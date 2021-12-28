Diagnostic Radiology

Michael E. Bresler

Body imaging. UI Health

Paul J. Chang

Abdominal imaging. UChicago

Abraham H. Dachman

Virtual colonoscopy, colon cancer, gastrointestinal fluoroscopy, CT scan. UChicago

James S. Donaldson

Pediatric radiology. Lurie

David Baruch Ecanow

Mammography. NorthShore

Jacob S. Ecanow

Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. NorthShore

Robert R. Edelman

MRI, cardiac CT angiography, cardiac MRI. NorthShore Evanston

Margaret D. Gore

Pediatric radiology. NorthShore Evanston

Richard M. Gore

Gastrointestinal imaging. NorthShore Evanston

Frederick L. Hoff

Body imaging, CT scan. Northwestern Memorial

Stanley Kim

Interventional radiology. Northwestern CDH

Tony Kim

Neuroradiology.

Jeffrey A. Leef

Interventional radiology, liver transplant, hepatobiliary intervention, uterine fibroid embolization. UChicago

Frank H. Miller

Abdominal imaging, gastrointestinal imaging, genitourinary radiology, MRI. Northwestern Memorial

Erin I. Neuschler

Breast imaging, 3D digital mammography, breast MRI, breast cancer. UI Health

James Oakey

Body imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, MRI, ultrasound.

David N. Rabin

Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI. NorthShore Evanston

Cynthia K. Rigsby

Pediatric radiology, cardiovascular imaging. Lurie

Gregory Scott Stacy

Soft tissue tumor imaging, bone tumor imaging, sports medicine imaging. UChicago

David Wasserman

Elmhurst

Neuroradiology

Kenneth N. Goldberg

MRI and CT of brain and spine. NorthShore Evanston

Thomas J. Grobelny

Interventional neuroradiology, cerebral aneurysm, stroke, arteriovenous malformations. Advocate Lutheran

Sasan Payvar

Amita St. Joseph Joliet

Barry Rabin

Pediatric neuroradiology, fetal MRI, vertebroplasty. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge

Harish N. Shownkeen

Interventional neuroradiology, stroke, arteriovenous malformations. Northwestern CDH

Keith R. Thulborn

MRI. UI Health

Nuclear Medicine

Daniel Appelbaum

PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, nuclear cardiology, neurologic imaging, nuclear radiology. UChicago

Gary L. Dillehay

Thyroid cancer, nuclear radiology. Northwestern Memorial

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Bulent Arslan

Aortic aneurysm. Rush

Marc A. Borge

Cancer chemoembolization, arteriovenous malformations, tumor embolization, interventional radiology. Loyola

James T. Bui

Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer and chemoembolization, vascular medicine. UI Health

James C. Carr

Vascular medicine, interventional radiology. Northwestern Memorial

Howard B. Chrisman

Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, interventional radiology, uterine fibroid embolization. Northwestern Memorial

Francis R. Facchini

Liver cancer, peripheral vascular disease, portal hypertension, spinal imaging and intervention. Amita

La Grange

Brian Funaki

UChicago

Ramona Gupta

Vein disorders. Northwestern Memorial

Jonathan M. Lorenz

Interventional radiology, transplant intervention, uterine fibroid embolization. UChicago

Charles E. Ray Jr.

Minimally invasive cancer therapy, dialysis interventions. UI Health

Riad Salem

Cancer radiotherapy, cancer chemoembolization, liver cancer and chemoembolization. Northwestern Memorial

Luke E. Sewall

Endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular disease, uterine fibroid embolization, angioplasty and stent placement. Amita La Grange

Michael J. Sichlau

Liver cancer, peripheral vascular disease, portal hypertension, spinal imaging and intervention. Amita

La Grange

Donatas Siliunas

Interventional radiology. Amita Alexian

Thuong G. Van Ha

Interventional oncology. UChicago

Robert L. Vogelzang

Uterine fibroid embolization, vein disorders, vascular malformations and birthmarks, hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia. Northwestern Memorial