer, minimally invasive surgery, esophageal cancer, thoracic cancers. Rush

Malek Massad

Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, lung surgery, heart and lung transplant.

UI Health

Patrick M. McCarthy

Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, ventricular assist device, aortic heart valve surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Edwin McGee Jr.

Heart transplant, heart valve surgery, mechanical assist devices, cardiac surgery. Loyola

Patroklos S. Pappas

Cardiac surgery, ventricular assist device, robotic surgery. Advocate Christ

Jeffrey P. Schwartz

Adult cardiac surgery, aortic aneurysm, heart and lung transplant. Loyola

Christopher W. Seder

Chest wall tumors, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, mediastinal tumors. Rush

Wickii Thambiah Vigneswaran

Thoracic surgery, thoracic cancers, lung transplant, mesothelioma. Loyola

Vascular Surgery

Bernadette Aulivola

Aneurysm, angioplasty and stent placement, carotid artery surgery, vein disorders. Loyola

Martin Borhani

Arterial reconstruction, aortic surgery, limb salvage, cerebrovascular disease.

UI Health

Martin Ellenby

Peripheral vascular disease, aortic aneurysm.

Advocate Christ

Mark K. Eskandari

Angioplasty and stent placement, endovascular surgery, abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm. Northwestern Memorial

John K. Golan

Varicose veins, endovascular surgery, vascular access, aortic aneurysm. Northwestern Lake Forest

Walter J. McCarthy III

Arterial disease, aortic aneurysm, varicose veins, carotid endarterectomy. Rush

Ross Milner

Thoracic aortic aneurysms. UChicago

Nancy Schindler

Carotid endarterectomy, peripheral vascular disease. NorthShore

Joseph R. Schneider

Carotid endarterectomy, aortic aneurysm. Northwestern CDH

Christopher Skelly

Complex aortic pathology. UChicago

James J. Walsh Jr.

Edward