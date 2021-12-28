Dermatology

Murad Alam
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, Botox. Northwestern Memorial

Martha P. Arroyo
Acne and rosacea, cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology, psoriasis. Advocate Condell

Victoria H. Barbosa
Ethnic skin disorders, hair disorders, pigmented lesions, acne. UChicago

Juliana Basko-Plluska
Acne and rosacea, Botox, cosmetic dermatology, dermatopathology. Edward

Mark A. Berk
Cosmetic dermatology, skin cancer, acne, laser surgery. Advocate Masonic

Kenneth B. Bielinski
Cosmetic dermatology, Mohs surgery, skin cancer and moles, acne. Advocate Christ

Diana Bolotin
Dermatologic oncology, transplant skin care, hyperhidrosis, melanoma. UChicago

Joaquin C. Brieva
Skin infections. Northwestern Memorial

Tracy Campbell
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery, cosmetic dermatology. Northwestern Lake Forest

Jordan Carqueville
Cosmetic dermatology, facial rejuvenation, Mohs surgery. Advocate Good Sam

Nona Craig
NorthShore Evanston

Shannon M. Ewing
NorthShore

Virginia C. Fiedler
Scalp disorders. NorthShore

Jerome M. Garden
Laser surgery, hemangiomas and birthmarks, facial rejuvenation, Botox. Northwestern Memorial

Scott Glazer
Collagen and fillers, varicose veins, Botox. NCH

Harry Goldin
NorthShore Skokie

Joan Guitart
Cutaneous lymphoma, mycosis fungoides, dermatopathology. Northwestern Memorial

Meyer A. Horn
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Northwestern Memorial

John B. Kalis
Psoriasis, eczema, acne, pediatric dermatology. 

John T. Keane
Dermatopathology, medical dermatology. Advocate Christ

Matthew Kelleher
Cosmetic laser surgery, liposuction, Botox, sclerotherapy. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Aleksandar L. Krunic
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, dermatologic surgery. Swedish

Roopal V. Kundu
Skin of color. Northwestern Memorial

Amanda LaReau
Cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology. 

Ross M. Levy
Dermatologic surgery, laser surgery, Mohs surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Peter A. Lio
Eczema, pediatric dermatology. Northwestern Memorial

David A. Lorber
NorthShore Evanston

Paula Malhotra
Botox, fillers and injectables, medical dermatology. Northwestern Memorial

Anthony J. Mancini
Pediatric dermatology, skin infections. Lurie

Sheetal Mehta
Mohs surgery. Edward

Gregg M. Menaker
Dermatologic surgery, laser surgery, Mohs surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Julie A. Moore

Bernhard J. Ortel
Psoriatic arthritis, blistering diseases, skin cancer. NorthShore

Amy S. Paller
Genetic skin disorders, immune deficiency skin disorders, atopic dermatitis, pediatric dermatology. Lurie

Neill T. Peters
Northwestern Memorial

Arlene Ruiz De Luzuriaga
Melanoma, seborrheic keratosis, acne, telangiectasia. UChicago

Andrew Scheman
Contact dermatitis, occupational skin diseases, cosmetic dermatology. Northwestern Memorial

David Shanker
Laser surgery. Northwestern Lake Forest

Christopher R. Shea
Pathology, dermatologic oncology, actinic keratoses, acne. UChicago

Jessica Sheehan
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery, cosmetic dermatology. 

Melinda Simon
Cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology. 

Christina G. Steil
Cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology. Amita Hinsdale

Amy Forman Taub
Cosmetic dermatology, skin cancer and moles, acne and rosacea, photodynamic therapy. Northwestern Memorial

Annette M. Wagner
Pediatric dermatology, laser surgery, vascular malformations and birthmarks. Lurie

Dina Yaghmai
Cosmetic dermatology,
laser surgery. 

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Abdallah Altarshan
OSF

Jill Frances Apel
NorthShore

Ramez Bahu
NorthShore

Ayla Bakar
Northwestern McHenry

George L. Bakris
Hypertension, kidney disease. UChicago

William C. Bayer
Diabetes, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis. Northwestern CDH

Steven J. Bielski
Pituitary disorders, adrenal disorders. Northwestern Delnor

Pauline M. Camacho
Osteoporosis, metabolic bone disorders. Loyola

Gerald A. Charnogursky
Diabetes, thyroid disorders, pituitary disorders. Loyola

Sara Chowdhury
Thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, pituitary disorders. NorthShore

Ronald N. Cohen
Pediatric endocrinology, thyroid diseases, diabetes prevention, thyroid cancer. UChicago

Kamala G. Cotts
Adults with developmental disabilities. UChicago

Megan Crawford
Metabolic disorders, thyroid disorders. NorthShore

David A. Ehrmann
Polycystic ovary syndrome, reproductive endocrinology, type 2 diabetes, hirsutism. UChicago

Mary Ann Emanuele
Diabetes, osteoporosis, thyroid disorders, parathyroid disorders. Loyola

Inessa Gelfand
Diabetes, pediatric endocrinology. Amita St. Francis

Janice L. Gilden
Diabetes, hypertension, metabolic disorders. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Olena Hungerford
Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Brian Won-Sik Kim
Thyroid disorders, thyroid cancer. Rush

Chung-Kay Koh
Thyroid disorders, adrenal disorders. Advocate Lutheran

Theodore Mazzone
Diabetes, cholesterol and lipid disorders. NorthShore

Raghavendra G. Mirmira
Diabetes. UChicago

Maria Claudia
Moscoso-Cordero
NorthShore

Louis H. Philipson
Diabetes prevention, diabetes in pregnancy, pediatric diabetes, hypoglycemia. UChicago

David H. Sarne
Thyroid diseases, thyroid cancer. UChicago

Erica G. Sinsheimer
Diabetes, infertility, osteoporosis. 

Daniel D. So
Diabetes, thyroid disorders, pituitary disorders. Advocate Good Shepherd

Terrence F. Swade
Diabetes, thyroid disorders, pituitary disorders. Advocate Good Sam

Kristina I.
Todorova-Koteva
NorthShore

Tamara J. Vokes
Metabolic bone disease, osteoporosis, osteoporosis in women, integrated women’s health. UChicago

Phillip L. Werner
Diabetes, thyroid disorders. Advocate Lutheran

Katarzyna G. Zarnecki
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, thyroid disorders. NorthShore

W. Patrick Zeller
Thyroid disorders, diabetes, pediatric endocrinology. Edward

Gastroenterology

Abdul A. Aadam
Interventional endoscopy, pancreatic and biliary disease, endoscopic ultrasound, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy. Northwestern Memorial

Costica Aloman
Liver disease, liver failure, hepatitis C, liver transplant medicine. Rush

Thomas R. Arndt
Colon cancer screening, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease. Advocate Christ

Mohammad H. Bawani
Endoscopic ultrasound, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, hepatitis. Advocate Condell

Charles H. Berkelhammer
Inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease. Advocate Christ

Suresh Bhalla
Inflammatory bowel disease. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Mark D. Blitstein
Colonoscopy, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease, endoscopy. Northwestern Memorial

Joseph M. Bresnahan
Liver disease, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease. MacNeal

Russell D. Brown
Endoscopic therapies, pancreatic and biliary disease. UI Health

Carl J. Calandra
Amita Hinsdale

Russell D. Cohen
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease. UChicago

Scott J. Cotler
Liver disease, liver cancer, liver transplant medicine, hepatitis B. Loyola

Mark T. De Meo
Pancreatic disease, celiac disease, colonoscopy, endoscopy. Rush

Jennifer Dorfmeister
Digestive disorders.
Advocate Sherman

Mark E. Dubin
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, liver disease. Amita
St. Alexius

Claus J. Fimmel
Liver disease, liver transplant medicine. NorthShore

Steven L. Flamm
Hepatitis, hepatitis C, liver and biliary disease, liver transplant medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Daniel R. Ganger
Liver and biliary disease, liver failure, liver transplant medicine. Northwestern Memorial

David P. Gerard
Hepatitis, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis. Amita Hinsdale

Lawrence E. Gluskin
Colon cancer, peptic acid disorders, GERD, irritable bowel syndrome. Amita
St. Joseph Chicago

Sonia S. Godambe
Digestive disorders.
Advocate Sherman

Michael J. Goldberg
Pancreatic cancer, colon and rectal cancer, Barrett’s esophagus, esophageal disorders. NorthShore Evanston

Ira M. Hanan
Endoscopy, inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease. UChicago

Stephen B. Hanauer
Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, clinical trials. Northwestern Memorial

Ikuo Hirano
Esophageal disorders, eosinophilic esophagitis, swallowing disorders, GERD. Northwestern Memorial

Stuart A. Issleib
Peptic acid disorders, GERD. Amita La Grange

Jeffrey M. Jacobs
Endoscopy, colonoscopy, polypectomy. NorthShore Skokie

Robert Janda
Swallowing disorders, colonoscopy. Amita Hinsdale

Peter J. Kahrilas
Esophageal disorders, swallowing disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Ali Keshavarzian
Inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, gastrointestinal motility disorders. Rush

Rajesh N. Keswani
Interventional endoscopy, pancreatic and biliary disease, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. Northwestern Memorial

Everett P. Kirch
Vista

Srinadh Komanduri
Barrett’s esophagus, endoscopic ultrasound, colonoscopy and polypectomy, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy. Northwestern Memorial

Laura M. Kulik
Liver and biliary disease, liver transplant medicine, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Robert M. Lee
Digestive disorders, inflammatory bowel disease. Amita Hinsdale

Frank G. Martini
Colonoscopy, GERD, irritable bowel syndrome. Northwestern Lake Forest

Justin Mitchell
Hepatitis, liver and biliary disease, liver transplant medicine. Rush 

George E. Morgan
Esophageal disorders, Barrett’s esophagus. Edward

Vincent C. Muscarello
Ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome. Northwestern Palos

Amar S. Naik
Crohn’s disease, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease. Loyola

Kenneth I. O’Riordan
Hepatitis C, hepatitis B, colon cancer. Advocate Lutheran

John Pandolfino
Swallowing disorders, esophageal disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Willis G. Parsons
Pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, biliary disease. NCH

Rajesh Pillai
Endoscopy. Advocate Sherman

Bennett H. Plotnick
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, biliary disease, GERD. NorthShore Skokie

Joel E. Retsky
Inflammatory bowel disease. NorthShore Highland Park

Mary E. Rinella
Liver and biliary disease, liver transplant medicine. Northwestern Memorial

David T. Rubin
Inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease. UChicago

Michael A. Ruchim
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy,colonoscopy. Northwestern Memorial

Suriya V. Sastri
Amita Hinsdale

Carol E. Semrad
Celiac disease, diarrheal diseases, malabsorption syndrome, nutrition. UChicago

Peter L. Seraphin
Digestive disorders, esophageal disorders.
Amita Hinsdale

Noura M. Sharabash
Colon cancer screening, digestive disorders. Advocate South Suburban

Dean N. Silas
Biliary disease, liver disease, endoscopy. Advocate Lutheran

Matthew B. Smith
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hepatitis C. Elmhurst

Christian G. Stevoff
Colon cancer screening. Northwestern Memorial

Wei Sun
Gastrointestinal motility disorders. Advocate Sherman

Talal Sunbulli
Inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease. Advocate Christ

Helen S. Te
Liver disease, liver transplant medicine, hepatitis, liver cancer. UChicago

Pankaj G. Vashi
Nutrition in cancer prevention and control, nutrition in acute illness. CTCA

Jeffrey T. Victor
Liver disease, capsule endoscopy. Northwestern Delnor

Irving Waxman
Gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, interventional endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. Rush

Rockford Glenn. Yapp III
Gastrointestinal cancer, hemorrhoids. Advocate
Good Sam

Eric J. Yegelwel
NCH

George Zahrebelski
Irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease, hepatitis.
Amita Alexian

Nephrology

Wadah Atassi
Dialysis care, complex hypertension, diabetic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease. UChicago Ingalls

Harold Bregman
Hypertension, dialysis care. 

Paul Crawford
Dialysis care, kidney disease, renal disorders. Advocate Trinity

Cybele Ghossein
Kidney failure. Northwestern Memorial

Karen A. Griffin
Hypertension, diabetic kidney disease. Loyola

Mary S. Hammes
Dialysis care. UChicago

Sheldon M. Hirsch
Dialysis care, hypertension. 

Bing Ho
Kidney and pancreas transplant medicine. Northwestern Memorial

Tamara Isakova
Northwestern Memorial

Maria S. Khan
Diabetic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, chronic kidney disease. Vista

Daniel Kniaz
Hypertension, diabetic kidney disease, kidney failure. Advocate Lutheran

Stephen M. Korbet
Glomerulonephritis, hypertension. Rush

Z. Teresa Kravets
Hypertension, dialysis care, acute kidney failure.
Silver Cross

David J. Leehey
Diabetic kidney disease, hypertension, kidney stones. Loyola

Rupal C. Mehta
Hypertension. Jesse Brown

Jawad Munir
Diabetic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, hypertension, chronic kidney disease. Advocate Condell

Nancy A. Nora
Fluid and electrolyte balance, hypertension, dialysis care. NorthShore Highland Park

James J. Paparello
Chronic kidney disease. Northwestern Memorial

Lisa Pillsbury
Dialysis care. Amita Alexian

Leonard D. Potempa
Hypertension and drug-resistent hypertension, glomerulonephritis, chronic kidney disease. Amita
La Grange

Anis A. Rauf
Kidney failure. Amita Hinsdale

Roger A. Rodby
Diabetic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, lupus nephritis, dialysis care. Rush

Robert M. Rosa
Lupus nephritis, kidney failure. Northwestern Memorial

James J. Rydel
Glomerulonephritis, kidney diseases, renal disorders. Advocate Christ

Neil E. Soifer
Pediatric and adult kidney disease, heart disease in kidney failure, dialysis care. Weiss

Stuart M. Sprague
Chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, metabolic bone disorders. NorthShore Evanston

Anand Srivastava
Diabetic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease, hypertension. Northwestern Memorial

Manish Tanna
Hypertension, kidney disease. Advocate Lutheran

Joshua R. Trob
Diabetic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease, kidney stones. Advocate Condell

Suneel Udani
Glomerulonephritis.
Amita Hinsdale

Aziz Valika
Kidney disease.
Amita Hinsdale

William L. Whittier
Rush

Mohammad Zahid
Hypertension, kidney
failure, dialysis care.
Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Anca I. Zegrean
Diabetes, glomerulonephritis, chronic kidney disease, kidney stones. Northwestern Lake Forest

Ophthalmology

Vinay Aakalu
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, orbital diseases. UI Eye & Ear

Charles S. Ahn
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, laser refractive surgery. 

Kathy A. Anderson
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus. Advocate
Good Shepherd

Michelle Andreoli
Northwestern CDH

Naveed Z. Ansari
Corneal disease and surgery, cataract surgery. 

Brad G. Anstadt
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. Gottlieb

Ahmad A. Aref
Glaucoma. UI Eye & Ear

Nathalie F. Azar
Pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus. UI Eye & Ear

Robert J. Barnes
Glaucoma. Rush Copley

Surendra Basti
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, laser refractive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Andrew Berman
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore Skokie

Sandeep Bhatia

Charles S. Bouchard
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, cornea transplant, keratoconus. Loyola

Katherine Z. Brito
Pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus. Northwestern Delnor

Steven V.L. Brown
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. Rush

Paul J. Bryar
LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

R.V. Paul Chan
Pediatric ophthalmology, retinopathy of prematurity, pediatric retinal disorders, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy. UI Eye & Ear

Felix Y. Chau
Retinal disorders, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular degeneration. UI Eye & Ear

Troy W. Close
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore

Adam J. Cohen
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (eyes and face), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty. 

M. Soledad Cortina
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery.
UI Eye & Ear

Kimberlee Curnyn
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus. 

Mark J. Daily
Macular degeneration. Northwestern CDH

Patricia L. Davis
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus. Rush Copley

Felipe De Alba
Retina and vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular disease and degeneration. Loyola

Jose J. De la Cruz
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, cornea transplant, intraocular lens. UI Eye & Ear

Ankit Desai
Diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular disease and degeneration, retinal disorders, retinal vascular diseases. 

Thomas Deutsch
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. Rush

Jasmeet S. Dhaliwal
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, glaucoma. Amita Resurrection

Ali Djalilian
Corneal disease and surgery, corneal disease and transplant. UI Eye & Ear

Randy J. Epstein
Corneal disease and surgery, cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. Rush

Christopher Farley
Northwestern Palos

Robert S. Feder
Cataract surgery, corneal disease, LASIK refractive surgery, PRK refractive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Robert Foody
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, laser surgery. Rush Copley

David K. Gieser
Glaucoma. Northwestern CDH

Marlyn F. Goldberg
Diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal disorders, retina and vitreous surgery. 

Debra A. Goldstein
Uveitis, uveitis and AIDS, sarcoidosis (eye). Northwestern Memorial

Madhu S.R. Gorla
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. NorthShore Glenbrook

Daniel J. Green
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. Northwestern Lake Forest

Rachael A. Greenberg

Jeffrey R. Haag
Neuro-ophthalmology, cataract surgery. Northwestern CDH

Seenu M. Hariprasad
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal detachment. UChicago

Samra Hashmi
Cornea and external eye disease, LASIK refractive surgery. Silver Cross

Anjali S. Hawkins
Glaucoma. Northwestern Delnor

Brian L. Heffelfinger
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. Advocate Sherman

Joshua B. Herz
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease, LASIK refractive surgery. NorthShore

Mitchell Jackson
LASIK refractive surgery, cataract surgery, keratoconus. Vista

Sandeep Jain
Cornea and external eye disease, dry eye syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome.
UI Eye & Ear

Saima Jalal
Cataract surgery, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration. Advocate Sherman

Thomas John
Cornea transplant, cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, intraocular lens replacement. Advocate South Suburban

Bruce H. Kaplan
Glaucoma. Advocate Lutheran

Nickolas Katsoulakis
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Palos

Lawrence M. Kaufman
Pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Kevin M. King
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern Delnor

Michael S. Korey
Glaucoma. Advocate Masonic

Kristi Kozlov
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease, glaucoma. Advocate Sherman

Stephen Krates
Cataract surgery. Northwestern Palos

Steven R. Lafayette
Cataract surgery. Northwestern CDH

Frank La Franco
Retinal detachment, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal disorders. 

Janet A. Lee
Cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern CDH

Yannek I. Leiderman
Diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular disease and degeneration, retinal disorders, retina and vitreous surgery. UI Eye & Ear

Eligijus P. Lelis
Cataract surgery. Silver Cross

Deena F. Leonard
Pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus, nasolacrimal duct obstruction, amblyopia. Advocate Good Shepherd

Andrew O. Lewicky
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. Advocate Masonic

Jennifer Lim
Retina and vitreous surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal detachment. UI Eye & Ear

Ann-Marie Lobo
Uveitis. UI Eye & Ear

Cereesa E. Longest
Pediatric ophthalmology. 

Osvaldo I. Lopez
Corneal disease and surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, cataract surgery.
Advocate Masonic

David Lubeck
LASIK refractive surgery, cornea transplant, cataract surgery. Advocate Trinity

James F. McDonnell
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus. Loyola

Kenneth V. Melchionna
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. Advocate Sherman

Carol A. Menner
Diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal disorders, retina and vitreous surgery. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Thomas S. Michelson
Corneal disease and surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. 

William F. Mieler
Retina and vitreous surgery, eye tumors and cancer, macular disease and degeneration, eye trauma. UI Eye & Ear

Thomas R. Mizen
Neuro-ophthalmology, optic nerve disorders. Rush

Diany S. Morales
Cataract surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus. NorthShore Highland Park

David Morimoto
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Samuel J. Multack
Cataract surgery, complex cataract surgery, cataract surgery revision, glaucoma. Advocate South Suburban

Lisa M. Nijm
Cornea and external eye disease, LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern CDH

Gregory J. Pacelli
Pediatric ophthalmology, retinopathy of prematurity, strabismus. Silver Cross

David J. Palmer
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Anna J. Park
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern CDH

Mark J. Piotrowski
Cataract surgery, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, glaucoma, macular disease and degeneration. 

Eric J. Quartetti
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK refractive surgery. Amita St. Joseph Elgin

Peter K. Rabiah
Pediatric ophthalmology. NorthShore

Bahram Rahmani
Pediatric ophthalmology, pediatric eye tumors, orbital tumors and cancer, retinoblastoma. Lurie

James J. Reidy
Cornea and external eye disease. UChicago

Kenneth Resnick
Retinal disorders, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular degeneration. Elmhurst

Lisa F. Rosenberg
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Mark I. Rosenblatt
Corneal disease and transplant, PRK refractive surgery, anterior segment surgery, complex cataract surgery. UI Health

Jonathan Rubenstein
LASIK refractive surgery, cornea transplant, dry eye syndrome. Rush

Bradley Ruff
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern Lake Forest

Arun Samy
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, laser refractive surgery. 

Sophia Sarkos
Cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery. 

Carol Schmidt
Retinal disorders, optic nerve disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Pete Setabutr
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, orbital diseases, orbital surgery. UI Eye & Ear

Lena C. Shah
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease. 

Paras R. Shah
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, adult and pediatric strabismus, pediatric ophthalmology. NorthShore

Kabita S. Shifrin
Cosmetic surgery (eyes), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, oculoplastic and orbital surgery. Advocate South Suburban

David S. Springer
Cornea transplant, cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery. 

Edward Sung
Glaucoma. Northwestern CDH

Lisa S. Thompson
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus. 

Monica L. Thoms
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. NCH

Benjamin H. Ticho
Strabismus, pediatric ophthalmology, retinopathy of prematurity, cataract surgery. UI Eye & Ear

David J. Tresley
Retinal disorders, retina and vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy. Advocate Masonic

Elmer Y. Tu
Cornea and external eye disease, corneal disease and surgery. UI Eye & Ear

Thasarat S. Vajaranant
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. UI Eye & Ear

Amy VanDenBrook
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. Northwestern Memorial

Nicholas J. Volpe
Neuro-ophthalmology, strabismus. Northwestern Memorial

Mitchell Warren
NorthShore Highland Park

Holly Weis

Michael P. Weisberg
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Memorial

Kenya Williams
Cosmetic surgery (eyes), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, oculoplastic surgery. 

Ruth D. Williams
Glaucoma. Northwestern CDH

Stephen J. Winkler
Cosmetic surgery (eyes), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, oculoplastic and orbital surgery. Amita Holy Family

John W. Winkler
Cataract surgery.
Amita Holy Family

Lisa G. Wohl
LASIK refractive surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma, dry eye syndrome. Amita GlenOaks

Tamara B. Wyse
Glaucoma, cataract surgery, dry eye syndrome, intraocular lens replacement. NorthShore Evanston

Richard Zak
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal detachment. Rush Copley

Aras M. Zlioba
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, cornea and external eye disease. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Otolaryngology

Nishant Agrawal
Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck tumors. UChicago

Samer Al-Khudari
Head and neck cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery. Rush

Martin E. Anderson Jr.
Ear disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, pediatric otolaryngology, throat disorders. Advocate Lutheran

Robert W. Bastian
Voice disorders, swallowing disorders, laryngeal disorders, airway disorders. Advocate Good Sam

Robert A. Battista
Hearing disorders and tinnitus, ear disorders and surgery, acoustic neuroma and schwannoma, Ménière’s disease. Amita Hinsdale

Lawrence F. Berg
Nasal and sinus disorders, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring, allergy, hearing disorders and tinnitus. Advocate Sherman

Mihir K. Bhayani
Head and neck cancer and surgery. Rush

Elizabeth Astin Blair
Head and neck cancer and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, salivary gland tumors and surgery, skull base tumors. UChicago

Leslie J. Block
Ear disorders, sinus disorders, throat disorders. 

Richard W. Borrowdale
Head and neck cancer, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, head and neck reconstruction. Loyola

Gregory S. Bussell
Nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders. Advocate Lutheran

Allen H. Carlins
Northwestern Lake Forest

Francis A. Casper
Nasal and sinus disorders, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring. Advocate Lutheran

Steven Charous
Voice disorders, sleep disorders, apnea, snoring, rhinoplasty. Loyola

Judy L. Chen
Pediatric and adult otolaryngology. NorthShore

Shilpa R. Cherukupally
Pediatric otolaryngology, minimally invasive surgery, sinus disorders and surgery, sleep apnea. Edward

Sung J. Chung
Head and neck surgery, hearing and balance disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders. Silver Cross

David Bertram Conley Jr.
Sinus disorders and surgery, skull base tumors and surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Jacquelynne P. Corey
Nasal and sinus disorders, allergy, voice disorders, sleep disorders. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Narendra M. Desai
Advocate Condell

Scott W. DiVenere
Ear disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders, head and neck surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Joseph J. Donzelli
Thyroid and parathyroid surgery, airway disorders, voice disorders. Edward

Michael Friedman
Sleep disorders, apnea, snoring, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery, head and neck tumors. Advocate Masonic

Krystyna V. Gal
Ear disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders, head and neck surgery. Advocate Christ

Michael G. Gartlan
Pediatric otolaryngology, ear disorders, sinus disorders, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Samuel Girgis
Sinus disorders and surgery, facial plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery. Amita Hinsdale

Michael B. Gluth
Otology and neuro-otology, cholesteatoma, hearing and balance disorders, Ménière’s disease. UChicago

Katherine K. Hamming
Airway disorders, cleft palate and lip, ear disorders, pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Christopher M. Hampson
Airway disorders, ear disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders. Edward

Kevin J. Hulett
Allergy, sinus disorders, ear disorders, throat disorders. Edward

Stephanie A. Joe
Nasal and sinus surgery, minimally invasive surgery.
UI Eye & Ear

Robert C. Kern
Sinus disorders and surgery, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring, taste and smell disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Daniel M. Kurtzman
Sinus disorders, nasal reconstruction, thyroid disorders. MacNeal

John P. Leonetti
Skull base tumors and surgery, neuro-otology, head and neck cancer, facial paralysis. Loyola

Nicholas Lygizos
Head and neck surgery, nasal and sinus surgery, pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Susan T. Lyon
Pediatric otolaryngology, hearing disorders and tinnitus. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn

John Maddalozzo
Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck tumors, cystic hygromas, salivary gland surgery. Lurie

Silvio Marra
Head and neck surgery, pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn

Akihiro J. Matsuoka
Neuro-otology. Northwestern Memorial

Alan G. Micco
Neuro-otology, acoustic neuroma and schwannoma, balance disorders, cochlear implants. Northwestern Memorial

Joseph H. Mishell
Sinus disorders, ear disorders, pediatric otolaryngology. NorthShore Highland Park

Victor P. Mokarry
Nasal and sinus disorders, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring, head and neck cancer, pediatric otolaryngology. Amita Alexian

Dennis M. Moore
Neuro-otology, ear disorders and surgery, cochlear implants. Loyola

Erik G. Nelson
Allergy, hearing disorders and tinnitus. Advocate Condell

Ankit Patel
Pediatric and adult otolaryngology, hearing disorders and tinnitus, nasal and sinus disorders, nasal and sinus surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Urjeet A. Patel
Head and neck reconstruction, nasal and sinus cancer and surgery, salivary gland tumors and surgery, throat cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Lon J. Petchenik
Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, ear disorders and surgery. NCH

Jayant Pinto
Nasal and sinus disorders, nasal and sinus surgery, rhinitis and allergy, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring. UChicago

Louis de Guzman Portugal
Head and neck cancer and surgery, nasal and sinus disorders, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, voice disorders. UChicago

Joseph R. Raviv
Endoscopic surgery, nasal and sinus surgery, sinus tumors, skull base surgery. NorthShore Evanston

Miriam Redleaf
Cochlear implants, vertigo, facial nerve disorders, hearing loss. UI Health

Brent E. Richardson
Voice disorders, airway disorders, swallowing disorders. Advocate
Good Sam

Ari B. Rubenfeld
UI Health

Sandeep Samant
Head and neck cancer
and surgery, skull base surgery, endoscopic surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery.
Northwestern Memorial

Andrea Shogan
Pediatric otolaryngology, airway disorders, swallowing disorders. UChicago

Gordon J. Siegel
Head and neck cancer, nasal and sinus disorders, laryngeal and voice disorders, laser surgery. Northwestern Memorial

H. Steven Sims
Laryngeal Botox, voice disorders and professional voice care, laryngeal and vocal cord surgery, early vocal cord cancers.
UI Health

Steven F. Soltes
Nasal and sinus
disorders, laser surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery.
Advocate Christ

James Stankiewicz
Endoscopic sinus surgery, rhinosinusitis, nasal and sinus disorders. Loyola

Kerstin M. Stenson
Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck cancer reconstruction, swallowing disorders, vocal cord disorders. Rush

Bruce K. Tan
Nasal and sinus disorders, sinus tumors, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Nirav N. Thakkar
Head and neck cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ

Regina Paloyan Walker
Sleep apnea, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. 

Curtis G. Walsh
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. Advocate Christ

Kevin C. Welch
Head and neck cancer and surgery, sinus tumors, sinus disorders and surgery, endoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

R. Mark Wiet
Hearing loss and tinnitus, neuro-otology, skull base tumors and surgery. Rush

Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

Daniel G. Danahey
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, ear reshaping (otoplasty), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, facial rejuvenation. Northwestern CDH

Steven Dayan
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (face and neck), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Raymond J. Konior
Hair restoration and transplant. Loyola

Bryan W. Rubach
Head and neck cancer
and surgery. 

Anil R. Shah
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery (face), facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty. UChicago

Mobeen A. Shirazi
Cosmetic surgery (face and neck), ear disorders, reconstructive plastic surgery, sinus disorders and surgery. Northwestern Woodstock

Douglas M. Sidle
Eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, facial paralysis, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Botox. Northwestern Memorial

Dean Toriumi
Rhinoplasty, cosmetic surgery (face), reconstructive plastic surgery. Rush

Pulmonary Disease

Lawrence E. Alberti
Pulmonary infections, emphysema, asthma. Advocate Dreyer

Stephen R. Amesbury
Asthma, COPD.
Advocate Condell

Ada I. Arias
Asthma, pneumonia, sleep disorders and apnea. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth

Remzi Bag
Pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, lung transplantation, interstitial lung diseases. UChicago

Robert A. Balk
Asthma, cystic fibrosis, respiratory failure, lung injury and ARDS. Rush

Carl M. Barsanti
Advocate Good Sam

Michael J. Cuttica
COPD, pulmonary hypertension, critical care. Northwestern Memorial

Jane E. DeMatte-D’Amico
Autoimmune lung disease, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial

Steven Dudek
Respiratory distress syndrome. UI Health

Peter C. Freebeck
Breathing disorders, sleep disorders and apnea.
Amita Hinsdale

Harvey J. Friedman
Asthma, sarcoidosis. Amita St. Francis

Steven M. Geller
Asthma, COPD, critical care, emphysema. Amita Alexian

Robert W. Hart
Sleep disorders and apnea, narcolepsy. Amita Alexian

D. Kyle Hogarth
COPD, bronchoscopy, emphysema, lung cancer. UChicago

Howard Jaffe
Bronchoscopy, critical care. UI Health

Manu Jain
Cystic fibrosis, critical care. Northwestern Memorial

Min Joo
COPD, asthma, critical care. UI Health

Ravi Kalhan
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial

David W. Kamp
Pulmonary infections, immunologic lung disease, COPD, occupational lung disease. Northwestern Memorial

Howard M. Katz
Asthma, emphysema, infectious lung disease. NorthShore

Kevin L. Kovitz
Interventional pulmonology. Amita Alexian

John P. Kress
Lung disease, critical care, respiratory failure. UChicago

Thomas E. Liao
Advocate Masonic

Gerald Luger
Gottlieb

Benjamin D. Margolis
Lung cancer, asthma. NorthShore Evanston

Petham P. Muthuswamy
Asthma, sarcoidosis, respiratory failure, pulmonary hypertension. Jackson Park

Gokhan M. Mutlu
Critical care, sleep disorders and apnea. UChicago

Edward T. Naureckas
Cystic fibrosis, asthma, COPD, critical care. UChicago

Christopher Sola Olopade
Asthma, COPD, emphysema, bronchiectasis. UChicago

Michelle Lee
Hinsch Prickett
Critical care, cystic fibrosis. Northwestern Memorial

Sharon Reifler Rosenberg
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial

Dean Ernest Schraufnagel
Pulmonary infections, tuberculosis, pulmonary vascular disease, sickle cell disease (lung). UI Health

Kevin P. Simpson
Pulmonary fibrosis, asthma. Loyola

Lewis J. Smith
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial

Julian Solway
Asthma, lung disease. UChicago

Peter H. Sporn
Asthma, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial

Arvey M. Stone
Cystic fibrosis, COPD. Advocate Lutheran

Mary E. Strek
Pulmonary fibrosis, hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia, asthma, bronchiectasis. UChicago

Agop Tepeli
Advocate South Suburban

Martin J. Tobin
Mechanical ventilation,
COPD. Hines

Nidhi S. Undevia
Sleep disorders and apnea, emphysema, COPD, pulmonary infections. Loyola

John M. Walsh
Asthma, COPD. Amita
St. Joseph Joliet

Christopher J. Winslow
Critical care, COPD. NorthShore Glenbrook

Urology

Nejd F. Alsikafi
Kidney stones, minimally invasive urologic surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urologic cancer. Advocate Condell

Laurie Bachrach
Minimally invasive surgery. Gottlieb

Gregory T. Bales
Male and female incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse repair, female urology. UChicago

Nelson E. Bennett Jr.
Sexual dysfunction, men’s health. Northwestern Memorial

Michael D. Blum
Urologic cancer, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia. NorthShore Evanston

Mark Brandt
Laparoscopic surgery,
robotic surgery, urologic cancer, prostate cancer. Advocate Lutheran

Robert E. Brannigan
Male infertility. Northwestern Memorial

William J. Catalona
Prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia. Northwestern Memorial

Robert J. Challenger
Kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary tract infections, vasectomy. Northwestern CDH

Scott Eggener
Prostate cancer, robotic surgery, kidney cancer, testicular cancer. UChicago

Lev Elterman
Male and female incontinence, kidney stones, minimally invasive surgery, female urology. Weiss

Geoffery Engel
Amita Alexian

Robert C. Flanigan
Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer. Loyola

Gordon R. Gluckman
Prostate cancer, kidney cancer, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran

David E. Goldrath
Robotic surgery,
urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd

James H. Griffin
Erectile dysfunction, urologic cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia. Advocate Sherman

Gopal N. Gupta
Bladder cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, robotic surgery. Loyola

Fadi Habib
Urologic cancer, kidney stones, minimally invasive surgery, prostate cancer. Amita St. Joseph Chicago

Brian T. Helfand
Benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. NorthShore

John J. Kritsas
Kidney stones, laparoscopic surgery, urologic cancer. Amita Hinsdale

Shilajit D. Kundu
Bladder cancer, kidney cancer. Northwestern Memorial

Kalyan C. Latchamsetty
Benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, laparoscopic surgery, urologic cancer. Rush Copley

Ronald Lee
Male infertility, vasectomy reversal. Advocate Lutheran

Laurence A. Levine
Erectile dysfunction, male infertility, Peyronie’s disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia. Rush

Paul B. Lyon
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy. Edward

Michael S. McGuire
Urologic cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia. Northwestern Lake Forest

Kevin T. McVary
Erectile dysfunction, urinary tract infections, minimally invasive surgery, sexual dysfunction. Loyola

Paul F. Merrick
Urologic cancer, vasectomy and vasectomy reversal, voiding dysfunction, erectile dysfunction. Northwestern CDH

John E. Milner
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, endourology, robotic surgery. NorthShore
Highland Park

Craig Niederberger
Male infertility, erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia. UI Health

Kent T. Perry Jr.
Kidney cancer, prostate cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Dennis Pessis
Prostate cancer, kidney stones, kidney cancer, testicular cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest

Steven M. Pierpaoli
OSF

Marcus L. Quek
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, penile cancer. Loyola

David A. Rebuck
Endourology, male and female incontinence, kidney stones, urologic cancer. Advocate Lutheran

Mark J. Schacht
Prostate cancer, kidney cancer. Amita St. Francis

Edward M. Schaeffer
Prostate cancer, robotic surgery. Northwestern Memorial

Arieh L. Shalhav
Kidney cancer, prostate cancer. UChicago

Norm D. Smith
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer. NorthShore

George R. Sosenko
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer. Advocate Good Sam

George Sreckovic
Male and female incontinence, kidney stones, bladder cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Palos

Thomas Turk
Minimally invasive surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney cancer, kidney stones. Loyola

Srinivas Vourganti
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Rush Oak Park

Paul M. Yonover
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney stones, laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Masonic

Gregory P. Zagaja
Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, robotic surgery. UChicago