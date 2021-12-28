Colon & Rectal Surgery

John R. Andrews
Colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, anorectal disorders, rectal cancer and sphincter preservation. Northwestern Lake Forest

Joshua M. Eberhardt
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, Crohn’s disease. Loyola

Amy L. Halverson
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, fecal incontinence, rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Neil H. Hyman
Gastrointestinal cancer risk and prevention, inflammatory bowel disease surgery, inflammatory bowel disease, colon and rectal surgery. UChicago

Sanath S. Kumar
Colon and rectal cancer, hemorrhoids, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate South Suburban

Slawomir Marecik
Anorectal disorders, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, fecal incontinence, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Michael F. McGee
Anorectal disorders, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease. Northwestern Memorial

Anders F. Mellgren
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer, fecal incontinence, anorectal disorders. UI Health

Joseph P. Muldoon
Colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, anorectal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease. NorthShore Evanston

David P. Ondrula
Laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

John Park
Robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, Crohn’s disease, hemorrhoids. Advocate Lutheran

Vitaliy Y. Poylin
Inflammatory bowel disease, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Theodore J. Saclarides
Rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery, inflammatory bowel disease. Rush

Marc A. Singer
Anorectal disorders, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids. Loyola

Michelle I. Slogoff
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal disorders and reconstruction, anal cancer. Northwestern Delnor

Scott A. Strong
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, colon and rectal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Steven J. Stryker
Colon and rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Robert Weisman
Inflammatory bowel disease, fecal incontinence, colon and rectal cancer, hemorrhoids. Advocate Lutheran

Jeffrey K. Zawacki
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Amita Hinsdale

General Surgery

Anthony F. Altimari
Gallbladder surgery, hernia, advanced laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern CDH

John C. Alverdy
Bariatric and obesity surgery, laparoscopic surgery. UChicago

Peter Angelos
Thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, pheochromocytoma,
adrenal tumors surgery. UChicago

Michael Anstadt
Burn care, trauma and
critical care. Loyola

Yolanda T. Becker
Transplant surgery, kidney transplant, pancreas transplant, dialysis access. 

Enrico Benedetti
Liver transplant,
pancreas transplant,
kidney transplant, bowel transplant. UI Health

David Jason Bentrem
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, cancer surgery. Northwestern Memorial

John Joseph Brems
Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, liver transplant, hepatobiliary surgery. Advocate Sherman

Charles K. Brown
Peritoneal carcinomatosis, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, melanoma, sarcoma. Amita La Grange

Gerald W. Cahill
Laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery. Franciscan

Bipan Chand
Bariatric and obesity surgery, GERD, Barrett’s esophagus, hernia. Loyola

Gia M. Compagnoni
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

Mark M. Connolly
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Nikolaos A. Dallas
Cancer surgery, breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Masonic

Steven A. De Jong
Thyroid and parathyroid surgery, adrenal surgery, endocrine surgery. Loyola

Daniel John Deziel
Hepatobiliary surgery, pancreatic surgery, laparoscopic surgery,
hernia. Rush

Leo M. Farbota
Advocate Sherman

Luis A. Fernandez
Transplant surgery, liver transplant, kidney transplant, liver surgery. Loyola

Constantine T. Frantzides
Advanced laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, esophageal surgery. Amita St. Francis

Sara J. Fredrickson
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern CDH

Jeffrey S. Fronza
Gastrointestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

John J. Fung
Liver transplant, kidney and pancreas transplant. UChicago

Anthony J. Geroulis
Facial plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face), aesthetic eyelid surgery, otolaryngology. UChicago

Giovanni Giannotti
Cancer surgery, critical care. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Constantine V. Godellas
Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. Loyola

Stephen P. Haggerty
Gastrointestinal surgery, hernia, laparoscopic surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery. NorthShore

Nora Marie Hansen
Sentinel node surgery, breast cancer in high-risk women, breast cancer risk assessment. Northwestern Memorial

Wilson H. Hartz III
Gastrointestinal surgery, gallbladder surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Amir J. Heydari
Bariatric and obesity surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Roger D. Hurst
Gastrointestinal surgery, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis. UChicago

Nora Jaskowiak
Breast cancer and
surgery, endocrine tumors, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid disorders. UChicago

Adam S. Kabaker
Adrenal surgery, endocrine surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. Loyola

Seema A. Khan
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Joubin Khorsand
Breast cancer and surgery, gallbladder surgery, hernia. Advocate Lutheran

Andrew J. Kramer
Trauma, breast surgery, vascular surgery. Northwestern Delnor

Lawrence M. Krause
Breast cancer and surgery. 

Barbara L. Krueger
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ

Fred A. Luchette
Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery, Crohn’s disease, hernia. Loyola

Andrea Madrigrano
Breast cancer and surgery. Rush

Amrit Mangat
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern CDH

Elizabeth M. Marcus
Breast cancer and surgery. Stroger

Michael Martirano Jr.
Breast surgery, cancer surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Edward

Jeffrey B. Matthews
Gastrointestinal surgery, pancreatic surgery, liver and biliary surgery. UChicago

Heidi Memmel
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Keith W. Millikan
GERD, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Rush

James J. Michael Millis
Adult and pediatric liver transplant, liver cancer, liver surgery. UChicago

Louis C. Montana
Gallbladder surgery, breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery, hernia. Edward

Alexander P. Nagle
Gastrointestinal surgery, bariatric and obesity surgery, GERD, colon and rectal surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Donald D. Nash
Rush Oak Park

Alejandra Perez-Tamayo
Colorectal surgery. UI Health

William Piccione
Vein disorders, varicose veins. Rush Oak Park

Mitchell C. Posner
Pancreatic cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, Whipple procedure. UChicago

Kevin Roggin
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, stomach tumors, Whipple procedure. UChicago

Barry S. Rosen
Breast cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

Robert S. Rosen
NorthShore Skokie

Michael F. Scheer
Laparoscopic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, breast cancer. Vista

Miraj Shah-Khan
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Palos

Michael Benjamin Shapiro
Trauma. Northwestern Memorial

Vafa Shayani
Bariatric and obesity surgery, gastric sleeve, lap-band surgery. Amita Bolingbrook

Kim R. Sobinsky
Breast disease,
gallbladder surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, breast surgery.
Northwestern Lake Forest

Paul Strohmayer
Breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell

Cord Sturgeon
Endocrine surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, parathyroid surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Mark S. Talamonti
Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, sarcoma. NorthShore Evanston

Michael Warso
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, sarcoma, pancreatic cancer. UI Health

Jeffrey D. Wayne
Melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial

John H. White
Laparoscopic surgery,
cancer surgery.
Advocate Sherman

David J. Winchester
Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Neurologic Surgery

Juan Alzate
Spinal surgery.
Advocate Condell

Sepideh Amin-Hanjani
Cerebrovascular surgery, aneurysm, vascular neurosurgery, carotid artery surgery. UI Health

Bradley Bagan
Spinal surgery.
Advocate Condell

Julian E. Bailes Jr.
Spinal surgery, brain injury, cerebrovascular disease. NorthShore Evanston

George K. Bovis
Aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations, brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery. Amita Alexian

Robin M. Bowman
Pediatric neurosurgery,
spina bifida. Lurie

Richard W. Byrne
Epilepsy, skull base tumors and surgery, pituitary tumors. Rush

James P. Chandler
Skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, brain tumors, gliomas. Northwestern Memorial

Fady T. Charbel
Cerebral aneurysm, moyamoya disease,
skull base tumors and surgery, acoustic
neuroma and schwannoma. UI Health

Jonathan S. Citow
Complex spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery, hydrocephalus, trigeminal neuralgia. Advocate Condell

Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors. Lurie

Egon M. Doppenberg
Complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors.
Advocate Good Sam

Herbert H. Engelhard III
Brain tumors, spinal cord tumors, pediatric neurosurgery, hydrocephalus. 

Mina Foroohar
Brain and spinal tumors, spinal surgery, spinal stenosis. NCH

Amy B. Heimberger
Brain tumors, gliomas. Northwestern Memorial

Dean G. Karahalios
Spinal surgery, complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors, minimally invasive spinal surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Demetrius Lopes
Cerebrovascular surgery, cerebral aneurysm, carotid artery surgery, stroke. Advocate Lutheran

Lorenzo F. Munoz
Cerebral aneurysm, brain tumors, Chiari malformations, pediatric neurosurgery. Rush

Sergey Neckrysh
Skull base tumors and surgery, spinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. UI Health

Russ P. Nockels
Complex spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis, spinal cord injury. Loyola

Kanu Panchal
Northwestern McHenry

Vikram Prabhu
Brain tumors, pituitary tumors, skull base tumors, meningioma. Loyola

Szymon S. Rosenblatt
Skull base tumors and surgery, cerebrovascular surgery, brain tumors, spinal cord disorders. Amita Alexian

Joshua M. Rosenow
Movement disorders, trigeminal neuralgia, epilepsy. Northwestern Memorial

Matthew J. Ross
Brain tumors, spinal tumors, spinal surgery. Northwestern CDH

John R. Ruge
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors, hydrocephalus, Chiari malformations. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Tadanori Tomita
Pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric brain tumors, hydrocephalus, neuro-oncology. Lurie

Vincent C. Traynelis
Cervical and complex spinal surgery, spinal deformity, spinal disk replacement. Rush

Dennis Yung Kuang Wen
Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Antonio Yuk
Northwestern McHenry

Plastic Surgery

Bradley Ashpole
Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), reconstructive plastic surgery. Amita St. Alexius

Ramsen Azizi
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body), liposuction and body contouring. Amita
St. Francis

Bruce Samuel Bauer
Pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery, cleft palate and lip, otoplasty, craniofacial surgery. UChicago Comer

Steven P. Bloch
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), liposuction and body contouring, eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, facial plastic surgery. NorthShore
Highland Park

Jacob Bloom
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body and face), Botox. Advocate Masonic

Michael Y. Byun
Cosmetic surgery (face), facial trauma and fractures, pediatric plastic surgery, Kybella. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Laurie Casas
Cosmetic surgery.
NorthShore Glenbrook

David Woosuk Chang
Breast and trunk reconstruction, reconstructive microsurgery, cancer reconstruction, lymphedema. UChicago

Victor G. Cimino
Maxillofacial surgery, cosmetic surgery (breast and face), cleft palate and lip. Gottlieb

Lorri Cobbins
Breast augmentation, facial cosmetic surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

John Q. Cook
Cosmetic surgery (breast and face), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Rush

Joseph L. Daw Jr.
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring, Kybella. 

Gordon Harris Derman
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, hand surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. Rush

Amir Hossein Dorafshar
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, craniofacial surgery and reconstruction, minimally invasive surgery. Rush

Gregory Ara Dumanian
Abdominal wall reconstruction, microsurgery, peripheral nerve surgery, cosmetic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Michael A. Epstein
Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), rhinoplasty. NorthShore

Julius Few
Face-lift, CoolSculpting, facial rejuvenation, fillers and injectables. Northwestern Memorial

Neil A. Fine
Breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), microsurgery. Northwestern Memorial

Peter D. Geldner
Face-lift, cosmetic surgery (breast), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Advocate Masonic

Bahram Ghaderi
Breast augmentation, liposuction and body contouring, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face). Northwestern CDH

Arun Gosain
Pediatric craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, vascular malformations and birthmarks. Lurie

Lawrence J. Gottlieb
Reconstructive plastic surgery for burns, reconstructive plastic surgery, reconstructive microsurgery, burn care. UChicago

Karol A. Gutowski
Cosmetic surgery (breast and face), liposuction and body contouring, breast reconstruction, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Lawrence H. Iteld
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), eyelid surgery, liposuction and body contouring, rhinoplasty. Advocate Masonic

Raymond V. Janevicius
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, cosmetic surgery (breast), liposuction and body contouring. Elmhurst

Ramasamy Kalimuthu
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), hand surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery. Advocate Christ

George Kouris
Breast reconstruction and augmentation, Botox, fillers and injectables, liposuction and body contouring. Amita La Grange

M. Vincent Makhlouf
Cosmetic surgery, liposuction and body contouring, buttocks lift, abdominoplasty. Swedish

McKay McKinnon
Facial tumors, cleft palate and lip, vascular malformations and birthmarks, skin cancer. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

David Erik Morris
Pediatric plastic surgery, craniofacial surgery, maxillofacial and craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip.
UI Health

Thomas Anthony Mustoe
Face-lift, rhinoplasty, rhinoplasty revision, eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty. Northwestern Memorial

Pravin Kumar Patel
Pediatric plastic surgery, craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip, complex reconstructive surgery.
UI Health

Otto J. Placik
Cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast augmentation, female genital cosmetic surgery. NCH

Loren S. Schechter
Gender assignment surgery, transgender sexual reassignment surgery, transgender facial surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery. Weiss

Rajendra R. Shah
Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face). Advocate Christ

Iliana E. Sweis
Face-lift, cosmetic surgery (breast), liposuction and body contouring, Botox. Amita
St. Alexius

Stefan Mark Szczerba
Cosmetic surgery (body, breast, and face), breast reconstruction, liposuction and body contouring. Advocate Lutheran

Anthony P. Terrasse
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery,
 facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring, minimally
invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Gregory A. Turowski
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (body and face), breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, liposuction and body contouring. NorthShore Highland Park

Darl Vandevender
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery for burns, cancer reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (body and face). Loyola

Frank A. Vicari
Cleft palate and lip, craniofacial surgery,
pediatric reconstructive surgery. Advocate
Children’s Park Ridge

Robert Lee Walton Jr.
Breast reconstruction, nasal reconstruction. Amita
St. Joseph Chicago

Lawrence S. Zachary
Breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery (breast), pelvic floor reconstruction, hand surgery. UChicago

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Rudolph Altergott
Cardiac surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Mamdouh Bakhos
Mitral heart valve surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, heart and lung transplant. Loyola

Husam H. Balkhy
Minimally invasive cardiac surgery, robotic cardiac surgery, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery surgery disease. UChicago

Ankit Bharat
Lung cancer, lung transplant. Northwestern Memorial

Jessica S. Donington
Mesothelioma. UChicago

Mark K. Ferguson
Lung cancer, esophageal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago

Bryan K. Foy
Heart transplant, ventricular assist device. Edward

Paul J. Gordon
Thoracic surgery, lung cancer, lung surgery. Advocate Christ

Valluvan Jeevanandam
Artificial heart devices, bloodless cardiac surgery. UChicago

Axel Joob
Cardiovascular surgery, coronary artery surgery, aneurysm, thoracic surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Samuel S. Kim
Esophageal cancer, robotic surgery, minimally invasive esophageal surgery, lung surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Michael Liptay
Lung cancer, minimally invasive surgery, esophageal cancer, thoracic cancers. Rush

Malek Massad
Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, lung surgery, heart and lung transplant.
UI Health

Patrick M. McCarthy
Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, ventricular assist device, aortic heart valve surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Edwin McGee Jr.
Heart transplant, heart valve surgery, mechanical assist devices, cardiac surgery. Loyola

Patroklos S. Pappas
Cardiac surgery, ventricular assist device, robotic surgery. Advocate Christ

Jeffrey P. Schwartz
Adult cardiac surgery, aortic aneurysm, heart and lung transplant. Loyola

Christopher W. Seder
Chest wall tumors, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, mediastinal tumors. Rush

Wickii Thambiah Vigneswaran
Thoracic surgery, thoracic cancers, lung transplant, mesothelioma. Loyola

Vascular Surgery

Bernadette Aulivola
Aneurysm, angioplasty and stent placement, carotid artery surgery, vein disorders. Loyola

Martin Borhani
Arterial reconstruction, aortic surgery, limb salvage, cerebrovascular disease.
UI Health

Martin Ellenby
Peripheral vascular disease, aortic aneurysm.
Advocate Christ

Mark K. Eskandari
Angioplasty and stent placement, endovascular surgery, abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm. Northwestern Memorial

John K. Golan
Varicose veins, endovascular surgery, vascular access, aortic aneurysm. Northwestern Lake Forest

Walter J. McCarthy III
Arterial disease, aortic aneurysm, varicose veins, carotid endarterectomy. Rush

Ross Milner
Thoracic aortic aneurysms. UChicago

Nancy Schindler
Carotid endarterectomy, peripheral vascular disease. NorthShore

Joseph R. Schneider
Carotid endarterectomy, aortic aneurysm. Northwestern CDH

Christopher Skelly
Complex aortic pathology. UChicago

James J. Walsh Jr.
Edward 