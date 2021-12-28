Diagnostic Radiology
Michael E. Bresler
Body imaging. UI Health
Paul J. Chang
Abdominal imaging. UChicago
Abraham H. Dachman
Virtual colonoscopy, colon cancer, gastrointestinal fluoroscopy, CT scan. UChicago
James S. Donaldson
Pediatric radiology. Lurie
David Baruch Ecanow
Mammography. NorthShore
Jacob S. Ecanow
Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. NorthShore
Robert R. Edelman
MRI, cardiac CT angiography, cardiac MRI. NorthShore Evanston
Margaret D. Gore
Pediatric radiology. NorthShore Evanston
Richard M. Gore
Gastrointestinal imaging. NorthShore Evanston
Frederick L. Hoff
Body imaging, CT scan. Northwestern Memorial
Stanley Kim
Interventional radiology. Northwestern CDH
Tony Kim
Neuroradiology.
Jeffrey A. Leef
Interventional radiology, liver transplant, hepatobiliary intervention, uterine fibroid embolization. UChicago
Frank H. Miller
Abdominal imaging, gastrointestinal imaging, genitourinary radiology, MRI. Northwestern Memorial
Erin I. Neuschler
Breast imaging, 3D digital mammography, breast MRI, breast cancer. UI Health
James Oakey
Body imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, MRI, ultrasound.
David N. Rabin
Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI. NorthShore Evanston
Cynthia K. Rigsby
Pediatric radiology, cardiovascular imaging. Lurie
Gregory Scott Stacy
Soft tissue tumor imaging, bone tumor imaging, sports medicine imaging. UChicago
David Wasserman
Elmhurst
Neuroradiology
Kenneth N. Goldberg
MRI and CT of brain and spine. NorthShore Evanston
Thomas J. Grobelny
Interventional neuroradiology, cerebral aneurysm, stroke, arteriovenous malformations. Advocate Lutheran
Sasan Payvar
Amita St. Joseph Joliet
Barry Rabin
Pediatric neuroradiology, fetal MRI, vertebroplasty. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge
Harish N. Shownkeen
Interventional neuroradiology, stroke, arteriovenous malformations. Northwestern CDH
Keith R. Thulborn
MRI. UI Health
Nuclear Medicine
Daniel Appelbaum
PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, nuclear cardiology, neurologic imaging, nuclear radiology. UChicago
Gary L. Dillehay
Thyroid cancer, nuclear radiology. Northwestern Memorial
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Bulent Arslan
Aortic aneurysm. Rush
Marc A. Borge
Cancer chemoembolization, arteriovenous malformations, tumor embolization, interventional radiology. Loyola
James T. Bui
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer and chemoembolization, vascular medicine. UI Health
James C. Carr
Vascular medicine, interventional radiology. Northwestern Memorial
Howard B. Chrisman
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, interventional radiology, uterine fibroid embolization. Northwestern Memorial
Francis R. Facchini
Liver cancer, peripheral vascular disease, portal hypertension, spinal imaging and intervention. Amita
La Grange
Brian Funaki
UChicago
Ramona Gupta
Vein disorders. Northwestern Memorial
Jonathan M. Lorenz
Interventional radiology, transplant intervention, uterine fibroid embolization. UChicago
Charles E. Ray Jr.
Minimally invasive cancer therapy, dialysis interventions. UI Health
Riad Salem
Cancer radiotherapy, cancer chemoembolization, liver cancer and chemoembolization. Northwestern Memorial
Luke E. Sewall
Endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular disease, uterine fibroid embolization, angioplasty and stent placement. Amita La Grange
Michael J. Sichlau
Liver cancer, peripheral vascular disease, portal hypertension, spinal imaging and intervention. Amita
La Grange
Donatas Siliunas
Interventional radiology. Amita Alexian
Thuong G. Van Ha
Interventional oncology. UChicago
Robert L. Vogelzang
Uterine fibroid embolization, vein disorders, vascular malformations and birthmarks, hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia. Northwestern Memorial