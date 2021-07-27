Choreographer Stephanie Martinez has shaped performances for some of the country’s best ballet companies, including the Joffrey, the Kansas City Ballet, and New York City’s Ballet Hispánico, but when the pandemic hit, the work dried up. Still, Martinez didn’t stop moving. She formed the new outfit Para.Mar in June 2020 and recruited local and national dance stars like Philadelphia-based Ching Ching Wong and former Hubbard Street dancer Alicia Delgadillo for the group’s first concert in October. To create an outdoor venue from nothing, she literally rolled out the red carpet — a garnet-colored Berber — over a parking lot at 3319 North Elston Avenue. Para.Mar may not dance on asphalt forever, but this stellar troupe is here to stay.