The 92-year-old movie house on Southport Avenue has long been celebrated for its two completely different screening rooms: a palatial, 700-seat main theater under an artificial night sky and a 13-foot-high box that can accommodate a few dozen. COVID unexpectedly unearthed a third: a fenced-in concrete lot out back where you can take in Who Framed Roger Rabbit or Carrie under an actual night sky. The “garden” is open for the spring and summer only, but blessedly it’s not consigned to a single pandemic season. 3733 N. Southport Ave., Lake View