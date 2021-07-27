After a year of living on the pandemmy diet (slurping Revolution beer while binge-watching Shameless in the dark), it’s time to head out to SoulCycle in Westfield Old Orchard to explore the music of Harry Styles while cycling up a massive hill! The outdoor classes, rolled out when communal heavy breathing in a confined space seemed like a ticket to COVIDville, are held in the breeze — ahhhhh — and the music is cranked. High-energy instructors help boost your metabolism and confidence with reminders like “Your legacy lives in what you do now!” (Try not to think too hard about how your legacy lives if what you’re doing now is trying not to die on a stationary bike in a mall.) From $20. 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie