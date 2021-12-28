Colon & Rectal Surgery
John R. Andrews
Colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, anorectal disorders, rectal cancer and sphincter preservation. Northwestern Lake Forest
Joshua M. Eberhardt
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, Crohn’s disease. Loyola
Amy L. Halverson
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, fecal incontinence, rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Neil H. Hyman
Gastrointestinal cancer risk and prevention, inflammatory bowel disease surgery, inflammatory bowel disease, colon and rectal surgery. UChicago
Sanath S. Kumar
Colon and rectal cancer, hemorrhoids, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate South Suburban
Slawomir Marecik
Anorectal disorders, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, fecal incontinence, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran
Michael F. McGee
Anorectal disorders, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease. Northwestern Memorial
Anders F. Mellgren
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer, fecal incontinence, anorectal disorders. UI Health
Joseph P. Muldoon
Colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, anorectal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease. NorthShore Evanston
David P. Ondrula
Laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd
John Park
Robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, Crohn’s disease, hemorrhoids. Advocate Lutheran
Vitaliy Y. Poylin
Inflammatory bowel disease, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Theodore J. Saclarides
Rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery, inflammatory bowel disease. Rush
Marc A. Singer
Anorectal disorders, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids. Loyola
Michelle I. Slogoff
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal disorders and reconstruction, anal cancer. Northwestern Delnor
Scott A. Strong
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, colon and rectal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Steven J. Stryker
Colon and rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Robert Weisman
Inflammatory bowel disease, fecal incontinence, colon and rectal cancer, hemorrhoids. Advocate Lutheran
Jeffrey K. Zawacki
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Amita Hinsdale
General Surgery
Anthony F. Altimari
Gallbladder surgery, hernia, advanced laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern CDH
John C. Alverdy
Bariatric and obesity surgery, laparoscopic surgery. UChicago
Peter Angelos
Thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, pheochromocytoma,
adrenal tumors surgery. UChicago
Michael Anstadt
Burn care, trauma and
critical care. Loyola
Yolanda T. Becker
Transplant surgery, kidney transplant, pancreas transplant, dialysis access.
Enrico Benedetti
Liver transplant,
pancreas transplant,
kidney transplant, bowel transplant. UI Health
David Jason Bentrem
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, cancer surgery. Northwestern Memorial
John Joseph Brems
Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, liver transplant, hepatobiliary surgery. Advocate Sherman
Charles K. Brown
Peritoneal carcinomatosis, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, melanoma, sarcoma. Amita La Grange
Gerald W. Cahill
Laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery. Franciscan
Bipan Chand
Bariatric and obesity surgery, GERD, Barrett’s esophagus, hernia. Loyola
Gia M. Compagnoni
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd
Mark M. Connolly
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Nikolaos A. Dallas
Cancer surgery, breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Masonic
Steven A. De Jong
Thyroid and parathyroid surgery, adrenal surgery, endocrine surgery. Loyola
Daniel John Deziel
Hepatobiliary surgery, pancreatic surgery, laparoscopic surgery,
hernia. Rush
Leo M. Farbota
Advocate Sherman
Luis A. Fernandez
Transplant surgery, liver transplant, kidney transplant, liver surgery. Loyola
Constantine T. Frantzides
Advanced laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, esophageal surgery. Amita St. Francis
Sara J. Fredrickson
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern CDH
Jeffrey S. Fronza
Gastrointestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
John J. Fung
Liver transplant, kidney and pancreas transplant. UChicago
Anthony J. Geroulis
Facial plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face), aesthetic eyelid surgery, otolaryngology. UChicago
Giovanni Giannotti
Cancer surgery, critical care. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Constantine V. Godellas
Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. Loyola
Stephen P. Haggerty
Gastrointestinal surgery, hernia, laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery. NorthShore
Nora Marie Hansen
Sentinel node surgery, breast cancer in high-risk women, breast cancer risk assessment. Northwestern Memorial
Wilson H. Hartz III
Gastrointestinal surgery, gallbladder surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Amir J. Heydari
Bariatric and obesity surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Roger D. Hurst
Gastrointestinal surgery, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis. UChicago
Nora Jaskowiak
Breast cancer and
surgery, endocrine tumors, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid disorders. UChicago
Adam S. Kabaker
Adrenal surgery, endocrine surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. Loyola
Seema A. Khan
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Joubin Khorsand
Breast cancer and surgery, gallbladder surgery, hernia. Advocate Lutheran
Andrew J. Kramer
Trauma, breast surgery, vascular surgery. Northwestern Delnor
Lawrence M. Krause
Breast cancer and surgery.
Barbara L. Krueger
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ
Fred A. Luchette
Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, Crohn’s disease, hernia. Loyola
Andrea Madrigrano
Breast cancer and surgery. Rush
Amrit Mangat
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern CDH
Elizabeth M. Marcus
Breast cancer and surgery. Stroger
Michael Martirano Jr.
Breast surgery, cancer surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Edward
Jeffrey B. Matthews
Gastrointestinal surgery, pancreatic surgery, liver and biliary surgery. UChicago
Heidi Memmel
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Lutheran
Keith W. Millikan
GERD, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Rush
James J. Michael Millis
Adult and pediatric liver transplant, liver cancer, liver surgery. UChicago
Louis C. Montana
Gallbladder surgery, breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery, hernia. Edward
Alexander P. Nagle
Gastrointestinal surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery, GERD, colon and rectal surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Donald D. Nash
Rush Oak Park
Alejandra Perez-Tamayo
Colorectal surgery. UI Health
William Piccione
Vein disorders, varicose veins. Rush Oak Park
Mitchell C. Posner
Pancreatic cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, Whipple procedure. UChicago
Kevin Roggin
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, stomach tumors, Whipple procedure. UChicago
Barry S. Rosen
Breast cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd
Robert S. Rosen
NorthShore Skokie
Michael F. Scheer
Laparoscopic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, breast cancer. Vista
Miraj Shah-Khan
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Palos
Michael Benjamin Shapiro
Trauma. Northwestern Memorial
Vafa Shayani
Bariatric and obesity surgery, gastric sleeve, lap-band surgery. Amita Bolingbrook
Kim R. Sobinsky
Breast disease,
gallbladder surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, breast surgery.
Northwestern Lake Forest
Paul Strohmayer
Breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell
Cord Sturgeon
Endocrine surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, parathyroid surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Mark S. Talamonti
Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, sarcoma. NorthShore Evanston
Michael Warso
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, sarcoma, pancreatic cancer. UI Health
Jeffrey D. Wayne
Melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial
John H. White
Laparoscopic surgery,
cancer surgery.
Advocate Sherman
David J. Winchester
Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore Evanston
Neurologic Surgery
Juan Alzate
Spinal surgery.
Advocate Condell
Sepideh Amin-Hanjani
Cerebrovascular surgery, aneurysm, vascular neurosurgery, carotid artery surgery. UI Health
Bradley Bagan
Spinal surgery.
Advocate Condell
Julian E. Bailes Jr.
Spinal surgery, brain injury, cerebrovascular disease. NorthShore Evanston
George K. Bovis
Aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations, brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery. Amita Alexian
Robin M. Bowman
Pediatric neurosurgery,
spina bifida. Lurie
Richard W. Byrne
Epilepsy, skull base tumors and surgery, pituitary tumors. Rush
James P. Chandler
Skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, brain tumors, gliomas. Northwestern Memorial
Fady T. Charbel
Cerebral aneurysm, moyamoya disease,
skull base tumors and surgery, acoustic
neuroma and schwannoma. UI Health
Jonathan S. Citow
Complex spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery, hydrocephalus, trigeminal neuralgia. Advocate Condell
Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors. Lurie
Egon M. Doppenberg
Complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors.
Advocate Good Sam
Herbert H. Engelhard III
Brain tumors, spinal cord tumors, pediatric neurosurgery, hydrocephalus.
Mina Foroohar
Brain and spinal tumors, spinal surgery, spinal stenosis. NCH
Amy B. Heimberger
Brain tumors, gliomas. Northwestern Memorial
Dean G. Karahalios
Spinal surgery, complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors, minimally invasive spinal surgery. Advocate Lutheran
Demetrius Lopes
Cerebrovascular surgery, cerebral aneurysm, carotid artery surgery, stroke. Advocate Lutheran
Lorenzo F. Munoz
Cerebral aneurysm, brain tumors, Chiari malformations, pediatric neurosurgery. Rush
Sergey Neckrysh
Skull base tumors and surgery, spinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. UI Health
Russ P. Nockels
Complex spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis, spinal cord injury. Loyola
Kanu Panchal
Northwestern McHenry
Vikram Prabhu
Brain tumors, pituitary tumors, skull base tumors, meningioma. Loyola
Szymon S. Rosenblatt
Skull base tumors and surgery, cerebrovascular surgery, brain tumors, spinal cord disorders. Amita Alexian
Joshua M. Rosenow
Movement disorders, trigeminal neuralgia, epilepsy. Northwestern Memorial
Matthew J. Ross
Brain tumors, spinal tumors, spinal surgery. Northwestern CDH
John R. Ruge
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors, hydrocephalus, Chiari malformations. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Tadanori Tomita
Pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric brain tumors, hydrocephalus, neuro-oncology. Lurie
Vincent C. Traynelis
Cervical and complex spinal surgery, spinal deformity, spinal disk replacement. Rush
Dennis Yung Kuang Wen
Amita St. Joseph Elgin
Antonio Yuk
Northwestern McHenry
Plastic Surgery
Bradley Ashpole
Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), reconstructive plastic surgery. Amita St. Alexius
Ramsen Azizi
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body), liposuction and body contouring. Amita
St. Francis
Bruce Samuel Bauer
Pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery, cleft palate and lip, otoplasty, craniofacial surgery. UChicago Comer
Steven P. Bloch
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), liposuction and body contouring, eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, facial plastic surgery. NorthShore
Highland Park
Jacob Bloom
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body and face), Botox. Advocate Masonic
Michael Y. Byun
Cosmetic surgery (face), facial trauma and fractures, pediatric plastic surgery, Kybella. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Laurie Casas
Cosmetic surgery.
NorthShore Glenbrook
David Woosuk Chang
Breast and trunk reconstruction, reconstructive microsurgery, cancer reconstruction, lymphedema. UChicago
Victor G. Cimino
Maxillofacial surgery, cosmetic surgery (breast and face), cleft palate and lip. Gottlieb
Lorri Cobbins
Breast augmentation, facial cosmetic surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
John Q. Cook
Cosmetic surgery (breast and face), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Rush
Joseph L. Daw Jr.
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring, Kybella.
Gordon Harris Derman
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, hand surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. Rush
Amir Hossein Dorafshar
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, craniofacial surgery and reconstruction, minimally invasive surgery. Rush
Gregory Ara Dumanian
Abdominal wall reconstruction, microsurgery, peripheral nerve surgery, cosmetic surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Michael A. Epstein
Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), rhinoplasty. NorthShore
Julius Few
Face-lift, CoolSculpting, facial rejuvenation, fillers and injectables. Northwestern Memorial
Neil A. Fine
Breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), microsurgery. Northwestern Memorial
Peter D. Geldner
Face-lift, cosmetic surgery (breast), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Advocate Masonic
Bahram Ghaderi
Breast augmentation, liposuction and body contouring, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face). Northwestern CDH
Arun Gosain
Pediatric craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, vascular malformations and birthmarks. Lurie
Lawrence J. Gottlieb
Reconstructive plastic surgery for burns, reconstructive plastic surgery, reconstructive microsurgery, burn care. UChicago
Karol A. Gutowski
Cosmetic surgery (breast and face), liposuction and body contouring, breast reconstruction, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. NorthShore Evanston
Lawrence H. Iteld
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), eyelid surgery, liposuction and body contouring, rhinoplasty. Advocate Masonic
Raymond V. Janevicius
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, cosmetic surgery (breast), liposuction and body contouring. Elmhurst
Ramasamy Kalimuthu
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), hand surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery. Advocate Christ
George Kouris
Breast reconstruction and augmentation, Botox, fillers and injectables, liposuction and body contouring. Amita La Grange
M. Vincent Makhlouf
Cosmetic surgery, liposuction and body contouring, buttocks lift, abdominoplasty. Swedish
McKay McKinnon
Facial tumors, cleft palate and lip, vascular malformations and birthmarks, skin cancer. Amita St. Joseph Chicago
David Erik Morris
Pediatric plastic surgery, craniofacial surgery, maxillofacial and craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip.
UI Health
Thomas Anthony Mustoe
Face-lift, rhinoplasty, rhinoplasty revision, eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty. Northwestern Memorial
Pravin Kumar Patel
Pediatric plastic surgery, craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip, complex reconstructive surgery.
UI Health
Otto J. Placik
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast augmentation, female genital cosmetic surgery. NCH
Loren S. Schechter
Gender assignment surgery, transgender sexual reassignment surgery, transgender facial surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery. Weiss
Rajendra R. Shah
Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face). Advocate Christ
Iliana E. Sweis
Face-lift, cosmetic surgery (breast), liposuction and body contouring, Botox. Amita
St. Alexius
Stefan Mark Szczerba
Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Advocate Lutheran
Anthony P. Terrasse
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery,
facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring, minimally
invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Gregory A. Turowski
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring. NorthShore Highland Park
Darl Vandevender
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery for burns, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body and face). Loyola
Frank A. Vicari
Cleft palate and lip, craniofacial surgery,
pediatric reconstructive surgery. Advocate
Children’s Park Ridge
Robert Lee Walton Jr.
Breast reconstruction, nasal reconstruction. Amita
St. Joseph Chicago
Lawrence S. Zachary
Breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (breast), pelvic floor reconstruction, hand surgery. UChicago
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Rudolph Altergott
Cardiac surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Mamdouh Bakhos
Mitral heart valve surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, heart and lung transplant. Loyola
Husam H. Balkhy
Minimally invasive cardiac surgery, robotic cardiac surgery, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery surgery disease. UChicago
Ankit Bharat
Lung cancer, lung transplant. Northwestern Memorial
Jessica S. Donington
Mesothelioma. UChicago
Mark K. Ferguson
Lung cancer, esophageal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago
Bryan K. Foy
Heart transplant, ventricular assist device. Edward
Paul J. Gordon
Thoracic surgery, lung cancer, lung surgery. Advocate Christ
Valluvan Jeevanandam
Artificial heart devices, bloodless cardiac surgery. UChicago
Axel Joob
Cardiovascular surgery, coronary artery surgery, aneurysm, thoracic surgery. Advocate Lutheran
Samuel S. Kim
Esophageal cancer, robotic surgery, minimally invasive esophageal surgery, lung surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Michael Liptay
Lung cancer, minimally invasive surgery, esophageal cancer, thoracic cancers. Rush
Malek Massad
Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, lung surgery, heart and lung transplant.
UI Health
Patrick M. McCarthy
Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, ventricular assist device, aortic heart valve surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Edwin McGee Jr.
Heart transplant, heart valve surgery, mechanical assist devices, cardiac surgery. Loyola
Patroklos S. Pappas
Cardiac surgery, ventricular assist device, robotic surgery. Advocate Christ
Jeffrey P. Schwartz
Adult cardiac surgery, aortic aneurysm, heart and lung transplant. Loyola
Christopher W. Seder
Chest wall tumors, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, mediastinal tumors. Rush
Wickii Thambiah Vigneswaran
Thoracic surgery, thoracic cancers, lung transplant, mesothelioma. Loyola
Vascular Surgery
Bernadette Aulivola
Aneurysm, angioplasty and stent placement, carotid artery surgery, vein disorders. Loyola
Martin Borhani
Arterial reconstruction, aortic surgery, limb salvage, cerebrovascular disease.
UI Health
Martin Ellenby
Peripheral vascular disease, aortic aneurysm.
Advocate Christ
Mark K. Eskandari
Angioplasty and stent placement, endovascular surgery, abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm. Northwestern Memorial
John K. Golan
Varicose veins, endovascular surgery, vascular access, aortic aneurysm. Northwestern Lake Forest
Walter J. McCarthy III
Arterial disease, aortic aneurysm, varicose veins, carotid endarterectomy. Rush
Ross Milner
Thoracic aortic aneurysms. UChicago
Nancy Schindler
Carotid endarterectomy, peripheral vascular disease. NorthShore
Joseph R. Schneider
Carotid endarterectomy, aortic aneurysm. Northwestern CDH
Christopher Skelly
Complex aortic pathology. UChicago
James J. Walsh Jr.
Edward