Comedian Angie McMahon started this virtual game show last May, determined to throw the best house party. The premise: Writers create the setups, comedians compete to deliver the funniest punch lines — with occasional pop-ins from celebrity guests like Jay Mohr — and the audience rediscovers joy. (Sommer Austin’s suggestion for a new Ben & Jerry’s flavor? De-yummm the Police.) Soon Wisecrackin’ could get a bigger platform: McMahon and her team are in the middle of producing a TV pilot with comedy impresario Barry Katz. wisecrackin.com