What started out as a play area for the Schaumburg host’s children, then became a sleeper hit of an Airbnb in 2012, emerged during the COVID era as a bona fide blockbuster. The one-room 170-square-footer (plus a tepee) sleeps four and starts at $235 a night.

Photography: Courtesy of Enchanted Garden Treehouse

1. Take in the woodsy view from the deck — sized to fit you, a companion, and a toilet in a tent — but don’t be alarmed if you sway. “If it’s really windy, you can really feel it,” says the host. “Most people really like it.”

2. Fire up the tiny fireplace and settle in for a movie night, and the Keurig and toaster will have you covered in the morning. There’s a full-size bed on the first level and twin beds in the loft; for an extra $100, a couple of kids can spend the night in a tepee just below.

3. Chill by the koi pond, and feel the “magic” — the most commonly used word in reviews. “The landscaping and the lights give the illusion of being in an exotic location,” the host says. “Even though it’s in my backyard in Schaumburg.”