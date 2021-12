Gynecology & Reproductive Endocrinology

Barbara A. Soltes

Endometriosis, menopause problems, infertility, menstrual disorders. Rush

Maternal & Fetal Medicine

Catalin Buhimschi

High-risk pregnancy.

UI Health

Patricia M. Garcia

AIDS/HIV in pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial

Jean Ricci Goodman

Diabetes in pregnancy, prenatal diagnosis, prenatal ultrasound, high-risk pregnancy. Loyola

William A. Grobman

High-risk pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial

Michael J. Hussey

Prenatal diagnosis, multiple gestation, high-risk pregnancy. Northwestern CDH

Scott N. MacGregor

High-risk pregnancy, prematurity prevention, fetal diagnosis and therapy. NorthShore Evanston

Ramkrishna G. Mehendale

High-risk pregnancy, obstetrics only. Rush

Sarosh Rana

High-risk pregnancy, hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, diabetes in pregnancy. UChicago

Barrett Kelley Robinson

Lupus and systemic lupus erythematosus in pregnancy, ultrasound, prenatal ultrasound, prenatal diagnosis. NorthShore

Richard K. Silver

High-risk pregnancy, fetal diagnosis and therapy. NorthShore Evanston

Michael L. Socol

Diabetes in pregnancy, multiple gestation, premature labor. Northwestern Memorial

Howard T. Strassner

High-risk pregnancy, amniocentesis, obstetric ultrasound. Rush

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Jaafar Afshar

Gynecology only. Gottlieb

Timothy C. Albion

Laparoscopic surgery, menopause problems, pregnancy, women’s health. NCH

Tamika Alexander

Menstrual disorders, pregnancy, women’s health. UI Health

Christine L. Anderson

Contraception to menopause care, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, cancer screening and ovarian cysts. Advocate Christ

Kimberly Bannon

Menstrual disorders, pregnancy, women’s health. Edward

Anita K. Blanchard

Menopause management, geriatric gynecologic care, abnormal uterine bleeding. UChicago

Patricia M. Boatwright

Weiss

Nadine Bolger

Northwestern Memorial

Michael A. Brusca

Northwestern Palos

Caroline A.M. Casey

Women’s health. Elmhurst

Monica Christmas

Uterine fibroids, menstrual disorders, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. UChicago

David J. Crandall

Menopause problems, pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, women’s health. Advocate Good Shepherd

Ellen Embry

Pregnancy, women’s health. Rush Copley

Elyse P. Erlich

Infertility, women’s health, preventive medicine. NCH

Mary S. Farhi

Menopause problems, gynecology only, women’s health. Rush

Michael T. Feingold

Edward

Meghan M. Flannery

Pregnancy, women’s health. Edward

Arin E. Ford

Menstrual disorders, pregnancy, women’s health. Rush Copley

Martin R. Gallo

Pregnancy, menopause problems, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Delnor

Gail S. Gerber

Infertility, Pap smear abnormalities, high-risk pregnancy. Amita St. Alexius

Scott Graziano

Menopause problems, gynecologic surgery, minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic hysterectomy. Loyola

Yesim F. Gulecyuz

Adolescent gynecology. Advocate Christ

Parul Gupta

Northwestern Memorial

Sadia Haider

Adolescent gynecology. Rush

Catherine Harth

Menopause problems, Pap smear abnormalities, endometrial ablation. UChicago

Heather B. Heiberger

Northwestern Lake Forest

John Hobbs

OSF

Jill K. Holden

Infertility, minimally invasive surgery, menopause problems, gynecologic surgery. Northwestern Lake Forest

Teresa Hubka

Women’s health, hormonal disorders, colposcopy. Amita Resurrection

Tracy Irwin

Swedish

Peter J. Johnson

Amita Alexian

Elena M. Kamel

Women’s health, menopause problems, osteoporosis, preconception planning. Northwestern Memorial

Linda S. Katz

Preconception planning, adolescent gynecology, menopause problems, women’s health. Northwestern Memorial

Gloria E. Kim

Menstrual disorders, minimally invasive surgery, pregnancy, women’s health. Advocate Good Sam

Ann Marie LaBarge

Gynecologic surgery, robotic hysterectomy, menopause problems, women’s health. Advocate Lutheran

Anita Levin

Gynecologic surgery, high-risk pregnancy, women’s health. Northwestern Memorial

Elliot M. Levine

Sexually transmitted diseases, sexual dysfunction, vulvar and vaginal disorders, gynecology only. Advocate Masonic

Julie M. Levitt

Adolescent gynecology, menopause problems, Pap smear abnormalities, pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial

Stacy T. Lindau

Female sexual dysfunction. UChicago

Riley P. Lloyd

Gynecology only. Amita St. Francis

Randee L. Lopata

Ultrasound, endometriosis. Advocate Lutheran

Liana C. Lucaric

Pregnancy, women’s health. Edward

Angela C. McElwee

Advocate Masonic

Eileen T. Morrison

Adolescent gynecology, menopause problems, pregnancy, laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Condell

Kimberly A. Mullin

Northwestern Palos

Maria Munoz

Amita Resurrection

Akemi L. Nakanishi

Minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell

Katherine Nolan-Watson

Preventive medicine, menopause problems, adolescent gynecology. Advocate Good Sam

Sherry K. Nordstrom

Women’s health, menopause problems, menstrual disorders, hysterectomy alternatives. Swedish

Kenneth J. Nunes

Pap smear abnormalities, uterine fibroids, advanced maternal age. UChicago

Elizabeth R. Nye

Rush

Therese M. O’Connor

Hysterectomy alternatives, menopause problems. Advocate Lutheran

Kristia Patsavas

Advocate Good Sam

Patrick Pozzi

Laparoscopic surgery, infertility, hysterectomy alternatives. Amita Alexian

Andrew A. Roth

Women’s health, high-risk pregnancy. Advocate

Good Sam

Jennifer L. Schaefer

Adolescent gynecology, endometriosis, hysteroscopic surgery, pregnancy. Advocate Condell

Maryam Siddiqui

General obstetrics and gynecology, Pap smear abnormalities, uterine fibroids, pregnancy and childbirth. UChicago

Gayle M. Simmons

Menopause problems, pregnancy, women’s health. Amita Hinsdale

Shari G. Snow

Menopause problems, endometriosis, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago

Yevgeniya Sorokin

Amita Alexian

Adriana M. Spellman

Menopause problems, preventive medicine, adolescent gynecology, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell

Leslie A. Spencer

Women’s health. Amita Hinsdale

Lauren F. Streicher

Sexual dysfunction, menopause problems, hysterectomy alternatives, gynecology only. Northwestern Memorial

Merita Tan

Northwestern Memorial

Joseph S. Thomas Jr.

Urogynecology, endometriosis, uterine fibroids. Advocate Trinity

Murali K. Vinta

Menopause problems, menstrual disorders, pregnancy, women’s health. Rush

Crystal J. Wadyal

Obstetrics, gynecologic surgery, women’s health. Amita St. Alexius

Paula White-Prock

Menopause problems, Pap smear abnormalities. Loyola

Ricca Y. Zaino

Northwestern McHenry

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

Angeline N. Beltsos

Infertility. Advocate Masonic

Serdar Bulun

Northwestern Memorial

Michelle Catenacci

Minimally invasive surgery, uterine fibroids, infertility. Northwestern Lake Forest

Eve C. Feinberg

Egg and embryo freezing, infertility (egg donation and IVF), polycystic ovarian syndrome. Northwestern Memorial

Tarun Jain

Infertility (advanced maternal age, egg donation, female, IVF). Northwestern Memorial

Emily S. Jungheim

Northwestern Memorial

Brian R. Kaplan

Infertility (IVF). NorthShore Highland Park

Helen Kim

Northwestern Memorial

Edward L. Marut

Infertility (advanced maternal age and IVF), egg and embryo freezing. NorthShore Highland Park

Magdy Peter Milad

Uterine fibroids, endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, tubal ligation reversal. Northwestern Memorial

Mary Wood Molo

Infertility (IVF), fertility preservation in cancer. Rush

Shweta R. Nayak

Fertility preservation, infertility (IVF), polycystic ovarian syndrome, recurrent miscarriage. NorthShore Evanston

Mary Ellen Pavone

Northwestern Memorial

Elizabeth Puscheck

Infertility, endometriosis, uterine fibroids. NCH

Nasir Rana

Infertility (IVF), endometriosis, laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Good Sam

John J. Rapisarda

Infertility (IVF), menstrual disorders, polycystic ovarian syndrome. NorthShore Evanston

John S. Rinehart

Infertility (IVF). NorthShore Evanston

Elena V. Trukhacheva

Infertility (IVF), preimplantation genetic diagnosis. Advocate

Good Sam

Meike L. Uhler

Infertility, endometriosis, menopause problems.

Alberuni A. Musa Zamah

Infertility (IVF), reproductive endocrinology, infertility. UChicago

Urogynecology, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Cynthia A. Brincat

Pelvic floor disorders, pelvic organ prolapse repair. Rush

Sean T. George

Urogynecology, pelvic reconstruction, urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse repair. Advocate Masonic

Roger P. Goldberg

Urogynecology, pelvic organ prolapse repair, pelvic floor reconstruction, pelvic organ prolapse repair. NorthShore Skokie

Marko Jachtorowycz

Urogynecology, pelvic floor reconstruction, urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse repair. Amita

St. Francis

Kimberly S. Kenton

Pelvic reconstruction, pelvic organ prolapse repair, urinary incontinence, childbirth injury. Northwestern Memorial

William Kobak

Urinary incontinence, pelvic floor disorders, minimally invasive surgery. UI Health

Juraj Letko

Pelvic organ prolapse repair, urinary incontinence, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago

Christina Lewicky-Gaupp

Fecal and urinary incontinence, pelvic floor reconstruction, pelvic organ prolapse repair. Northwestern Memorial

Michael D. Moen

Urogynecology, minimally invasive surgery, pelvic organ prolapse repair, pelvic reconstruction. Rush Copley

Michael Brendan Noone

Urogynecology, pelvic organ prolapse repair, urinary incontinence, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran

Peter K. Sand

Urogynecology, pelvic organ prolapse repair, urinary incontinence, interstitial cystitis. NorthShore Skokie

Abraham R. Shashoua

Urogynecology, pelvic organ prolapse repair, pelvic reconstruction, robotic surgery. Advocate Masonic

Sandra Valaitis

Urogynecology, pelvic organ prolapse repair, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago