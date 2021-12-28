Allergy & Immunology
Daryn Abraham
Allergy and asthma, allergic rhinitis, eczema, sinusitis. Northwestern CDH
Priya J. Bansal
Asthma and allergy, food allergy, nasal allergy, pediatric allergy and immunology. Amita Alexian
David Scott Chudwin
Rhinitis, asthma, sinusitis, food allergy. NorthShore Highland Park
Christina E. Ciaccio
Allergic rhinitis, allergy. UChicago Comer
Paul Detjen
Asthma, allergy.
NorthShore Evanston
Aaron T. Donnell
Adult and pediatric allergy, asthma and allergy, food allergy, nasal allergy. Advocate Masonic
Sol Drapkin
Eczema, allergic rhinitis, hives, food allergy.
Advocate Lutheran
Baltazar Espiritu
Asthma and allergy, autoimmune disease. Loyola
Michael B. Foggs
Asthma, allergy, sinusitis, hives. Advocate Trinity
Uma D. Gavani
Asthma and allergy.
Advocate Christ
Leslie C. Grammer
Asthma, sinusitis, drug allergy, food allergy. Northwestern Memorial
Paul A. Greenberger
Asthma, anaphylaxis, drug allergy, food allergy. Northwestern Memorial
Steve W. Handoyo
Food and drug allergy, immunodeficiency, allergy. UChicago Comer
W. Mona Hirani
Pediatric allergy and immunology, food and drug allergy. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Mark C. Jacobson
Allergic rhinitis, asthma and sinusitis, chronic cough, food allergy. Amita Hinsdale
Mark Kaplan
Asthma, allergic rhinitis, sinus disorders, chronic cough. Northwestern Lake Forest
Paul M. Kentor
Urticaria, rhinosinusitis, asthma, hives. NorthShore Evanston
Joel S. Klein
Asthma, sinusitis, anaphylaxis, food allergy. Advocate Lutheran
Jeffrey J. Kulik
Allergy and asthma, sinus disorders, chronic cough, eczema. Elmhurst
Renee Lantner
Amita La Grange
John G. Latall
Allergic rhinitis, asthma and allergy, eczema, food allergy. Advocate Masonic
Mark Lowenthal
Asthma, allergic rhinitis, urticaria. Advocate
Good Shepherd
Kris McGrath
Food and drug allergy, anaphylaxis, rhinitis.
Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Kelly Newhall
Adult and pediatric allergy, asthma and allergy, food allergy, nasal allergy. Advocate Masonic
Irma M. Oliff
Asthma and sinusitis,
allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, food allergy. NorthShore Skokie
Diane L. Ozog
Asthma, allergy, pediatric allergy and immunology. Elmhurst
Payal D. Patel
Asthma and allergy, food allergy, nasal allergy, pediatric allergy and immunology. Rush
Anju Tripathi Peters
Asthma, food and drug allergy, sinusitis. Northwestern Memorial
Alan Resnick
Asthma, sinus disorders, allergic rhinitis.
G. Wendell Richmond
Immune deficiency,
allergic rhinitis, asthma.
Rush
Bradley R. Sabin
Asthma, food and drug allergy, nasal allergy, skin allergy. Northwestern Memorial
Carol Saltoun
Asthma, sinusitis, rhinitis, food and drug allergy. Northwestern Memorial
Ewa H. Schafer
Asthma and allergy, eczema, immunotherapy, pediatric allergy and immunology. NorthShore
Kathy R. Sonenthal
Asthma. NorthShore
Highland Park
Rachel E. Story
Asthma and allergy, immune deficiency, pediatric allergy
and immunology. NorthShore
Clinical Genetics
Joel Charrow
Biochemical genetics, lysosomal diseases, neurofibromatosis. Lurie
Lee P. Shulman
Genetic disorders, ovarian cancer, prenatal genetic diagnosis. Northwestern Memorial
Darrel J. Waggoner
Craniofacial anomalies, chromosome abnormalities, metabolic disease and nutrition, dysmorphology. UChicago
Family Medicine
Guy J. Agostino
Hypertension, diabetes, preventive medicine.
Stephen Behnke
Amita Alexian
Edward A. Blumen
NorthShore Evanston
Joanna Borowicz
Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Brenda Brak
Women’s health, colposcopy. Advocate Good Shepherd
William J. Brander
Collaborative family health. Advocate Lutheran
Paul Chemello
Preventive medicine. Advocate South Suburban
Brian A. Chicoine
Adult Down syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, hypothyroidism. Advocate Lutheran
Brian Chudik
Advocate Sherman
John Conroy
Amita Hinsdale
Lakshmi P. Dodda
Jackson Park
Erin Dominiak
Down syndrome. Advocate Lutheran
Deborah L. Edberg
Steven J. Eisenstein
Preventive medicine. NorthShore Highland Park
Philip Favia
Diabetes management, newborn and pediatric care, weight loss management, preventive care. Advocate Good Shepherd
Michael E. Fitzgerald
Diabetes, asthma, preventive medicine. Edward
Lisa M. Fortman
Amita Hinsdale
Donald R. Gerry
Northwestern Palos
Carlos A. Gomez
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, hypertension, preventive medicine. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Arvind K. Goyal
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, osteoporosis, preventive medicine, geriatric medicine. Amita St. Alexius
Deirdra Greathouse-Williams
Silver Cross
William H. Gros
Hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol and lipid disorders. Amita La Grange
Margaret M. Hannon
Geriatric medicine, women’s health, preventive medicine. Amita La Grange
Eileen E. Heffernan
Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Jean A. Howard
Amita Hinsdale
Emelie Ilarde
Asthma, diabetes, school and sports physicals, women’s health. Advocate Christ
Charles Kalenowski
Amita Alexian
Greg K. Kirschner
Adolescent medicine, women’s health, geriatric medicine, preventive medicine. Advocate Lutheran
Delaney Koehler
Silver Cross
Noel E. Lasala
Hypertension, diabetes, geriatric medicine, women’s health. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Acezr S. Leynes
Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Georgia D. Lubben
Jackson Park
Daniel Lynch
Advocate Condell
Kerry A. Marcheschi
Silver Cross
Stephanie Mauch
Amita Hinsdale
Leslie Mendoza Temple
Integrative medicine. NorthShore
Deborah Miller
NorthShore Evanston
Stefan Nemeth
Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Paul R. Omastiak
Advocate Christ
Anna Pacis
Silver Cross
Cressa Perish
UChicago Ingalls
Max Pitlosh
Rush
Catherine A. Plonka
Geriatrics, LGBTQ health, TGNC hormone and surgery and procedures, TGNC primary care and ob-gyn. Advocate Masonic
Mark C. Potter
Preventive medicine.
UI Health
Dorothea Poulos
Advocate Sherman
Fred Richardson
Rush
Steven K. Rothschild
Chronic illness, diabetes, preventive medicine. Rush
Luis I. Salazar
Adolescent medicine, preventive medicine. Advocate Condell
Joseph A. Sanchez
Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Eric M. Spratford
Palliative care. Amita
La Grange
Robert Tanney
NorthShore Highland Park
James J. Tess
Northwestern Palos
George Tomecki
Amita Hinsdale
Michael F. Vosicky
Northwestern CDH
Michael L. Waszak
Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Margo Wolf
Preventive medicine. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Geriatric Medicine
Victoria L. Braund
Alzheimer’s disease, frail elderly, geriatric functional assessment, palliative care. NorthShore Glenbrook
Martin J. Gorbien
Dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, geriatric functional assessment. Hines
Ha Jeong Lee
Amita Alexian
Stacie Levine
Palliative care, pain management, dementia. UChicago
Najma Lokhandwala
Amita Alexian
Monica Malec
Palliative care, cancer pain, geriatric medicine. UChicago
June M. McKoy
Cancer in the elderly, osteoporosis, geriatric functional assessment, cognitive loss in aging. Northwestern Memorial
Anthony J. Perry
Preventive medicine, memory disorders, hypertension. Rush
Viswanatham Susarla
Diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s disease. Amita
St. Joseph Elgin
Hematology
Olga Frankfurt
Leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes. Northwestern Memorial
Angel G. Galvez
Thrombotic disorders, lymphoma, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran
Victor R. Gordeuk
Sickle cell disease.
UI Health
Leo I. Gordon
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stem cell transplant, mantle cell lymphoma. Northwestern Memorial
David L. Grinblatt
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore Evanston
Lynne S. Kaminer
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma. NorthShore Evanston
Leonard M. Klein
Bone marrow transplant, bleeding and coagulation disorders, stem cell transplant, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran
Richard A. Larson
Leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes, oncology. UChicago
Hongtao Liu
Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, oncology. UChicago
Sucha Nand
Myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative disorders, leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Loyola
Sunita Nathan
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant. Rush
Damiano Rondelli
Stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies, sickle cell disease. UI Health
Seema Singhal
Multiple myeloma, amyloidosis, plasma cell disorders, medical oncology. Northwestern Memorial
Patrick Joseph Stiff
Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, ovarian cancer, vaccine therapy. Loyola
Wendy Stock
Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia. UChicago
Michael J. Thirman
Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, benign hematology, lymphoma. UChicago
Jane Norma Winter
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Northwestern Memorial
Infectious Disease
Frederick S. Alexander
Silver Cross
Jean-Luc Benoit
Travel medicine, AIDS/HIV. UChicago
Nina M. Clark
HIV, transplant infections, viral infections. Loyola
Susan Ellen Cohn
AIDS/HIV, AIDS/HIV in women, women’s health, HIV in pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial
Catherine M. Creticos
HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ health, travel medicine. Advocate Masonic
Rodica Dumitru
Amita La Grange
John P. Flaherty
HIV, fevers of unknown origin, orthopedic infectious disease, endocarditis. Northwestern Memorial
Shannon R. Galvin
AIDS/HIV. Northwestern Memorial
David W. Hines Jr.
AIDS/HIV, sexually transmitted diseases, osteomyelitis, tuberculosis. Advocate Masonic
Michael Ison
Infections in transplant patients. Northwestern Memorial
Lynwood A. Jones III
Travel medicine. Amita Alexian
Jeffrey M. Lisowski
Advocate Masonic
Bob A. Manam
Fevers of unknown origin, infection control. Rush Copley
Luis A. Manrique
Northwestern CDH
Kathleen M. Mullane
Infections in immunocompromised patients, infections in transplant patients, opportunistic infections, AIDS/HIV. UChicago
Robert L. Murphy
AIDS/HIV, hepatitis, viral infections, international health. Northwestern Memorial
Gary A. Noskin
Hospital-acquired infections, osteomyelitis, fevers of unknown origin, tuberculosis. Northwestern Memorial
Richard M. Novak
AIDS/HIV. UI Health
Ruba Odeh
Advocate Lutheran
Kenneth Pursell
Transplant infections, AIDS/HIV, infections in immunocompromised patients. UChicago
Gail E. Reid
HIV, transplant medicine. Loyola
Nishi B. Sahgal
Amita Hinsdale
John Segreti
Bone and joint infections, antibiotic resistance, hospital-acquired infections. Rush
Beverly E. Sha
AIDS/HIV in women. Rush
Edward M. Sherman
Chronic fatigue syndrome, AIDS/HIV, travel medicine. Amita Hinsdale
Babafemi O. Taiwo
AIDS/HIV. Northwestern Memorial
Mia A. Taormina
Amita Hinsdale
Adam Treitman
Advocate Christ
David W. Waitley
Wound care, AIDS/HIV,
travel medicine, bone
and joint infections.
Advocate Good Sam
Stephen Weber
Infectious disease in elderly, bone infections. UChicago
Internal Medicine
Ronald T. Ackermann
Northwestern Memorial
Kenneth R. Arbetter
Preventive medicine, hypertension.
Northwestern Memorial
Jorge E. Balandrin
Advocate Christ
Richard M. Baley
Amita St. Joseph Elgin
Reed Berger
Weight management, nutrition, obesity. UI Health
Ojash T. Bhagwakar
Hypertension, diabetes, COPD, heart disease. Advocate Good Sam
Jennifer A. Bierman
Preventive medicine, women’s health. Northwestern Memorial
James J. Boblick
Loyola
William E. Boblick Jr.
Loyola
Scott E. Braunlich
NorthShore Highland Park
Kenneth M. Breger
NorthShore Highland Park
Alan J. Brongiel
Northwestern Memorial
Victoria C. Buchanan
Preventive medicine, women’s health, hypertension.
Northwestern Memorial
Deborah Burnet
Preventive medicine, obesity, weight management, pediatric obesity. UChicago
Steven Cataldo
Preventive medicine, hypertension. Amita
St. Joseph Joliet
Monika M. Cohen
Weight management,
obesity. NCH
Kathleen A. Cordeiro
Preventive medicine, women’s health. NorthShore
Angelo Costas
Concierge medicine. Northwestern Memorial
Erin Davis-Delay
Northwestern McHenry
Ami P. Desai
Northwestern Memorial
Merle Diamond
Headache, migraine. Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Charles D. Dillon
Hypertension, cholesterol
and lipid disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Melinda D. Einfalt
Preventive medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd
Jeffrey D. Eye
Preventive medicine, diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders. Amita Alexian
Vincent E. Fang
NorthShore Evanston
Maureen P. Fearon
Preventive medicine, hypertension. Loyola
Dennis M. Flynn
Infectious disease. Amita
St. Joseph Elgin
Steven J. Fox
Northwestern Memorial
Noreen Galanter
NCH
Thomas Joseph Gallagher
Preventive medicine.
Amita Hinsdale
Monica Elisabeta
Gavran
Northwestern Woodstock
Michael Gill
Preventive medicine, diabetes. Advocate Lutheran
Susan B. Glick
Preventive medicine. Rush
Barry R. Goldberg
Concierge medicine. NorthShore Highland Park
Florie Ann Gonsch
OSF
Michel Gowhari
UI Health
Kim Therese Grahl
NorthShore
Mark A. Greenberger
Concierge medicine. NorthShore Highland Park
Michael T. Grendon
Geriatric medicine. Amita
St. Joseph Chicago
Jason D. Griffin
Preventive medicine, hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders, diabetes. Amita Hinsdale
Amy Hashimoto
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, hypertension, women’s health. Amita Hinsdale
Robert J. Havey
Hypertension, diabetes, preventive cardiology. Northwestern Memorial
Joseph J. Hennessy Jr.
Concierge medicine, sports medicine, cardiac risk reduction. Rush
Danuta K. Hoyer
Preventive medicine, women’s health. Rush
Kevin E. Hunt
Hypertension, preventive medicine. Northwestern Memorial
Brian Ing
Preventive medicine. Loyola
Michele M. Kannin
Rush
John R. Kapoor
Cardiovascular disease. Vista
Stephen M. Kashian
NorthShore Evanston
Gary Alan Kaufman
NorthShore Highland Park
William R. Kehoe
Concierge medicine. Rush
Asra R. Khan
Women’s health. UI Health
Joanne C. Kirby
Preventive medicine, asthma, sleep disorders. Northwestern Memorial
John N. Kiriklakis
NorthShore Evanston
Thomas Klarquist
HIV, anxiety disorders, depression. Advocate Masonic
Edward Kogan
Maninder Kohli
Diabetes, hypertension. Amita Hinsdale
Scott J. Kolbaba
Concierge medicine, preventive medicine. Northwestern CDH
Elias J. Koliopoulos
Preventive medicine.
Amita Hinsdale
Jeffrey D. Kopin
Diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Jason Scott Kramer
NorthShore Evanston
Mark S. Kushner
UI Health
Sanjeev Lulla
Preventive medicine. NorthShore
Gopal Madhav
Advocate Christ
Brijmohan S. Malani
Geriatric medicine.
Advocate Masonic
Nancy M. Mantich
NorthShore
Bryan Moline
Rush Oak Park
Robert Molokie
Hematology. Jesse Brown
James P. Monahan
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, diabetes, coronary artery disease. Advocate Condell
Todd S. Newberger
NorthShore Evanston
John D. Nicolas
Northwestern Memorial
Sean D. O’Connor
Concierge medicine, telemedicine. Northwestern Memorial
Brian M. O’Leary
Chronic illness. Edward
Jack C. Olson Jr.
Geriatric medicine. Rush
Gerald J. Osher
Concierge medicine. Northwestern Lake Forest
Gregory J. Ozark
Pediatrics. Loyola
Scott B. Palmer
Concierge medicine, preventive medicine. Rush
Ashish V. Patel
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, preventive medicine, heart disease, preventive cardiology. Amita Alexian
Marilyn G. Pearson
Women’s health. Northwestern Memorial
Lisa M. Peck-Rosen
Preventive medicine. Advocate Condell
Valentina Polyak
Advocate Masonic
John R. Principe
Nutrition, telemedicine. Northwestern Palos
Jonathan M. Radosta
UI Health
Steven Rehusch
Northwestern Memorial
Heidi Renner
Pediatrics. Loyola
Andrew B. Repasy
Northwestern Memorial
John Revis
NorthShore
Guy A. Rowley
Geriatric medicine.
Advocate Masonic
David M. Sachtleben
Amita Hinsdale
Nabil M. Saleh
Pediatrics. Gottlieb
Gary E. Schaffel
Northwestern Lake Forest
Mindy Schwartz
Nutrition education. UChicago
Michelle Seo
Preventive medicine. NCH
Reena Shah
Northwestern Delnor
Yvette M. Shannon
NorthShore
Boris Sheynin
NorthShore
Vesna Skul
Women’s health, menopause problems, complementary medicine. Rush
Kavitha Srinivasan
NorthShore
Pamela D. Strauss
Occupational medicine, diabetes, weight management, smoking cessation. Rush
Terence P. Sullivan
Concierge medicine. Northwestern Memorial
Robert M. Sulo
Preventive medicine. Northwestern Memorial
John M. Sultan
Geriatric medicine. NorthShore Highland Park
Linda Tayeh
Preventive medicine. Loyola
Susan M. Thomas
NorthShore Evanston
Jeffrey Tomlin
Preventive medicine.
Mark Tucci
Preventive medicine.
John E. Tulley
Preventive medicine. UI Health
Toshiko L. Uchida
Preventive medicine, women’s health. Northwestern Memorial
Monica B. Vela
Preventive medicine. UChicago
Keith E. Veselik
Loyola
Jennifer T. Virant
Women’s health, diabetes. Amita Hinsdale
David T. Wechter
Advocate Trinity
Frank J. Weschler
NorthShore Evanston
Lexy A. Wistenberg
Advocate Lutheran
Peter S. Yoon
Advocate Good Sam
Robert D. Zimmanck Jr.
Preventive medicine. Advocate Lutheran
Neurology
Sabra M. Abbott
Sleep disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Neil Allen
Dizziness and vertigo, multiple sclerosis.
NorthShore Highland Park
Hrayr Attarian
Sleep disorders, sleep disorders and apnea, restless legs syndrome, epilepsy. Northwestern Memorial
Antoaneta J. Balabanov
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Rush
Roumen D. Balabanov
Multiple sclerosis. Northwestern Memorial
Lawrence P. Bernstein
Epilepsy, neurophysiology, sleep disorders. Rush
Richard A. Bernstein
Stroke and cerebrovascular disease, arteriovenous malformations, aneurysm, vascular neurology. Northwestern Memorial
Amar B. Bhatt
Epilepsy and seizure disorders, clinical neurophysiology. Rush
Jose Biller
Vascular neurology, stroke
in children, aneurysm. Loyola
James R. Brorson
Vascular neurology, cerebrovascular malformations. UChicago
Allan M. Burke
Stroke and cerebrovascular disease, neurologic imaging. Northwestern Memorial
Thomas H. Burnstine
Sleep disorders, epilepsy. Advocate Condell
Michael Carrithers
Multiple sclerosis, neuroimmunology. UI Health
James S. Castle
Stroke, cerebrovascular disease. NorthShore Skokie
Michael Chen
Cerebrovascular disease, aneurysm, stroke, vascular neurology. Rush
Bruce A. Cohen
Multiple sclerosis. Northwestern Memorial
Lenny Cohen
Neuromuscular disorders. Rush Oak Park
Yvonne M. Curran
Vascular neurology, movement disorders, stroke. Northwestern Memorial
Lloyd S. Davis
Headache. NorthShore Glenbrook
Andrew Dorsch
Brain injury, concussion, neurorehabilitation. Rush
Thomas Freedom
Headache, sleep disorders. NorthShore Glenbrook
Darren R. Gitelman
Alzheimer’s disease, memory disorders, dementia, behavioral neurology. Advocate Lutheran
Christopher G. Goetz
Movement disorders, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, Huntington’s disease. Rush
Surendra Gulati
Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Timothy C. Hain
Neuro-otology, balance disorders, motion sickness, Ménière’s disease. Northwestern Memorial
Zulma Hernandez-Peraza
Multiple sclerosis. UI Health
Sam U. Ho
Headache, Parkinson’s disease, dizziness and vertigo. Northwestern Memorial
Kenneth W. Holmes
Electromyography, electroencephalography, nerve conduction studies, nerve injuries.
Arthur Itkin
Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, multiple sclerosis, migraines. Advocate Christ
Adil Javed
Multiple sclerosis. UChicago
Ninith Kartha
Movement disorders, dementia. NorthShore Evanston
Thomas J. Kelly
Movement disorders, spinal disorders, headache, gait and balance disorders. UChicago
Richard P. Kraig
Headache, migraine. UChicago
Kathrin LaFaver
Parkinson’s disease, movement disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Rimas V. Lukas
Neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial
Donald H. Lussky
Myasthenia gravis. Elmhurst
James A. Mastrianni
Memory disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, prion diseases and atypical dementias. UChicago
Onur Melen
Neuro-ophthalmology, movement disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Marsel Mesulam
Dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, memory disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Danny S. Park
Clinical neurophysiology, electromyography. Swedish
Grazyna Piekos
Clinical neurophysiology, neuromuscular disorders. Gottlieb
Shyam Prabhakaran
Vascular neurology, intracranial and carotid stenosis, vascular dementia. UChicago
Jeffrey J. Raizer
Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial
David P. Randall
Neuromuscular disorders, clinical neurophysiology. Advocate Lutheran
Anthony T. Reder
Multiple sclerosis, trigeminal neuralgia. UChicago
Michael Rezak
Amita St. Alexius
Ligia N. Rioja
Clinical neurophysiology, concussion, headache, stroke. Rush Oak Park
Lawrence D. Robbins
Headache, migraine, psychopharmacology.
Raymond P. Roos
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative disorders, prion diseases. UChicago
Jack M. Rozental
Dizziness and vertigo, headache, chronic pain. Northwestern Memorial
Susan M. Rubin
Multiple sclerosis in women. NorthShore Glenbrook
Wayne A. Rubinstein
Myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorders, neurophysiology. Advocate Lutheran
Michael J. Schneck
Stroke, aneurysm, vascular neurology. Loyola
Stephan U. Schuele
Epilepsy, seizure disorders, dystonia. Northwestern Memorial
Teepu Siddique
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, neurogenetics, spasticity management, neurodegenerative disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Christopher P. Simon
Stroke and cerebrovascular disease, epilepsy and seizure disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, headache. Advocate Good Sam
Tanya Simuni
Parkinson’s disease, movement disorders, clinical neurophysiology. Northwestern Memorial
Michael C. Smith
Epilepsy, seizure disorders. Rush
Dusan Stefoski
Multiple sclerosis, optic nerve disorders, ataxia. Rush
Aimee Joy Szewka
Neuro-ophthalmology. Rush
Mian Zain ul
sajadee Urfy
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Advocate Christ
Melvin D. Wichter
Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, headache. Advocate Lutheran
John R. Wilson
Peripheral neuropathy, headache. Gottlieb
Robert B. Wright
Myasthenia gravis, migraine, headache, trigeminal neuralgia. Rush
Daniel Richard Wynn
Multiple sclerosis, sleep disorders, Parkinson’s disease, migraine. NorthShore Highland Park
Cindy Zadikoff
Movement disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Botox. Northwestern Memorial
Phyllis C. Zee
Sleep disorders, restless legs syndrome. Northwestern Memorial
Pain Medicine
Magdalena Anitescu
Back and neck pain, cancer pain, chronic pain, anesthesia. UChicago
Holly S. Carobene
Low back and neck pain, headache, migraine. Northwestern McHenry
John Gashkoff
Pain management. Edward
Mohammad A. Khan
Interventional pain techniques. Edward
Timothy R. Lubenow
Reflex sympathetic dystrophy, spinal cord stimulation. Rush
Nitin Malhotra
Chronic pain, interventional pain techniques, pain management. UChicago Ingalls
Paul Manganelli
Pain management. Edward
Richard L. Noren
Back and neck pain, reflex sympathetic dystrophy, chronic pain, pain after spinal intervention. Advocate Lutheran
John V. Prunskis
Cancer pain, back and neck pain, musculoskeletal pain, pelvic pain. Amita Alexian
Pathology
Daniel A. Arber
Bone marrow pathology, lymph node pathology, blood pathology, leukemia. UChicago
Dariusz Borys
Bone and soft tissue pathology, bone tumors, soft tissue tumors, soft tissue sarcoma. Loyola
Anthony Chang
Kidney pathology. UChicago
Cathryn A. Goldberg
Bone marrow pathology, hematopathology. Edward
John A. Hart
Gastrointestinal pathology, liver pathology, Barrett’s esophagus, stomach and pancreatic cancer. UChicago
Bradford A. Tan
CTCA
David Wang
Northwestern Lake Forest
Rheumatology
Jennifer J. Capezio
Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, autoimmune disease. Northwestern
Lake Forest
Anjali R. Casey
Arthritis, gout and pseudogout, rheumatoid arthritis. NorthShore Evanston
Rowland Waton Chang
Rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis. Shirley Ryan
Kamran Chaudhary
Arthritis, autoimmune disease. Advocate Good Sam
Carmelita Colbert
Autoimmune disease, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis. Advocate Good Sam
James Joseph J. Curran
Dermatomyositis, lupus, vasculitis. UChicago
Judith E. Frank
Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis. Gottlieb
Justin B. Gan
Arthritis, gout and pseudogout, lupus and SLE, rheumatoid arthritis. NorthShore Skokie
Max L. Harris
Lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis.
Robert A. Hozman
Fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, knee and shoulder pain. Advocate Lutheran
Christine Hsieh
Gout and pseudogout, polymyositis, dermatomyositis, rheumatoid arthritis. Northwestern Memorial
Satyendra Humad
Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis. Amita St. Francis
Bruce A. Johnson
Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia. Amita Alexian
Brinda P. Joshi
Arthritis, autoimmune disease. Advocate Good Sam
Robert S. Katz
Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and SLE, fibromyalgia, ankylosing spondylitis. Rush
Darcy S. Majka
Autoimmune disease. Northwestern CDH
Aarti Malik
Gout and pseudogout, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis. NorthShore Evanston
Manjari G. Malkani
Arthritis, lupus and SLE, osteoarthritis. Rush
Arthur M. Mandelin II
Psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, musculoskeletal ultrasound, clinical trials. Northwestern Memorial
Lynn Meisles
Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and SLE, osteoarthritis. Gottlieb
Merrideth Ashley Morris
Autoimmune disease. NorthShore Glenbrook
Chinyoung Park
Advocate Lutheran
Richard M. Pope
Rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s syndrome, psoriatic arthritis. Northwestern Memorial
Rosalind Ramsey-Goldman
Lupus and SLE, lupus and SLE in pregnancy, lupus and SLE in women. Northwestern Memorial
Elisa Y. Rhew
Arthritis, autoimmune disease. Advocate Good Sam
Eric M. Ruderman
Arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, spondyloarthritis. Northwestern Memorial
Diana S. Sandler
NorthShore Evanston
Maria Sosenko
Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, autoimmune disorders. UChicago
Anna Stanislaus
Arthritis, autoimmune disease. Advocate Good Sam
Bob H. Sun
Autoimmune disease. NorthShore
Nadera J. Sweiss
Sarcoidosis. UI Health
Siddharth Tambar
Arthritis.
Rodney Tehrani
Autoimmune disease, gout and pseudogout, lupus and SLE, rheumatoid arthritis. Loyola
Glenn I. Weiner
Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, lupus and SLE. Amita Alexian