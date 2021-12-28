Allergy & Immunology

Daryn Abraham

Allergy and asthma, allergic rhinitis, eczema, sinusitis. Northwestern CDH

Priya J. Bansal

Asthma and allergy, food allergy, nasal allergy, pediatric allergy and immunology. Amita Alexian

David Scott Chudwin

Rhinitis, asthma, sinusitis, food allergy. NorthShore Highland Park

Christina E. Ciaccio

Allergic rhinitis, allergy. UChicago Comer

Paul Detjen

Asthma, allergy.

NorthShore Evanston

Aaron T. Donnell

Adult and pediatric allergy, asthma and allergy, food allergy, nasal allergy. Advocate Masonic

Sol Drapkin

Eczema, allergic rhinitis, hives, food allergy.

Advocate Lutheran

Baltazar Espiritu

Asthma and allergy, autoimmune disease. Loyola

Michael B. Foggs

Asthma, allergy, sinusitis, hives. Advocate Trinity

Uma D. Gavani

Asthma and allergy.

Advocate Christ

Leslie C. Grammer

Asthma, sinusitis, drug allergy, food allergy. Northwestern Memorial

Paul A. Greenberger

Asthma, anaphylaxis, drug allergy, food allergy. Northwestern Memorial

Steve W. Handoyo

Food and drug allergy, immunodeficiency, allergy. UChicago Comer

W. Mona Hirani

Pediatric allergy and immunology, food and drug allergy. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Mark C. Jacobson

Allergic rhinitis, asthma and sinusitis, chronic cough, food allergy. Amita Hinsdale

Mark Kaplan

Asthma, allergic rhinitis, sinus disorders, chronic cough. Northwestern Lake Forest

Paul M. Kentor

Urticaria, rhinosinusitis, asthma, hives. NorthShore Evanston

Joel S. Klein

Asthma, sinusitis, anaphylaxis, food allergy. Advocate Lutheran

Jeffrey J. Kulik

Allergy and asthma, sinus disorders, chronic cough, eczema. Elmhurst

Renee Lantner

Amita La Grange

John G. Latall

Allergic rhinitis, asthma and allergy, eczema, food allergy. Advocate Masonic

Mark Lowenthal

Asthma, allergic rhinitis, urticaria. Advocate

Good Shepherd

Kris McGrath

Food and drug allergy, anaphylaxis, rhinitis.

Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Kelly Newhall

Adult and pediatric allergy, asthma and allergy, food allergy, nasal allergy. Advocate Masonic

Irma M. Oliff

Asthma and sinusitis,

allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, food allergy. NorthShore Skokie

Diane L. Ozog

Asthma, allergy, pediatric allergy and immunology. Elmhurst

Payal D. Patel

Asthma and allergy, food allergy, nasal allergy, pediatric allergy and immunology. Rush

Anju Tripathi Peters

Asthma, food and drug allergy, sinusitis. Northwestern Memorial

Alan Resnick

Asthma, sinus disorders, allergic rhinitis.

G. Wendell Richmond

Immune deficiency,

allergic rhinitis, asthma.

Rush

Bradley R. Sabin

Asthma, food and drug allergy, nasal allergy, skin allergy. Northwestern Memorial

Carol Saltoun

Asthma, sinusitis, rhinitis, food and drug allergy. Northwestern Memorial

Ewa H. Schafer

Asthma and allergy, eczema, immunotherapy, pediatric allergy and immunology. NorthShore

Kathy R. Sonenthal

Asthma. NorthShore

Highland Park

Rachel E. Story

Asthma and allergy, immune deficiency, pediatric allergy

and immunology. NorthShore

Clinical Genetics

Joel Charrow

Biochemical genetics, lysosomal diseases, neurofibromatosis. Lurie

Lee P. Shulman

Genetic disorders, ovarian cancer, prenatal genetic diagnosis. Northwestern Memorial

Darrel J. Waggoner

Craniofacial anomalies, chromosome abnormalities, metabolic disease and nutrition, dysmorphology. UChicago

Family Medicine

Guy J. Agostino

Hypertension, diabetes, preventive medicine.

Stephen Behnke

Amita Alexian

Edward A. Blumen

NorthShore Evanston

Joanna Borowicz

Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Brenda Brak

Women’s health, colposcopy. Advocate Good Shepherd

William J. Brander

Collaborative family health. Advocate Lutheran

Paul Chemello

Preventive medicine. Advocate South Suburban

Brian A. Chicoine

Adult Down syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, hypothyroidism. Advocate Lutheran

Brian Chudik

Advocate Sherman

John Conroy

Amita Hinsdale

Lakshmi P. Dodda

Jackson Park

Erin Dominiak

Down syndrome. Advocate Lutheran

Deborah L. Edberg

Steven J. Eisenstein

Preventive medicine. NorthShore Highland Park

Philip Favia

Diabetes management, newborn and pediatric care, weight loss management, preventive care. Advocate Good Shepherd

Michael E. Fitzgerald

Diabetes, asthma, preventive medicine. Edward

Lisa M. Fortman

Amita Hinsdale

Donald R. Gerry

Northwestern Palos

Carlos A. Gomez

Cholesterol and lipid disorders, hypertension, preventive medicine. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Arvind K. Goyal

Cholesterol and lipid disorders, osteoporosis, preventive medicine, geriatric medicine. Amita St. Alexius

Deirdra Greathouse-Williams

Silver Cross

William H. Gros

Hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol and lipid disorders. Amita La Grange

Margaret M. Hannon

Geriatric medicine, women’s health, preventive medicine. Amita La Grange

Eileen E. Heffernan

Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Jean A. Howard

Amita Hinsdale

Emelie Ilarde

Asthma, diabetes, school and sports physicals, women’s health. Advocate Christ

Charles Kalenowski

Amita Alexian

Greg K. Kirschner

Adolescent medicine, women’s health, geriatric medicine, preventive medicine. Advocate Lutheran

Delaney Koehler

Silver Cross

Noel E. Lasala

Hypertension, diabetes, geriatric medicine, women’s health. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Acezr S. Leynes

Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Georgia D. Lubben

Jackson Park

Daniel Lynch

Advocate Condell

Kerry A. Marcheschi

Silver Cross

Stephanie Mauch

Amita Hinsdale

Leslie Mendoza Temple

Integrative medicine. NorthShore

Deborah Miller

NorthShore Evanston

Stefan Nemeth

Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Paul R. Omastiak

Advocate Christ

Anna Pacis

Silver Cross

Cressa Perish

UChicago Ingalls

Max Pitlosh

Rush

Catherine A. Plonka

Geriatrics, LGBTQ health, TGNC hormone and surgery and procedures, TGNC primary care and ob-gyn. Advocate Masonic

Mark C. Potter

Preventive medicine.

UI Health

Dorothea Poulos

Advocate Sherman

Fred Richardson

Rush

Steven K. Rothschild

Chronic illness, diabetes, preventive medicine. Rush

Luis I. Salazar

Adolescent medicine, preventive medicine. Advocate Condell

Joseph A. Sanchez

Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Eric M. Spratford

Palliative care. Amita

La Grange

Robert Tanney

NorthShore Highland Park

James J. Tess

Northwestern Palos

George Tomecki

Amita Hinsdale

Michael F. Vosicky

Northwestern CDH

Michael L. Waszak

Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Margo Wolf

Preventive medicine. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Geriatric Medicine

Victoria L. Braund

Alzheimer’s disease, frail elderly, geriatric functional assessment, palliative care. NorthShore Glenbrook

Martin J. Gorbien

Dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, geriatric functional assessment. Hines

Ha Jeong Lee

Amita Alexian

Stacie Levine

Palliative care, pain management, dementia. UChicago

Najma Lokhandwala

Amita Alexian

Monica Malec

Palliative care, cancer pain, geriatric medicine. UChicago

June M. McKoy

Cancer in the elderly, osteoporosis, geriatric functional assessment, cognitive loss in aging. Northwestern Memorial

Anthony J. Perry

Preventive medicine, memory disorders, hypertension. Rush

Viswanatham Susarla

Diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s disease. Amita

St. Joseph Elgin

Hematology

Olga Frankfurt

Leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes. Northwestern Memorial

Angel G. Galvez

Thrombotic disorders, lymphoma, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran

Victor R. Gordeuk

Sickle cell disease.

UI Health

Leo I. Gordon

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stem cell transplant, mantle cell lymphoma. Northwestern Memorial

David L. Grinblatt

Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore Evanston

Lynne S. Kaminer

Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma. NorthShore Evanston

Leonard M. Klein

Bone marrow transplant, bleeding and coagulation disorders, stem cell transplant, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran

Richard A. Larson

Leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes, oncology. UChicago

Hongtao Liu

Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, oncology. UChicago

Sucha Nand

Myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative disorders, leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Loyola

Sunita Nathan

Bone marrow and stem cell transplant. Rush

Damiano Rondelli

Stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies, sickle cell disease. UI Health

Seema Singhal

Multiple myeloma, amyloidosis, plasma cell disorders, medical oncology. Northwestern Memorial

Patrick Joseph Stiff

Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, ovarian cancer, vaccine therapy. Loyola

Wendy Stock

Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia. UChicago

Michael J. Thirman

Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, benign hematology, lymphoma. UChicago

Jane Norma Winter

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Northwestern Memorial

Infectious Disease

Frederick S. Alexander

Silver Cross

Jean-Luc Benoit

Travel medicine, AIDS/HIV. UChicago

Nina M. Clark

HIV, transplant infections, viral infections. Loyola

Susan Ellen Cohn

AIDS/HIV, AIDS/HIV in women, women’s health, HIV in pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial

Catherine M. Creticos

HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ health, travel medicine. Advocate Masonic

Rodica Dumitru

Amita La Grange

John P. Flaherty

HIV, fevers of unknown origin, orthopedic infectious disease, endocarditis. Northwestern Memorial

Shannon R. Galvin

AIDS/HIV. Northwestern Memorial

David W. Hines Jr.

AIDS/HIV, sexually transmitted diseases, osteomyelitis, tuberculosis. Advocate Masonic

Michael Ison

Infections in transplant patients. Northwestern Memorial

Lynwood A. Jones III

Travel medicine. Amita Alexian

Jeffrey M. Lisowski

Advocate Masonic

Bob A. Manam

Fevers of unknown origin, infection control. Rush Copley

Luis A. Manrique

Northwestern CDH

Kathleen M. Mullane

Infections in immunocompromised patients, infections in transplant patients, opportunistic infections, AIDS/HIV. UChicago

Robert L. Murphy

AIDS/HIV, hepatitis, viral infections, international health. Northwestern Memorial

Gary A. Noskin

Hospital-acquired infections, osteomyelitis, fevers of unknown origin, tuberculosis. Northwestern Memorial

Richard M. Novak

AIDS/HIV. UI Health

Ruba Odeh

Advocate Lutheran

Kenneth Pursell

Transplant infections, AIDS/HIV, infections in immunocompromised patients. UChicago

Gail E. Reid

HIV, transplant medicine. Loyola

Nishi B. Sahgal

Amita Hinsdale

John Segreti

Bone and joint infections, antibiotic resistance, hospital-acquired infections. Rush

Beverly E. Sha

AIDS/HIV in women. Rush

Edward M. Sherman

Chronic fatigue syndrome, AIDS/HIV, travel medicine. Amita Hinsdale

Babafemi O. Taiwo

AIDS/HIV. Northwestern Memorial

Mia A. Taormina

Amita Hinsdale

Adam Treitman

Advocate Christ

David W. Waitley

Wound care, AIDS/HIV,

travel medicine, bone

and joint infections.

Advocate Good Sam

Stephen Weber

Infectious disease in elderly, bone infections. UChicago

Internal Medicine

Ronald T. Ackermann

Northwestern Memorial

Kenneth R. Arbetter

Preventive medicine, hypertension.

Northwestern Memorial

Jorge E. Balandrin

Advocate Christ

Richard M. Baley

Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Reed Berger

Weight management, nutrition, obesity. UI Health

Ojash T. Bhagwakar

Hypertension, diabetes, COPD, heart disease. Advocate Good Sam

Jennifer A. Bierman

Preventive medicine, women’s health. Northwestern Memorial

James J. Boblick

Loyola

William E. Boblick Jr.

Loyola

Scott E. Braunlich

NorthShore Highland Park

Kenneth M. Breger

NorthShore Highland Park

Alan J. Brongiel

Northwestern Memorial

Victoria C. Buchanan

Preventive medicine, women’s health, hypertension.

Northwestern Memorial

Deborah Burnet

Preventive medicine, obesity, weight management, pediatric obesity. UChicago

Steven Cataldo

Preventive medicine, hypertension. Amita

St. Joseph Joliet

Monika M. Cohen

Weight management,

obesity. NCH

Kathleen A. Cordeiro

Preventive medicine, women’s health. NorthShore

Angelo Costas

Concierge medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Erin Davis-Delay

Northwestern McHenry

Ami P. Desai

Northwestern Memorial

Merle Diamond

Headache, migraine. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Charles D. Dillon

Hypertension, cholesterol

and lipid disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Melinda D. Einfalt

Preventive medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd

Jeffrey D. Eye

Preventive medicine, diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders. Amita Alexian

Vincent E. Fang

NorthShore Evanston

Maureen P. Fearon

Preventive medicine, hypertension. Loyola

Dennis M. Flynn

Infectious disease. Amita

St. Joseph Elgin

Steven J. Fox

Northwestern Memorial

Noreen Galanter

NCH

Thomas Joseph Gallagher

Preventive medicine.

Amita Hinsdale

Monica Elisabeta

Gavran

Northwestern Woodstock

Michael Gill

Preventive medicine, diabetes. Advocate Lutheran

Susan B. Glick

Preventive medicine. Rush

Barry R. Goldberg

Concierge medicine. NorthShore Highland Park

Florie Ann Gonsch

OSF

Michel Gowhari

UI Health

Kim Therese Grahl

NorthShore

Mark A. Greenberger

Concierge medicine. NorthShore Highland Park

Michael T. Grendon

Geriatric medicine. Amita

St. Joseph Chicago

Jason D. Griffin

Preventive medicine, hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders, diabetes. Amita Hinsdale

Amy Hashimoto

Cholesterol and lipid disorders, hypertension, women’s health. Amita Hinsdale

Robert J. Havey

Hypertension, diabetes, preventive cardiology. Northwestern Memorial

Joseph J. Hennessy Jr.

Concierge medicine, sports medicine, cardiac risk reduction. Rush

Danuta K. Hoyer

Preventive medicine, women’s health. Rush

Kevin E. Hunt

Hypertension, preventive medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Brian Ing

Preventive medicine. Loyola

Michele M. Kannin

Rush

John R. Kapoor

Cardiovascular disease. Vista

Stephen M. Kashian

NorthShore Evanston

Gary Alan Kaufman

NorthShore Highland Park

William R. Kehoe

Concierge medicine. Rush

Asra R. Khan

Women’s health. UI Health

Joanne C. Kirby

Preventive medicine, asthma, sleep disorders. Northwestern Memorial

John N. Kiriklakis

NorthShore Evanston

Thomas Klarquist

HIV, anxiety disorders, depression. Advocate Masonic

Edward Kogan

Maninder Kohli

Diabetes, hypertension. Amita Hinsdale

Scott J. Kolbaba

Concierge medicine, preventive medicine. Northwestern CDH

Elias J. Koliopoulos

Preventive medicine.

Amita Hinsdale

Jeffrey D. Kopin

Diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Jason Scott Kramer

NorthShore Evanston

Mark S. Kushner

UI Health

Sanjeev Lulla

Preventive medicine. NorthShore

Gopal Madhav

Advocate Christ

Brijmohan S. Malani

Geriatric medicine.

Advocate Masonic

Nancy M. Mantich

NorthShore

Bryan Moline

Rush Oak Park

Robert Molokie

Hematology. Jesse Brown

James P. Monahan

Cholesterol and lipid disorders, diabetes, coronary artery disease. Advocate Condell

Todd S. Newberger

NorthShore Evanston

John D. Nicolas

Northwestern Memorial

Sean D. O’Connor

Concierge medicine, telemedicine. Northwestern Memorial

Brian M. O’Leary

Chronic illness. Edward

Jack C. Olson Jr.

Geriatric medicine. Rush

Gerald J. Osher

Concierge medicine. Northwestern Lake Forest

Gregory J. Ozark

Pediatrics. Loyola

Scott B. Palmer

Concierge medicine, preventive medicine. Rush

Ashish V. Patel

Cholesterol and lipid disorders, preventive medicine, heart disease, preventive cardiology. Amita Alexian

Marilyn G. Pearson

Women’s health. Northwestern Memorial

Lisa M. Peck-Rosen

Preventive medicine. Advocate Condell

Valentina Polyak

Advocate Masonic

John R. Principe

Nutrition, telemedicine. Northwestern Palos

Jonathan M. Radosta

UI Health

Steven Rehusch

Northwestern Memorial

Heidi Renner

Pediatrics. Loyola

Andrew B. Repasy

Northwestern Memorial

John Revis

NorthShore

Guy A. Rowley

Geriatric medicine.

Advocate Masonic

David M. Sachtleben

Amita Hinsdale

Nabil M. Saleh

Pediatrics. Gottlieb

Gary E. Schaffel

Northwestern Lake Forest

Mindy Schwartz

Nutrition education. UChicago

Michelle Seo

Preventive medicine. NCH

Reena Shah

Northwestern Delnor

Yvette M. Shannon

NorthShore

Boris Sheynin

NorthShore

Vesna Skul

Women’s health, menopause problems, complementary medicine. Rush

Kavitha Srinivasan

NorthShore

Pamela D. Strauss

Occupational medicine, diabetes, weight management, smoking cessation. Rush

Terence P. Sullivan

Concierge medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Robert M. Sulo

Preventive medicine. Northwestern Memorial

John M. Sultan

Geriatric medicine. NorthShore Highland Park

Linda Tayeh

Preventive medicine. Loyola

Susan M. Thomas

NorthShore Evanston

Jeffrey Tomlin

Preventive medicine.

Mark Tucci

Preventive medicine.

John E. Tulley

Preventive medicine. UI Health

Toshiko L. Uchida

Preventive medicine, women’s health. Northwestern Memorial

Monica B. Vela

Preventive medicine. UChicago

Keith E. Veselik

Loyola

Jennifer T. Virant

Women’s health, diabetes. Amita Hinsdale

David T. Wechter

Advocate Trinity

Frank J. Weschler

NorthShore Evanston

Lexy A. Wistenberg

Advocate Lutheran

Peter S. Yoon

Advocate Good Sam

Robert D. Zimmanck Jr.

Preventive medicine. Advocate Lutheran

Neurology

Sabra M. Abbott

Sleep disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Neil Allen

Dizziness and vertigo, multiple sclerosis.

NorthShore Highland Park

Hrayr Attarian

Sleep disorders, sleep disorders and apnea, restless legs syndrome, epilepsy. Northwestern Memorial

Antoaneta J. Balabanov

Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Rush

Roumen D. Balabanov

Multiple sclerosis. Northwestern Memorial

Lawrence P. Bernstein

Epilepsy, neurophysiology, sleep disorders. Rush

Richard A. Bernstein

Stroke and cerebrovascular disease, arteriovenous malformations, aneurysm, vascular neurology. Northwestern Memorial

Amar B. Bhatt

Epilepsy and seizure disorders, clinical neurophysiology. Rush

Jose Biller

Vascular neurology, stroke

in children, aneurysm. Loyola

James R. Brorson

Vascular neurology, cerebrovascular malformations. UChicago

Allan M. Burke

Stroke and cerebrovascular disease, neurologic imaging. Northwestern Memorial

Thomas H. Burnstine

Sleep disorders, epilepsy. Advocate Condell

Michael Carrithers

Multiple sclerosis, neuroimmunology. UI Health

James S. Castle

Stroke, cerebrovascular disease. NorthShore Skokie

Michael Chen

Cerebrovascular disease, aneurysm, stroke, vascular neurology. Rush

Bruce A. Cohen

Multiple sclerosis. Northwestern Memorial

Lenny Cohen

Neuromuscular disorders. Rush Oak Park

Yvonne M. Curran

Vascular neurology, movement disorders, stroke. Northwestern Memorial

Lloyd S. Davis

Headache. NorthShore Glenbrook

Andrew Dorsch

Brain injury, concussion, neurorehabilitation. Rush

Thomas Freedom

Headache, sleep disorders. NorthShore Glenbrook

Darren R. Gitelman

Alzheimer’s disease, memory disorders, dementia, behavioral neurology. Advocate Lutheran

Christopher G. Goetz

Movement disorders, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, Huntington’s disease. Rush

Surendra Gulati

Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Timothy C. Hain

Neuro-otology, balance disorders, motion sickness, Ménière’s disease. Northwestern Memorial

Zulma Hernandez-Peraza

Multiple sclerosis. UI Health

Sam U. Ho

Headache, Parkinson’s disease, dizziness and vertigo. Northwestern Memorial

Kenneth W. Holmes

Electromyography, electroencephalography, nerve conduction studies, nerve injuries.

Arthur Itkin

Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, multiple sclerosis, migraines. Advocate Christ

Adil Javed

Multiple sclerosis. UChicago

Ninith Kartha

Movement disorders, dementia. NorthShore Evanston

Thomas J. Kelly

Movement disorders, spinal disorders, headache, gait and balance disorders. UChicago

Richard P. Kraig

Headache, migraine. UChicago

Kathrin LaFaver

Parkinson’s disease, movement disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Rimas V. Lukas

Neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial

Donald H. Lussky

Myasthenia gravis. Elmhurst

James A. Mastrianni

Memory disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, prion diseases and atypical dementias. UChicago

Onur Melen

Neuro-ophthalmology, movement disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Marsel Mesulam

Dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, memory disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Danny S. Park

Clinical neurophysiology, electromyography. Swedish

Grazyna Piekos

Clinical neurophysiology, neuromuscular disorders. Gottlieb

Shyam Prabhakaran

Vascular neurology, intracranial and carotid stenosis, vascular dementia. UChicago

Jeffrey J. Raizer

Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial

David P. Randall

Neuromuscular disorders, clinical neurophysiology. Advocate Lutheran

Anthony T. Reder

Multiple sclerosis, trigeminal neuralgia. UChicago

Michael Rezak

Amita St. Alexius

Ligia N. Rioja

Clinical neurophysiology, concussion, headache, stroke. Rush Oak Park

Lawrence D. Robbins

Headache, migraine, psychopharmacology.

Raymond P. Roos

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative disorders, prion diseases. UChicago

Jack M. Rozental

Dizziness and vertigo, headache, chronic pain. Northwestern Memorial

Susan M. Rubin

Multiple sclerosis in women. NorthShore Glenbrook

Wayne A. Rubinstein

Myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorders, neurophysiology. Advocate Lutheran

Michael J. Schneck

Stroke, aneurysm, vascular neurology. Loyola

Stephan U. Schuele

Epilepsy, seizure disorders, dystonia. Northwestern Memorial

Teepu Siddique

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, neurogenetics, spasticity management, neurodegenerative disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Christopher P. Simon

Stroke and cerebrovascular disease, epilepsy and seizure disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, headache. Advocate Good Sam

Tanya Simuni

Parkinson’s disease, movement disorders, clinical neurophysiology. Northwestern Memorial

Michael C. Smith

Epilepsy, seizure disorders. Rush

Dusan Stefoski

Multiple sclerosis, optic nerve disorders, ataxia. Rush

Aimee Joy Szewka

Neuro-ophthalmology. Rush

Mian Zain ul

sajadee Urfy

Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Advocate Christ

Melvin D. Wichter

Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, headache. Advocate Lutheran

John R. Wilson

Peripheral neuropathy, headache. Gottlieb

Robert B. Wright

Myasthenia gravis, migraine, headache, trigeminal neuralgia. Rush

Daniel Richard Wynn

Multiple sclerosis, sleep disorders, Parkinson’s disease, migraine. NorthShore Highland Park

Cindy Zadikoff

Movement disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Botox. Northwestern Memorial

Phyllis C. Zee

Sleep disorders, restless legs syndrome. Northwestern Memorial

Pain Medicine

Magdalena Anitescu

Back and neck pain, cancer pain, chronic pain, anesthesia. UChicago

Holly S. Carobene

Low back and neck pain, headache, migraine. Northwestern McHenry

John Gashkoff

Pain management. Edward

Mohammad A. Khan

Interventional pain techniques. Edward

Timothy R. Lubenow

Reflex sympathetic dystrophy, spinal cord stimulation. Rush

Nitin Malhotra

Chronic pain, interventional pain techniques, pain management. UChicago Ingalls

Paul Manganelli

Pain management. Edward

Richard L. Noren

Back and neck pain, reflex sympathetic dystrophy, chronic pain, pain after spinal intervention. Advocate Lutheran

John V. Prunskis

Cancer pain, back and neck pain, musculoskeletal pain, pelvic pain. Amita Alexian

Pathology

Daniel A. Arber

Bone marrow pathology, lymph node pathology, blood pathology, leukemia. UChicago

Dariusz Borys

Bone and soft tissue pathology, bone tumors, soft tissue tumors, soft tissue sarcoma. Loyola

Anthony Chang

Kidney pathology. UChicago

Cathryn A. Goldberg

Bone marrow pathology, hematopathology. Edward

John A. Hart

Gastrointestinal pathology, liver pathology, Barrett’s esophagus, stomach and pancreatic cancer. UChicago

Bradford A. Tan

CTCA

David Wang

Northwestern Lake Forest

Rheumatology

Jennifer J. Capezio

Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, autoimmune disease. Northwestern

Lake Forest

Anjali R. Casey

Arthritis, gout and pseudogout, rheumatoid arthritis. NorthShore Evanston

Rowland Waton Chang

Rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis. Shirley Ryan

Kamran Chaudhary

Arthritis, autoimmune disease. Advocate Good Sam

Carmelita Colbert

Autoimmune disease, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis. Advocate Good Sam

James Joseph J. Curran

Dermatomyositis, lupus, vasculitis. UChicago

Judith E. Frank

Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis. Gottlieb

Justin B. Gan

Arthritis, gout and pseudogout, lupus and SLE, rheumatoid arthritis. NorthShore Skokie

Max L. Harris

Lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis.

Robert A. Hozman

Fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, knee and shoulder pain. Advocate Lutheran

Christine Hsieh

Gout and pseudogout, polymyositis, dermatomyositis, rheumatoid arthritis. Northwestern Memorial

Satyendra Humad

Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis. Amita St. Francis

Bruce A. Johnson

Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia. Amita Alexian

Brinda P. Joshi

Arthritis, autoimmune disease. Advocate Good Sam

Robert S. Katz

Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and SLE, fibromyalgia, ankylosing spondylitis. Rush

Darcy S. Majka

Autoimmune disease. Northwestern CDH

Aarti Malik

Gout and pseudogout, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis. NorthShore Evanston

Manjari G. Malkani

Arthritis, lupus and SLE, osteoarthritis. Rush

Arthur M. Mandelin II

Psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, musculoskeletal ultrasound, clinical trials. Northwestern Memorial

Lynn Meisles

Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and SLE, osteoarthritis. Gottlieb

Merrideth Ashley Morris

Autoimmune disease. NorthShore Glenbrook

Chinyoung Park

Advocate Lutheran

Richard M. Pope

Rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s syndrome, psoriatic arthritis. Northwestern Memorial

Rosalind Ramsey-Goldman

Lupus and SLE, lupus and SLE in pregnancy, lupus and SLE in women. Northwestern Memorial

Elisa Y. Rhew

Arthritis, autoimmune disease. Advocate Good Sam

Eric M. Ruderman

Arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, spondyloarthritis. Northwestern Memorial

Diana S. Sandler

NorthShore Evanston

Maria Sosenko

Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, autoimmune disorders. UChicago

Anna Stanislaus

Arthritis, autoimmune disease. Advocate Good Sam

Bob H. Sun

Autoimmune disease. NorthShore

Nadera J. Sweiss

Sarcoidosis. UI Health

Siddharth Tambar

Arthritis.

Rodney Tehrani

Autoimmune disease, gout and pseudogout, lupus and SLE, rheumatoid arthritis. Loyola

Glenn I. Weiner

Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, lupus and SLE. Amita Alexian