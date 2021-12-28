Dermatology
Murad Alam
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, Botox. Northwestern Memorial
Martha P. Arroyo
Acne and rosacea, cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology, psoriasis. Advocate Condell
Victoria H. Barbosa
Ethnic skin disorders, hair disorders, pigmented lesions, acne. UChicago
Juliana Basko-Plluska
Acne and rosacea, Botox, cosmetic dermatology, dermatopathology. Edward
Mark A. Berk
Cosmetic dermatology, skin cancer, acne, laser surgery. Advocate Masonic
Kenneth B. Bielinski
Cosmetic dermatology, Mohs surgery, skin cancer and moles, acne. Advocate Christ
Diana Bolotin
Dermatologic oncology, transplant skin care, hyperhidrosis, melanoma. UChicago
Joaquin C. Brieva
Skin infections. Northwestern Memorial
Tracy Campbell
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery, cosmetic dermatology. Northwestern Lake Forest
Jordan Carqueville
Cosmetic dermatology, facial rejuvenation, Mohs surgery. Advocate Good Sam
Nona Craig
NorthShore Evanston
Shannon M. Ewing
NorthShore
Virginia C. Fiedler
Scalp disorders. NorthShore
Jerome M. Garden
Laser surgery, hemangiomas and birthmarks, facial rejuvenation, Botox. Northwestern Memorial
Scott Glazer
Collagen and fillers, varicose veins, Botox. NCH
Harry Goldin
NorthShore Skokie
Joan Guitart
Cutaneous lymphoma, mycosis fungoides, dermatopathology. Northwestern Memorial
Meyer A. Horn
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Northwestern Memorial
John B. Kalis
Psoriasis, eczema, acne, pediatric dermatology.
John T. Keane
Dermatopathology, medical dermatology. Advocate Christ
Matthew Kelleher
Cosmetic laser surgery, liposuction, Botox, sclerotherapy. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Aleksandar L. Krunic
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, dermatologic surgery. Swedish
Roopal V. Kundu
Skin of color. Northwestern Memorial
Amanda LaReau
Cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology.
Ross M. Levy
Dermatologic surgery, laser surgery, Mohs surgery. NorthShore Evanston
Peter A. Lio
Eczema, pediatric dermatology. Northwestern Memorial
David A. Lorber
NorthShore Evanston
Paula Malhotra
Botox, fillers and injectables, medical dermatology. Northwestern Memorial
Anthony J. Mancini
Pediatric dermatology, skin infections. Lurie
Sheetal Mehta
Mohs surgery. Edward
Gregg M. Menaker
Dermatologic surgery, laser surgery, Mohs surgery. NorthShore Evanston
Julie A. Moore
Bernhard J. Ortel
Psoriatic arthritis, blistering diseases, skin cancer. NorthShore
Amy S. Paller
Genetic skin disorders, immune deficiency skin disorders, atopic dermatitis, pediatric dermatology. Lurie
Neill T. Peters
Northwestern Memorial
Arlene Ruiz De Luzuriaga
Melanoma, seborrheic keratosis, acne, telangiectasia. UChicago
Andrew Scheman
Contact dermatitis, occupational skin diseases, cosmetic dermatology. Northwestern Memorial
David Shanker
Laser surgery. Northwestern Lake Forest
Christopher R. Shea
Pathology, dermatologic oncology, actinic keratoses, acne. UChicago
Jessica Sheehan
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery, cosmetic dermatology.
Melinda Simon
Cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology.
Christina G. Steil
Cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology. Amita Hinsdale
Amy Forman Taub
Cosmetic dermatology, skin cancer and moles, acne and rosacea, photodynamic therapy. Northwestern Memorial
Annette M. Wagner
Pediatric dermatology, laser surgery, vascular malformations and birthmarks. Lurie
Dina Yaghmai
Cosmetic dermatology,
laser surgery.
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Abdallah Altarshan
OSF
Jill Frances Apel
NorthShore
Ramez Bahu
NorthShore
Ayla Bakar
Northwestern McHenry
George L. Bakris
Hypertension, kidney disease. UChicago
William C. Bayer
Diabetes, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis. Northwestern CDH
Steven J. Bielski
Pituitary disorders, adrenal disorders. Northwestern Delnor
Pauline M. Camacho
Osteoporosis, metabolic bone disorders. Loyola
Gerald A. Charnogursky
Diabetes, thyroid disorders, pituitary disorders. Loyola
Sara Chowdhury
Thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, pituitary disorders. NorthShore
Ronald N. Cohen
Pediatric endocrinology, thyroid diseases, diabetes prevention, thyroid cancer. UChicago
Kamala G. Cotts
Adults with developmental disabilities. UChicago
Megan Crawford
Metabolic disorders, thyroid disorders. NorthShore
David A. Ehrmann
Polycystic ovary syndrome, reproductive endocrinology, type 2 diabetes, hirsutism. UChicago
Mary Ann Emanuele
Diabetes, osteoporosis, thyroid disorders, parathyroid disorders. Loyola
Inessa Gelfand
Diabetes, pediatric endocrinology. Amita St. Francis
Janice L. Gilden
Diabetes, hypertension, metabolic disorders. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Olena Hungerford
Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Brian Won-Sik Kim
Thyroid disorders, thyroid cancer. Rush
Chung-Kay Koh
Thyroid disorders, adrenal disorders. Advocate Lutheran
Theodore Mazzone
Diabetes, cholesterol and lipid disorders. NorthShore
Raghavendra G. Mirmira
Diabetes. UChicago
Maria Claudia
Moscoso-Cordero
NorthShore
Louis H. Philipson
Diabetes prevention, diabetes in pregnancy, pediatric diabetes, hypoglycemia. UChicago
David H. Sarne
Thyroid diseases, thyroid cancer. UChicago
Erica G. Sinsheimer
Diabetes, infertility, osteoporosis.
Daniel D. So
Diabetes, thyroid disorders, pituitary disorders. Advocate Good Shepherd
Terrence F. Swade
Diabetes, thyroid disorders, pituitary disorders. Advocate Good Sam
Kristina I.
Todorova-Koteva
NorthShore
Tamara J. Vokes
Metabolic bone disease, osteoporosis, osteoporosis in women, integrated women’s health. UChicago
Phillip L. Werner
Diabetes, thyroid disorders. Advocate Lutheran
Katarzyna G. Zarnecki
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, thyroid disorders. NorthShore
W. Patrick Zeller
Thyroid disorders, diabetes, pediatric endocrinology. Edward
Gastroenterology
Abdul A. Aadam
Interventional endoscopy, pancreatic and biliary disease, endoscopic ultrasound, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy. Northwestern Memorial
Costica Aloman
Liver disease, liver failure, hepatitis C, liver transplant medicine. Rush
Thomas R. Arndt
Colon cancer screening, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease. Advocate Christ
Mohammad H. Bawani
Endoscopic ultrasound, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, hepatitis. Advocate Condell
Charles H. Berkelhammer
Inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease. Advocate Christ
Suresh Bhalla
Inflammatory bowel disease. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Mark D. Blitstein
Colonoscopy, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease, endoscopy. Northwestern Memorial
Joseph M. Bresnahan
Liver disease, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease. MacNeal
Russell D. Brown
Endoscopic therapies, pancreatic and biliary disease. UI Health
Carl J. Calandra
Amita Hinsdale
Russell D. Cohen
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease. UChicago
Scott J. Cotler
Liver disease, liver cancer, liver transplant medicine, hepatitis B. Loyola
Mark T. De Meo
Pancreatic disease, celiac disease, colonoscopy, endoscopy. Rush
Jennifer Dorfmeister
Digestive disorders.
Advocate Sherman
Mark E. Dubin
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, liver disease. Amita
St. Alexius
Claus J. Fimmel
Liver disease, liver transplant medicine. NorthShore
Steven L. Flamm
Hepatitis, hepatitis C, liver and biliary disease, liver transplant medicine. Northwestern Memorial
Daniel R. Ganger
Liver and biliary disease, liver failure, liver transplant medicine. Northwestern Memorial
David P. Gerard
Hepatitis, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis. Amita Hinsdale
Lawrence E. Gluskin
Colon cancer, peptic acid disorders, GERD, irritable bowel syndrome. Amita
St. Joseph Chicago
Sonia S. Godambe
Digestive disorders.
Advocate Sherman
Michael J. Goldberg
Pancreatic cancer, colon and rectal cancer, Barrett’s esophagus, esophageal disorders. NorthShore Evanston
Ira M. Hanan
Endoscopy, inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease. UChicago
Stephen B. Hanauer
Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, clinical trials. Northwestern Memorial
Ikuo Hirano
Esophageal disorders, eosinophilic esophagitis, swallowing disorders, GERD. Northwestern Memorial
Stuart A. Issleib
Peptic acid disorders, GERD. Amita La Grange
Jeffrey M. Jacobs
Endoscopy, colonoscopy, polypectomy. NorthShore Skokie
Robert Janda
Swallowing disorders, colonoscopy. Amita Hinsdale
Peter J. Kahrilas
Esophageal disorders, swallowing disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Ali Keshavarzian
Inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, gastrointestinal motility disorders. Rush
Rajesh N. Keswani
Interventional endoscopy, pancreatic and biliary disease, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. Northwestern Memorial
Everett P. Kirch
Vista
Srinadh Komanduri
Barrett’s esophagus, endoscopic ultrasound, colonoscopy and polypectomy, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy. Northwestern Memorial
Laura M. Kulik
Liver and biliary disease, liver transplant medicine, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Robert M. Lee
Digestive disorders, inflammatory bowel disease. Amita Hinsdale
Frank G. Martini
Colonoscopy, GERD, irritable bowel syndrome. Northwestern Lake Forest
Justin Mitchell
Hepatitis, liver and biliary disease, liver transplant medicine. Rush
George E. Morgan
Esophageal disorders, Barrett’s esophagus. Edward
Vincent C. Muscarello
Ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome. Northwestern Palos
Amar S. Naik
Crohn’s disease, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease. Loyola
Kenneth I. O’Riordan
Hepatitis C, hepatitis B, colon cancer. Advocate Lutheran
John Pandolfino
Swallowing disorders, esophageal disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Willis G. Parsons
Pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, biliary disease. NCH
Rajesh Pillai
Endoscopy. Advocate Sherman
Bennett H. Plotnick
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, biliary disease, GERD. NorthShore Skokie
Joel E. Retsky
Inflammatory bowel disease. NorthShore Highland Park
Mary E. Rinella
Liver and biliary disease, liver transplant medicine. Northwestern Memorial
David T. Rubin
Inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease. UChicago
Michael A. Ruchim
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy,colonoscopy. Northwestern Memorial
Suriya V. Sastri
Amita Hinsdale
Carol E. Semrad
Celiac disease, diarrheal diseases, malabsorption syndrome, nutrition. UChicago
Peter L. Seraphin
Digestive disorders, esophageal disorders.
Amita Hinsdale
Noura M. Sharabash
Colon cancer screening, digestive disorders. Advocate South Suburban
Dean N. Silas
Biliary disease, liver disease, endoscopy. Advocate Lutheran
Matthew B. Smith
Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hepatitis C. Elmhurst
Christian G. Stevoff
Colon cancer screening. Northwestern Memorial
Wei Sun
Gastrointestinal motility disorders. Advocate Sherman
Talal Sunbulli
Inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease. Advocate Christ
Helen S. Te
Liver disease, liver transplant medicine, hepatitis, liver cancer. UChicago
Pankaj G. Vashi
Nutrition in cancer prevention and control, nutrition in acute illness. CTCA
Jeffrey T. Victor
Liver disease, capsule endoscopy. Northwestern Delnor
Irving Waxman
Gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, interventional endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. Rush
Rockford Glenn. Yapp III
Gastrointestinal cancer, hemorrhoids. Advocate
Good Sam
Eric J. Yegelwel
NCH
George Zahrebelski
Irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease, hepatitis.
Amita Alexian
Nephrology
Wadah Atassi
Dialysis care, complex hypertension, diabetic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease. UChicago Ingalls
Harold Bregman
Hypertension, dialysis care.
Paul Crawford
Dialysis care, kidney disease, renal disorders. Advocate Trinity
Cybele Ghossein
Kidney failure. Northwestern Memorial
Karen A. Griffin
Hypertension, diabetic kidney disease. Loyola
Mary S. Hammes
Dialysis care. UChicago
Sheldon M. Hirsch
Dialysis care, hypertension.
Bing Ho
Kidney and pancreas transplant medicine. Northwestern Memorial
Tamara Isakova
Northwestern Memorial
Maria S. Khan
Diabetic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, chronic kidney disease. Vista
Daniel Kniaz
Hypertension, diabetic kidney disease, kidney failure. Advocate Lutheran
Stephen M. Korbet
Glomerulonephritis, hypertension. Rush
Z. Teresa Kravets
Hypertension, dialysis care, acute kidney failure.
Silver Cross
David J. Leehey
Diabetic kidney disease, hypertension, kidney stones. Loyola
Rupal C. Mehta
Hypertension. Jesse Brown
Jawad Munir
Diabetic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, hypertension, chronic kidney disease. Advocate Condell
Nancy A. Nora
Fluid and electrolyte balance, hypertension, dialysis care. NorthShore Highland Park
James J. Paparello
Chronic kidney disease. Northwestern Memorial
Lisa Pillsbury
Dialysis care. Amita Alexian
Leonard D. Potempa
Hypertension and drug-resistent hypertension, glomerulonephritis, chronic kidney disease. Amita
La Grange
Anis A. Rauf
Kidney failure. Amita Hinsdale
Roger A. Rodby
Diabetic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, lupus nephritis, dialysis care. Rush
Robert M. Rosa
Lupus nephritis, kidney failure. Northwestern Memorial
James J. Rydel
Glomerulonephritis, kidney diseases, renal disorders. Advocate Christ
Neil E. Soifer
Pediatric and adult kidney disease, heart disease in kidney failure, dialysis care. Weiss
Stuart M. Sprague
Chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, metabolic bone disorders. NorthShore Evanston
Anand Srivastava
Diabetic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease, hypertension. Northwestern Memorial
Manish Tanna
Hypertension, kidney disease. Advocate Lutheran
Joshua R. Trob
Diabetic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease, kidney stones. Advocate Condell
Suneel Udani
Glomerulonephritis.
Amita Hinsdale
Aziz Valika
Kidney disease.
Amita Hinsdale
William L. Whittier
Rush
Mohammad Zahid
Hypertension, kidney
failure, dialysis care.
Amita St. Joseph Elgin
Anca I. Zegrean
Diabetes, glomerulonephritis, chronic kidney disease, kidney stones. Northwestern Lake Forest
Ophthalmology
Vinay Aakalu
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, orbital diseases. UI Eye & Ear
Charles S. Ahn
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, laser refractive surgery.
Kathy A. Anderson
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus. Advocate
Good Shepherd
Michelle Andreoli
Northwestern CDH
Naveed Z. Ansari
Corneal disease and surgery, cataract surgery.
Brad G. Anstadt
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. Gottlieb
Ahmad A. Aref
Glaucoma. UI Eye & Ear
Nathalie F. Azar
Pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus. UI Eye & Ear
Robert J. Barnes
Glaucoma. Rush Copley
Surendra Basti
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, laser refractive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Andrew Berman
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore Skokie
Sandeep Bhatia
Charles S. Bouchard
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, cornea transplant, keratoconus. Loyola
Katherine Z. Brito
Pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus. Northwestern Delnor
Steven V.L. Brown
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. Rush
Paul J. Bryar
LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
R.V. Paul Chan
Pediatric ophthalmology, retinopathy of prematurity, pediatric retinal disorders, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy. UI Eye & Ear
Felix Y. Chau
Retinal disorders, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular degeneration. UI Eye & Ear
Troy W. Close
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore
Adam J. Cohen
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (eyes and face), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty.
M. Soledad Cortina
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery.
UI Eye & Ear
Kimberlee Curnyn
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus.
Mark J. Daily
Macular degeneration. Northwestern CDH
Patricia L. Davis
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus. Rush Copley
Felipe De Alba
Retina and vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular disease and degeneration. Loyola
Jose J. De la Cruz
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, cornea transplant, intraocular lens. UI Eye & Ear
Ankit Desai
Diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular disease and degeneration, retinal disorders, retinal vascular diseases.
Thomas Deutsch
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. Rush
Jasmeet S. Dhaliwal
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, glaucoma. Amita Resurrection
Ali Djalilian
Corneal disease and surgery, corneal disease and transplant. UI Eye & Ear
Randy J. Epstein
Corneal disease and surgery, cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. Rush
Christopher Farley
Northwestern Palos
Robert S. Feder
Cataract surgery, corneal disease, LASIK refractive surgery, PRK refractive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Robert Foody
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, laser surgery. Rush Copley
David K. Gieser
Glaucoma. Northwestern CDH
Marlyn F. Goldberg
Diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal disorders, retina and vitreous surgery.
Debra A. Goldstein
Uveitis, uveitis and AIDS, sarcoidosis (eye). Northwestern Memorial
Madhu S.R. Gorla
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. NorthShore Glenbrook
Daniel J. Green
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. Northwestern Lake Forest
Rachael A. Greenberg
Jeffrey R. Haag
Neuro-ophthalmology, cataract surgery. Northwestern CDH
Seenu M. Hariprasad
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal detachment. UChicago
Samra Hashmi
Cornea and external eye disease, LASIK refractive surgery. Silver Cross
Anjali S. Hawkins
Glaucoma. Northwestern Delnor
Brian L. Heffelfinger
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. Advocate Sherman
Joshua B. Herz
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease, LASIK refractive surgery. NorthShore
Mitchell Jackson
LASIK refractive surgery, cataract surgery, keratoconus. Vista
Sandeep Jain
Cornea and external eye disease, dry eye syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome.
UI Eye & Ear
Saima Jalal
Cataract surgery, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration. Advocate Sherman
Thomas John
Cornea transplant, cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, intraocular lens replacement. Advocate South Suburban
Bruce H. Kaplan
Glaucoma. Advocate Lutheran
Nickolas Katsoulakis
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Palos
Lawrence M. Kaufman
Pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus. Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Kevin M. King
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern Delnor
Michael S. Korey
Glaucoma. Advocate Masonic
Kristi Kozlov
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease, glaucoma. Advocate Sherman
Stephen Krates
Cataract surgery. Northwestern Palos
Steven R. Lafayette
Cataract surgery. Northwestern CDH
Frank La Franco
Retinal detachment, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal disorders.
Janet A. Lee
Cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern CDH
Yannek I. Leiderman
Diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular disease and degeneration, retinal disorders, retina and vitreous surgery. UI Eye & Ear
Eligijus P. Lelis
Cataract surgery. Silver Cross
Deena F. Leonard
Pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus, nasolacrimal duct obstruction, amblyopia. Advocate Good Shepherd
Andrew O. Lewicky
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. Advocate Masonic
Jennifer Lim
Retina and vitreous surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal detachment. UI Eye & Ear
Ann-Marie Lobo
Uveitis. UI Eye & Ear
Cereesa E. Longest
Pediatric ophthalmology.
Osvaldo I. Lopez
Corneal disease and surgery, LASIK refractive surgery, cataract surgery.
Advocate Masonic
David Lubeck
LASIK refractive surgery, cornea transplant, cataract surgery. Advocate Trinity
James F. McDonnell
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus. Loyola
Kenneth V. Melchionna
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. Advocate Sherman
Carol A. Menner
Diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal disorders, retina and vitreous surgery. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Thomas S. Michelson
Corneal disease and surgery, LASIK refractive surgery.
William F. Mieler
Retina and vitreous surgery, eye tumors and cancer, macular disease and degeneration, eye trauma. UI Eye & Ear
Thomas R. Mizen
Neuro-ophthalmology, optic nerve disorders. Rush
Diany S. Morales
Cataract surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus. NorthShore Highland Park
David Morimoto
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Samuel J. Multack
Cataract surgery, complex cataract surgery, cataract surgery revision, glaucoma. Advocate South Suburban
Lisa M. Nijm
Cornea and external eye disease, LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern CDH
Gregory J. Pacelli
Pediatric ophthalmology, retinopathy of prematurity, strabismus. Silver Cross
David J. Palmer
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Anna J. Park
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern CDH
Mark J. Piotrowski
Cataract surgery, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, glaucoma, macular disease and degeneration.
Eric J. Quartetti
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK refractive surgery. Amita St. Joseph Elgin
Peter K. Rabiah
Pediatric ophthalmology. NorthShore
Bahram Rahmani
Pediatric ophthalmology, pediatric eye tumors, orbital tumors and cancer, retinoblastoma. Lurie
James J. Reidy
Cornea and external eye disease. UChicago
Kenneth Resnick
Retinal disorders, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, macular degeneration. Elmhurst
Lisa F. Rosenberg
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Mark I. Rosenblatt
Corneal disease and transplant, PRK refractive surgery, anterior segment surgery, complex cataract surgery. UI Health
Jonathan Rubenstein
LASIK refractive surgery, cornea transplant, dry eye syndrome. Rush
Bradley Ruff
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK refractive surgery. Northwestern Lake Forest
Arun Samy
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery, laser refractive surgery.
Sophia Sarkos
Cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery.
Carol Schmidt
Retinal disorders, optic nerve disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Pete Setabutr
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, orbital diseases, orbital surgery. UI Eye & Ear
Lena C. Shah
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease.
Paras R. Shah
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, adult and pediatric strabismus, pediatric ophthalmology. NorthShore
Kabita S. Shifrin
Cosmetic surgery (eyes), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, oculoplastic and orbital surgery. Advocate South Suburban
David S. Springer
Cornea transplant, cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery.
Edward Sung
Glaucoma. Northwestern CDH
Lisa S. Thompson
Pediatric ophthalmology, adult and pediatric strabismus.
Monica L. Thoms
Cataract surgery, LASIK refractive surgery. NCH
Benjamin H. Ticho
Strabismus, pediatric ophthalmology, retinopathy of prematurity, cataract surgery. UI Eye & Ear
David J. Tresley
Retinal disorders, retina and vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy. Advocate Masonic
Elmer Y. Tu
Cornea and external eye disease, corneal disease and surgery. UI Eye & Ear
Thasarat S. Vajaranant
Glaucoma, cataract surgery. UI Eye & Ear
Amy VanDenBrook
Cataract surgery, glaucoma. Northwestern Memorial
Nicholas J. Volpe
Neuro-ophthalmology, strabismus. Northwestern Memorial
Mitchell Warren
NorthShore Highland Park
Holly Weis
Michael P. Weisberg
Cataract surgery, cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Memorial
Kenya Williams
Cosmetic surgery (eyes), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, oculoplastic surgery.
Ruth D. Williams
Glaucoma. Northwestern CDH
Stephen J. Winkler
Cosmetic surgery (eyes), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, oculoplastic and orbital surgery. Amita Holy Family
John W. Winkler
Cataract surgery.
Amita Holy Family
Lisa G. Wohl
LASIK refractive surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma, dry eye syndrome. Amita GlenOaks
Tamara B. Wyse
Glaucoma, cataract surgery, dry eye syndrome, intraocular lens replacement. NorthShore Evanston
Richard Zak
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease and retinopathy, retinal detachment. Rush Copley
Aras M. Zlioba
Cataract surgery, glaucoma, cornea and external eye disease. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Otolaryngology
Nishant Agrawal
Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck tumors. UChicago
Samer Al-Khudari
Head and neck cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery. Rush
Martin E. Anderson Jr.
Ear disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, pediatric otolaryngology, throat disorders. Advocate Lutheran
Robert W. Bastian
Voice disorders, swallowing disorders, laryngeal disorders, airway disorders. Advocate Good Sam
Robert A. Battista
Hearing disorders and tinnitus, ear disorders and surgery, acoustic neuroma and schwannoma, Ménière’s disease. Amita Hinsdale
Lawrence F. Berg
Nasal and sinus disorders, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring, allergy, hearing disorders and tinnitus. Advocate Sherman
Mihir K. Bhayani
Head and neck cancer and surgery. Rush
Elizabeth Astin Blair
Head and neck cancer and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, salivary gland tumors and surgery, skull base tumors. UChicago
Leslie J. Block
Ear disorders, sinus disorders, throat disorders.
Richard W. Borrowdale
Head and neck cancer, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, head and neck reconstruction. Loyola
Gregory S. Bussell
Nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders. Advocate Lutheran
Allen H. Carlins
Northwestern Lake Forest
Francis A. Casper
Nasal and sinus disorders, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring. Advocate Lutheran
Steven Charous
Voice disorders, sleep disorders, apnea, snoring, rhinoplasty. Loyola
Judy L. Chen
Pediatric and adult otolaryngology. NorthShore
Shilpa R. Cherukupally
Pediatric otolaryngology, minimally invasive surgery, sinus disorders and surgery, sleep apnea. Edward
Sung J. Chung
Head and neck surgery, hearing and balance disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders. Silver Cross
David Bertram Conley Jr.
Sinus disorders and surgery, skull base tumors and surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Jacquelynne P. Corey
Nasal and sinus disorders, allergy, voice disorders, sleep disorders. Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Narendra M. Desai
Advocate Condell
Scott W. DiVenere
Ear disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders, head and neck surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Joseph J. Donzelli
Thyroid and parathyroid surgery, airway disorders, voice disorders. Edward
Michael Friedman
Sleep disorders, apnea, snoring, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery, head and neck tumors. Advocate Masonic
Krystyna V. Gal
Ear disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders, head and neck surgery. Advocate Christ
Michael G. Gartlan
Pediatric otolaryngology, ear disorders, sinus disorders, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Samuel Girgis
Sinus disorders and surgery, facial plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery. Amita Hinsdale
Michael B. Gluth
Otology and neuro-otology, cholesteatoma, hearing and balance disorders, Ménière’s disease. UChicago
Katherine K. Hamming
Airway disorders, cleft palate and lip, ear disorders, pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Christopher M. Hampson
Airway disorders, ear disorders, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders. Edward
Kevin J. Hulett
Allergy, sinus disorders, ear disorders, throat disorders. Edward
Stephanie A. Joe
Nasal and sinus surgery, minimally invasive surgery.
UI Eye & Ear
Robert C. Kern
Sinus disorders and surgery, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring, taste and smell disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Daniel M. Kurtzman
Sinus disorders, nasal reconstruction, thyroid disorders. MacNeal
John P. Leonetti
Skull base tumors and surgery, neuro-otology, head and neck cancer, facial paralysis. Loyola
Nicholas Lygizos
Head and neck surgery, nasal and sinus surgery, pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Susan T. Lyon
Pediatric otolaryngology, hearing disorders and tinnitus. Advocate Children’s
Oak Lawn
John Maddalozzo
Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck tumors, cystic hygromas, salivary gland surgery. Lurie
Silvio Marra
Head and neck surgery, pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn
Akihiro J. Matsuoka
Neuro-otology. Northwestern Memorial
Alan G. Micco
Neuro-otology, acoustic neuroma and schwannoma, balance disorders, cochlear implants. Northwestern Memorial
Joseph H. Mishell
Sinus disorders, ear disorders, pediatric otolaryngology. NorthShore Highland Park
Victor P. Mokarry
Nasal and sinus disorders, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring, head and neck cancer, pediatric otolaryngology. Amita Alexian
Dennis M. Moore
Neuro-otology, ear disorders and surgery, cochlear implants. Loyola
Erik G. Nelson
Allergy, hearing disorders and tinnitus. Advocate Condell
Ankit Patel
Pediatric and adult otolaryngology, hearing disorders and tinnitus, nasal and sinus disorders, nasal and sinus surgery. Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Urjeet A. Patel
Head and neck reconstruction, nasal and sinus cancer and surgery, salivary gland tumors and surgery, throat cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Lon J. Petchenik
Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, ear disorders and surgery. NCH
Jayant Pinto
Nasal and sinus disorders, nasal and sinus surgery, rhinitis and allergy, sleep disorders and apnea and snoring. UChicago
Louis de Guzman Portugal
Head and neck cancer and surgery, nasal and sinus disorders, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, voice disorders. UChicago
Joseph R. Raviv
Endoscopic surgery, nasal and sinus surgery, sinus tumors, skull base surgery. NorthShore Evanston
Miriam Redleaf
Cochlear implants, vertigo, facial nerve disorders, hearing loss. UI Health
Brent E. Richardson
Voice disorders, airway disorders, swallowing disorders. Advocate
Good Sam
Ari B. Rubenfeld
UI Health
Sandeep Samant
Head and neck cancer
and surgery, skull base surgery, endoscopic surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery.
Northwestern Memorial
Andrea Shogan
Pediatric otolaryngology, airway disorders, swallowing disorders. UChicago
Gordon J. Siegel
Head and neck cancer, nasal and sinus disorders, laryngeal and voice disorders, laser surgery. Northwestern Memorial
H. Steven Sims
Laryngeal Botox, voice disorders and professional voice care, laryngeal and vocal cord surgery, early vocal cord cancers.
UI Health
Steven F. Soltes
Nasal and sinus
disorders, laser surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery.
Advocate Christ
James Stankiewicz
Endoscopic sinus surgery, rhinosinusitis, nasal and sinus disorders. Loyola
Kerstin M. Stenson
Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck cancer reconstruction, swallowing disorders, vocal cord disorders. Rush
Bruce K. Tan
Nasal and sinus disorders, sinus tumors, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Nirav N. Thakkar
Head and neck cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ
Regina Paloyan Walker
Sleep apnea, thyroid and parathyroid surgery.
Curtis G. Walsh
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, nasal and sinus disorders, throat disorders, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. Advocate Christ
Kevin C. Welch
Head and neck cancer and surgery, sinus tumors, sinus disorders and surgery, endoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial
R. Mark Wiet
Hearing loss and tinnitus, neuro-otology, skull base tumors and surgery. Rush
Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Daniel G. Danahey
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, ear reshaping (otoplasty), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, facial rejuvenation. Northwestern CDH
Steven Dayan
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery (face and neck), eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty. Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Raymond J. Konior
Hair restoration and transplant. Loyola
Bryan W. Rubach
Head and neck cancer
and surgery.
Anil R. Shah
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery (face), facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty. UChicago
Mobeen A. Shirazi
Cosmetic surgery (face and neck), ear disorders, reconstructive plastic surgery, sinus disorders and surgery. Northwestern Woodstock
Douglas M. Sidle
Eyelid surgery and blepharoplasty, facial paralysis, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Botox. Northwestern Memorial
Dean Toriumi
Rhinoplasty, cosmetic surgery (face), reconstructive plastic surgery. Rush
Pulmonary Disease
Lawrence E. Alberti
Pulmonary infections, emphysema, asthma. Advocate Dreyer
Stephen R. Amesbury
Asthma, COPD.
Advocate Condell
Ada I. Arias
Asthma, pneumonia, sleep disorders and apnea. Amita Sts. Mary and Elizabeth
Remzi Bag
Pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, lung transplantation, interstitial lung diseases. UChicago
Robert A. Balk
Asthma, cystic fibrosis, respiratory failure, lung injury and ARDS. Rush
Carl M. Barsanti
Advocate Good Sam
Michael J. Cuttica
COPD, pulmonary hypertension, critical care. Northwestern Memorial
Jane E. DeMatte-D’Amico
Autoimmune lung disease, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial
Steven Dudek
Respiratory distress syndrome. UI Health
Peter C. Freebeck
Breathing disorders, sleep disorders and apnea.
Amita Hinsdale
Harvey J. Friedman
Asthma, sarcoidosis. Amita St. Francis
Steven M. Geller
Asthma, COPD, critical care, emphysema. Amita Alexian
Robert W. Hart
Sleep disorders and apnea, narcolepsy. Amita Alexian
D. Kyle Hogarth
COPD, bronchoscopy, emphysema, lung cancer. UChicago
Howard Jaffe
Bronchoscopy, critical care. UI Health
Manu Jain
Cystic fibrosis, critical care. Northwestern Memorial
Min Joo
COPD, asthma, critical care. UI Health
Ravi Kalhan
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial
David W. Kamp
Pulmonary infections, immunologic lung disease, COPD, occupational lung disease. Northwestern Memorial
Howard M. Katz
Asthma, emphysema, infectious lung disease. NorthShore
Kevin L. Kovitz
Interventional pulmonology. Amita Alexian
John P. Kress
Lung disease, critical care, respiratory failure. UChicago
Thomas E. Liao
Advocate Masonic
Gerald Luger
Gottlieb
Benjamin D. Margolis
Lung cancer, asthma. NorthShore Evanston
Petham P. Muthuswamy
Asthma, sarcoidosis, respiratory failure, pulmonary hypertension. Jackson Park
Gokhan M. Mutlu
Critical care, sleep disorders and apnea. UChicago
Edward T. Naureckas
Cystic fibrosis, asthma, COPD, critical care. UChicago
Christopher Sola Olopade
Asthma, COPD, emphysema, bronchiectasis. UChicago
Michelle Lee
Hinsch Prickett
Critical care, cystic fibrosis. Northwestern Memorial
Sharon Reifler Rosenberg
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial
Dean Ernest Schraufnagel
Pulmonary infections, tuberculosis, pulmonary vascular disease, sickle cell disease (lung). UI Health
Kevin P. Simpson
Pulmonary fibrosis, asthma. Loyola
Lewis J. Smith
Asthma, COPD. Northwestern Memorial
Julian Solway
Asthma, lung disease. UChicago
Peter H. Sporn
Asthma, interstitial lung disease. Northwestern Memorial
Arvey M. Stone
Cystic fibrosis, COPD. Advocate Lutheran
Mary E. Strek
Pulmonary fibrosis, hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia, asthma, bronchiectasis. UChicago
Agop Tepeli
Advocate South Suburban
Martin J. Tobin
Mechanical ventilation,
COPD. Hines
Nidhi S. Undevia
Sleep disorders and apnea, emphysema, COPD, pulmonary infections. Loyola
John M. Walsh
Asthma, COPD. Amita
St. Joseph Joliet
Christopher J. Winslow
Critical care, COPD. NorthShore Glenbrook
Urology
Nejd F. Alsikafi
Kidney stones, minimally invasive urologic surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urologic cancer. Advocate Condell
Laurie Bachrach
Minimally invasive surgery. Gottlieb
Gregory T. Bales
Male and female incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse repair, female urology. UChicago
Nelson E. Bennett Jr.
Sexual dysfunction, men’s health. Northwestern Memorial
Michael D. Blum
Urologic cancer, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia. NorthShore Evanston
Mark Brandt
Laparoscopic surgery,
robotic surgery, urologic cancer, prostate cancer. Advocate Lutheran
Robert E. Brannigan
Male infertility. Northwestern Memorial
William J. Catalona
Prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia. Northwestern Memorial
Robert J. Challenger
Kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary tract infections, vasectomy. Northwestern CDH
Scott Eggener
Prostate cancer, robotic surgery, kidney cancer, testicular cancer. UChicago
Lev Elterman
Male and female incontinence, kidney stones, minimally invasive surgery, female urology. Weiss
Geoffery Engel
Amita Alexian
Robert C. Flanigan
Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer. Loyola
Gordon R. Gluckman
Prostate cancer, kidney cancer, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran
David E. Goldrath
Robotic surgery,
urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd
James H. Griffin
Erectile dysfunction, urologic cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia. Advocate Sherman
Gopal N. Gupta
Bladder cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, robotic surgery. Loyola
Fadi Habib
Urologic cancer, kidney stones, minimally invasive surgery, prostate cancer. Amita St. Joseph Chicago
Brian T. Helfand
Benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. NorthShore
John J. Kritsas
Kidney stones, laparoscopic surgery, urologic cancer. Amita Hinsdale
Shilajit D. Kundu
Bladder cancer, kidney cancer. Northwestern Memorial
Kalyan C. Latchamsetty
Benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, laparoscopic surgery, urologic cancer. Rush Copley
Ronald Lee
Male infertility, vasectomy reversal. Advocate Lutheran
Laurence A. Levine
Erectile dysfunction, male infertility, Peyronie’s disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia. Rush
Paul B. Lyon
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy. Edward
Michael S. McGuire
Urologic cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia. Northwestern Lake Forest
Kevin T. McVary
Erectile dysfunction, urinary tract infections, minimally invasive surgery, sexual dysfunction. Loyola
Paul F. Merrick
Urologic cancer, vasectomy and vasectomy reversal, voiding dysfunction, erectile dysfunction. Northwestern CDH
John E. Milner
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, endourology, robotic surgery. NorthShore
Highland Park
Craig Niederberger
Male infertility, erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia. UI Health
Kent T. Perry Jr.
Kidney cancer, prostate cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Dennis Pessis
Prostate cancer, kidney stones, kidney cancer, testicular cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest
Steven M. Pierpaoli
OSF
Marcus L. Quek
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, penile cancer. Loyola
David A. Rebuck
Endourology, male and female incontinence, kidney stones, urologic cancer. Advocate Lutheran
Mark J. Schacht
Prostate cancer, kidney cancer. Amita St. Francis
Edward M. Schaeffer
Prostate cancer, robotic surgery. Northwestern Memorial
Arieh L. Shalhav
Kidney cancer, prostate cancer. UChicago
Norm D. Smith
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer. NorthShore
George R. Sosenko
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer. Advocate Good Sam
George Sreckovic
Male and female incontinence, kidney stones, bladder cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Palos
Thomas Turk
Minimally invasive surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney cancer, kidney stones. Loyola
Srinivas Vourganti
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Rush Oak Park
Paul M. Yonover
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney stones, laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Masonic
Gregory P. Zagaja
Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, robotic surgery. UChicago