Diagnostic Radiology

Michael E. Bresler
Body imaging. UI Health

Paul J. Chang
Abdominal imaging. UChicago

Abraham H. Dachman
Virtual colonoscopy, colon cancer, gastrointestinal fluoroscopy, CT scan. UChicago

James S. Donaldson
Pediatric radiology. Lurie

David Baruch Ecanow
Mammography. NorthShore

Jacob S. Ecanow
Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. NorthShore

Robert R. Edelman
MRI, cardiac CT angiography, cardiac MRI. NorthShore Evanston

Margaret D. Gore
Pediatric radiology. NorthShore Evanston

Richard M. Gore
Gastrointestinal imaging. NorthShore Evanston

Frederick L. Hoff
Body imaging, CT scan. Northwestern Memorial

Stanley Kim
Interventional radiology. Northwestern CDH

Tony Kim
Neuroradiology. 

Jeffrey A. Leef
Interventional radiology, liver transplant, hepatobiliary intervention, uterine fibroid embolization. UChicago

Frank H. Miller
Abdominal imaging, gastrointestinal imaging, genitourinary radiology, MRI. Northwestern Memorial

Erin I. Neuschler
Breast imaging, 3D digital mammography, breast MRI, breast cancer. UI Health

James Oakey
Body imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, MRI, ultrasound. 

David N. Rabin
Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI. NorthShore Evanston

Cynthia K. Rigsby
Pediatric radiology, cardiovascular imaging. Lurie

Gregory Scott Stacy
Soft tissue tumor imaging, bone tumor imaging, sports medicine imaging. UChicago

David Wasserman
Elmhurst

Neuroradiology

Kenneth N. Goldberg
MRI and CT of brain and spine. NorthShore Evanston

Thomas J. Grobelny
Interventional neuroradiology, cerebral aneurysm, stroke, arteriovenous malformations. Advocate Lutheran

Sasan Payvar
Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Barry Rabin
Pediatric neuroradiology, fetal MRI, vertebroplasty. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Harish N. Shownkeen
Interventional neuroradiology, stroke, arteriovenous malformations. Northwestern CDH

Keith R. Thulborn
MRI. UI Health

Nuclear Medicine

Daniel Appelbaum
PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, nuclear cardiology, neurologic imaging, nuclear radiology. UChicago

Gary L. Dillehay
Thyroid cancer, nuclear radiology. Northwestern Memorial

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Bulent Arslan
Aortic aneurysm. Rush

Marc A. Borge
Cancer chemoembolization, arteriovenous malformations, tumor embolization, interventional radiology. Loyola

James T. Bui
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer and chemoembolization, vascular medicine. UI Health

James C. Carr
Vascular medicine, interventional radiology. Northwestern Memorial

Howard B. Chrisman
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, interventional radiology, uterine fibroid embolization. Northwestern Memorial

Francis R. Facchini
Liver cancer, peripheral vascular disease, portal hypertension, spinal imaging and intervention. Amita
La Grange

Brian Funaki
UChicago

Ramona Gupta
Vein disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Jonathan M. Lorenz
Interventional radiology, transplant intervention, uterine fibroid embolization. UChicago

Charles E. Ray Jr.
Minimally invasive cancer therapy, dialysis interventions. UI Health

Riad Salem
Cancer radiotherapy, cancer chemoembolization, liver cancer and chemoembolization. Northwestern Memorial

Luke E. Sewall
Endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular disease, uterine fibroid embolization, angioplasty and stent placement. Amita La Grange

Michael J. Sichlau
Liver cancer, peripheral vascular disease, portal hypertension, spinal imaging and intervention. Amita
La Grange

Donatas Siliunas
Interventional radiology. Amita Alexian

Thuong G. Van Ha
Interventional oncology. UChicago

Robert L. Vogelzang
Uterine fibroid embolization, vein disorders, vascular malformations and birthmarks, hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia. Northwestern Memorial